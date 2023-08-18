Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino to add safety measures leading up to All American weekend

Changes are being implemented at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino after a series of equine fatalities.

Last weekend there were six horses that died at the track and overall there have been just more than 30 deaths, according to New Mexico Racing Commission officials.

The changes come as the biggest weekend of racing nears at the racetrack, which is home to the top quarter horses in the country. The All American Oaks (3-year-old quarter horse fillies) and All American Derby (3-year old quarter horses male or female) will be contested on Sept. 3 and the All-American Futurity for 2-year-old quarter horses will be held on Sept. 4, Labor Day.

The New Mexico Racing Commission held a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to address the changes.

"We have to work in unity to help solve the issue," NMRC Executive Director Izzy Trejo said. "The safety of the horse is most important. We're not here to point fingers or pass judgment, we are focused on solutions."

The NMRC is implementing more pre-race examinations by the veterinarians and closer monitoring of horses between race days.

Ruidoso Race Track and Casino officials proposed several changes for the upcoming big races that they can implement without commission approval but that the commission supports and is hopeful of them working.

Among the items proposed will be a detention barn solely for the All American Oaks, All American Derby and All American Oaks, more surveillance cameras installed, a tougher screening process for people going in and out of the barn and closer monitoring of the horse's bloodwork and medications.

"The safety of the horses and jockeys is always important and a concern for us in the sport," said trainer Marc Jungers, who has one horse in the All American Oaks and one in the All American Derby.

