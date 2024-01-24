Rui Hachimura hammers it home

Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has finally joined the UFC.
Ivišić lived up to his lottery-projected hype in a stellar debut Sunday in Lexington. Tuesday on the road in the SEC proved a tougher task.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
The star-studded list of 41 players will need to be cut down to 12.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
At its peak, the Kansas City-Buffalo game reached more than 56 million viewers.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents Sunday and contracts can be signed beginning Feb. 1.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.