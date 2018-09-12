Ruining potential jokes, Timberwolves reportedly will not pursue Joakim Noah

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

NBA Twitter has had a lot of fun mocking Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves for getting the old Bulls band back together — Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose, and now Luol Deng are all reunited with Thibodeau in Minnesota.



And of course, there is one piece missing — Joakim Noah.


The Knicks are expected to reach a buyout/waive-and-stretch with Noah fairly soon, a deal similar to what the Lakers did with Deng to free up cap space for next season. The Knicks want to go big in the 2019 free agent market.

So Thibodeau is going to complete the TimberBulls collection, right? Apparently not. Marc Stein of the New York Times threw a wet blanket on that Wednesday.


So much for the jokes.

A few teams could bring Noah in for a workout, but his game was in serious decline when Phil Jackson signed him to that deal, at this point good luck finding scouts around the league who think Noah can contribute much. Noah may be able to land a deal overseas, but it’s hard to picture an NBA contract in his future.

 

What to Read Next