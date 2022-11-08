Rui Hachimura, Jordan Goodwin power Wizards to win over Hornets

Wizards' bench fuels win over Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-100 on Monday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down...

A much-needed win

Lately, the Wizards have had to manage an especially difficult stretch in their schedule, but Monday night represented a soft spot and they were able to take advantage. The Wizards beat the Hornets on the road, snapping a nine-game losing streak in Charlotte. The last time they won there was January of 2017.

Both teams were missing star guards. Bradley Beal sat for the second straight game in health and safety protocols. LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, remains out for the Hornets with the same ankle injury he sustained against the Wizards in a preseason game. Kyle Kuzma (20 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (19 points) filled the void for Washington.

The Wizards won despite shooting just 5-for-19 (26.3%) from long range, a season-low in attempts. But they held the Hornets to an even worse night on the other end, as Charlotte went 5-for-32 (15.6%) from beyond the arc.

Hachimura provided the spark

The Wizards were building small leads throughout the night, only to see them vanish when the Hornets pushed back. But late in the third quarter, Rui Hachimura caught fire and helped lift the Wizards over the top. He closed the third with six straight points and kept it rolling in the fourth. The fourth-year forward finished with 16 points in 26 minutes, shooting 6-for-12 from the field.

Hachimura was getting rewarded over and over for running the floor and making aggressive plays with the ball. The Hornets had trouble staying in front of him and he finished with confidence and power. Hachimura has now reached double figures in nine of 11 games off the bench. He has responded nicely to his worst game of the season, when he had two points against the Nets on Friday. Since, he has scored 15-plus points in consecutive games.

Story continues

Goodwin steal. Rui Slam. Hornets Timeout.



Cookin' â™¨ï¸ pic.twitter.com/LM5ZEVE7VP — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) November 8, 2022

Goodwin impressed again

The Wizards brought 2022 first-round pick, Johnny Davis, back from a two-game stint with the Capital City Go-Go, yet continued to stick with Jordan Goodwin in a backup guard role. Granted, Davis had just played on two consecutive days, as three games in three days would be an unusual workload. But still it seemed like another indication Goodwin is earning the trust of the coaching staff.

Goodwin came in midway through the first quarter and immediately started making plays. He snagged a defensive rebound that led to a Hachimura fastbreak dunk, he dropped in a floater and then set up Kuzma for a three with an offensive rebound. In the second quarter, Goodwin made a nice pocket pass to Anthony Gill for a layup on a drive to the elbow. He's not just a defender, Goodwin can make some offensive plays as well. He had a career-high 17 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting night, along with five assists and two blocks.

Barton yet to heat up

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. likes the fit for Will Barton in a 6th man role on the bench because he believes he can be a microwave scorer, given his success for years doing so as a starter. It just hasn't really happened yet, outside of the one game against the Pistons when Barton went off while Beal was in the locker room getting treated for back tightness. Barton had six points in this game, shooting 3-for-10 overall and 0-for-3 from deep, with three turnovers.

Barton has been solid this season, shooting fairly efficiently and giving the Wizards about nine points per game. But he hasn't been able to change the momentum of games like Unseld Jr. knows he can. Maybe it's just a matter of it being early in the season and he is still adjusting to a new role But certainly it seems like there is more potential for Barton to realize as a bench scorer, given his track record.

Gafford's shoulder

Daniel Gafford left midway through the first quarter with what was later announced as a neck strain. He was in obvious pain as he walked to the locker room holding the area near his left collarbone. In the second quarter, the Wizards said Gafford was probable to return, and he indeed did get back in the game late in the third.

Given Gafford was able to play again, the injury is clearly not serious, if it can be considered an injury more at all. Still, it's worth noting as you never know how these things will react in the days after. If it does persist, the Wizards have a solid third center option with Taj Gibson. Gafford had five points and seven boards in 11 minutes.