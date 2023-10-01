Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?

The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.

In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.

Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.

The third spot in each pool is crucial, too – while this will not allow teams further involvement at this year’s World Cup, it will secure automatic qualification for the next tournament in Australia in 2027.

Here’s how each pool currently looks, the remaining fixtures to be played and the permutations for quarter-final qualification.

Pool A

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Points Points difference 1. France 3 3 0 0 13 +125 2. New Zealand 3 2 0 1 10 +133 3. Italy 3 2 0 1 10 -14 4. Uruguay 3 1 0 2 5 -26 5. Namibia 4 0 0 4 0 -218

Remaining fixtures

New Zealand vs Uruguay, 5 October, Lyon

France vs Italy, 6 October, Lyon

France will top the group if they beat Italy in their final game, while New Zealand are all but certain to be quarter-finalists provided Uruguay are beaten. If Italy win, though, they should be through - France’s failure to get a bonus point against Uruguay leaves them vulnerable. Even if the two European teams finish locked together on 14 points - Italy win without a bonus point and France finish within seven - and New Zealand take care of business to finish on 15, Italy will advance due to their final weekend win.

The complex scenario could come if Italy beat France with a bonus point, while the hosts take both a losing and try bonus point - coupled with a five-point All Blacks win, it would leave all three teams locked on 15 points. In that case, the group winner would come down to points difference - with New Zealand top, and Italy, again, through by dint of their head-to-head victory over France.

Technically, Uruguay are still in with a shot, too the South American side to progress. If Italy take no points from their meeting with France, Los Teros would have to beat New Zealand by a sufficient margin to take their points difference above both Italy and the All Blacks - which is obviously unlikely.

Namibia were the first team to play all four of their pool fixtures and leave the competition without a pool point.

Pool B

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Points Points difference 1. Ireland 3 3 0 0 14 +122 2. South Africa 3 2 0 1 10 +86 3. Scotland 3 2 0 1 10 +97 4. Tonga 2 0 0 2 0 -71 5. Romania 3 0 0 3 0 -234

Remaining fixtures

South Africa vs Tonga, 1 October, Marseille

Ireland vs Scotland, 7 October, Paris

Tonga vs Romania, 8 October, Lille

Ireland will top Pool B provided they beat Scotland in their final fixture. But if Andy Farrell’s side are beaten, they could yet exit the tournament, with both Scotland and South Africa able to get to 15 points.

Despite back-to-back defeats, Tonga are still in with a faint mathematical hope, but would need to beat South Africa with a bonus point and deny the Springboks any points to have a chance. They would also have to hope that Scotland do not reach 11 points or more.

Pool C

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Points Points Difference 1. Wales (q) 3 3 0 0 14 +60 2. Fiji 3 2 0 1 10 +6 3. Australia 3 1 0 2 6 -21 4. Georgia 3 0 1 2 3 -25 5. Portugal 2 0 1 1 2 -20

Remaining fixtures

Australia vs Portugal, 1 October, Saint-Etienne

Wales vs Georgia, 7 October, Nantes

Fiji vs Portugal, 8 October, Toulouse

Wales were the first team to secure their spot in the last eight with victory over Australia last weekend, and will top the pool assuming they avoid a slip-up against Georgia. Fiji will join them if they accumulate five points or more from their final two fixtures – a bonus point win against Georgia would knock the Wallabies out for certain.

Georgia also have a route through but may need bonus point wins against Fiji and Australia.

Pool D

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Points Points difference 1. England 3 3 0 0 14 +110 2. Argentina 3 2 0 1 9 +46 3. Japan 3 2 0 1 9 +14 4. Samoa 3 1 0 2 6 +18 5. Chile 3 0 0 4 0 -188

Remaining fixtures

England vs Samoa, 7 October, Lille

Japan vs Argentina, 8 October, Nantes

England are through to the quarter-finals after Japan’s win over Samoa and will progress as pool winners after the Brave Blossoms failed to secure a four-try bonus point in that clash. There is a battle to join England in the last eight – if Argentina take care of business against Chile as expected, the Pumas’ meeting with Japan in Nantes on the final day of pool play will become a quarter-final play-off.