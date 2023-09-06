Rugby World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates from England caahead of tournament opener

(AFP via Getty Images)

The first match of the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup is almost upon us and will see hosts France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday night.

Just days before the start of the tournament, preparations are underway from all the different camps with Steve Borthwick’s England rugby squad situated in Le Touquet. “We’ve found a town in France that really likes English people, which is quite unique,” joked the head coach earlier this week.

The players and management have presented a happy and relaxed front since arriving in France and have all spoken about their pride and excitement of being at the Rugby World Cup but England arrive here with little form and momentum due to injuries, suspensions, and three warm-up defeats.

England will no doubt address these concerns in their press conference this morning and give some insight into the camp ahead of the tournament beginning before representatives from Scotland, Ireland and Wales do the same throughout the day.

Follow along for all the latest Rugby World Cup updates: