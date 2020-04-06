He may have not been on an actual basketball court, but Rui Hachimura must have still broken a sweat during his NBA 2K matchup with Donovan Mitchell on Sunday.

He needed a real-life water break - and even had some help from a waterboy.

Rui takes a real life water break 🤣 He got a waterboy and everything pic.twitter.com/aFSQUnBbWR — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 5, 2020

Hachimura, the 13 seed, took on four-seed Mitchell in the NBA 2K20 Player Tournament, and came out with a 74-71 victory.

.@spidadmitchell hits a big time trey with Kyrie to take the lead 🥶🥶🥶 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Mom9u4SSPH — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 5, 2020

.@rui_8mura just barely hangs on at the buzzer to beat @spidadmitchell.. WHAT A GAME pic.twitter.com/zpmp7x96ct — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 6, 2020

The winner of the tournament receives $100,000 to go to a charity in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE WIZARDS TALK PODCAST

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

Story continues

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

Rui Hachmiura takes water break, uses real waterboy in NBA 2K20 Player Tournament victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington