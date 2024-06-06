Ruidoso Derby, Ruidoso Futurity highlight horse racing this weekend in Ruidoso

The Ruidoso Derby and Ruidoso Futurity is set for this weekend at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

Here is what to know about each race.

Ruidoso Derby

The race is for 3-year-old quarter horses and is the first race in the Triple Crown this summer. The other races are the Rainbow Derby and the All American Derby.

The field consists of 10 horses going 400 yards. The Derby will be race No. 9 on Saturday and will start at 4:28 p.m.

The 10 horses are: AJ Precious Jewel, Mystic Paint, Vegas Trick, San Lencho, The Marksman V, Lets Leave, Mr Cartel Jess, Wired 440, Trump This Record, Dashing Tres.

The morning-line favorite is Dashing Tres at 2-1. He has won three of five career starts and Bryan Candaqnosa is the jockey.

Trainer Eric Valenzuela trains wired 440 and Lets Leave.

Trainer Toby Keeton trains Dashing Tres and San Lencho.

The Marksman V will be one of 10 horses in the 400-yard Ruidoso Derby on Saturday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

Ruidoso Futurity

The race is for 2-year-old quarter horses and is the first race in the Triple Crown this summer. The other races are the Rainbow Futurity and the All American Futurity.

The field consists of 10 horses going 350 yards. The Derby will be race No. 10 on Sunday and will start at 4:54 p.m.

The 10 horses in the field are: Electrifying Cowboy, TJR Flyingwithstyle, Hezgothelook Z, FDD Treasured Dreams, Hovland, Brink Man V, El Vencedor V, Poochies Candy, Aguila Rapida,

Hezgothelook Z is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. Keeton is the trainer and Candanosa will be the jockey. Painted Eclipse.

Painted Eclipse has ties to the El Paso area having won the West Texas Futurity at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino in April.

Painted Eclipse won Saturday's WestTexas Futurity at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

