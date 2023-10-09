Rugby World Cup is Gatland's greatest achievement as Wales coach says Thomas

According to Gareth Thomas, Warren Gatland has morphed Wales into the ‘surprise package’ of the tournament

Thomas, who was at the University of Nottingham as part of Tackle HIV's Myth Bus Tour, praised Gatland's Wales transformation.

By Abi Curran, Sportsbeat

Warren Gatland’s greatest achievement as Wales coach is steering them to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, according to former captain and legend Gareth Thomas.

Gatland has morphed Wales into the ‘surprise package’ of the tournament, seven months after registering just one Six Nations win.

Wales toppled Georgia – who claimed a shock 13-12 victory over Gatland’s side fewer than 12 months ago – 43-19 on Saturday to top Pool C and set up a last eight showdown with Argentina in Marseille.

Thomas believes the togetherness of Gatland’s new-look squad and their group stage triumphs over Fiji and Australia is the signal of a coaching transformation.

“Wales have been a real surprise package and I feel they can go further,” Thomas said.

“For Warren Gatland, this could probably be his greatest achievement yet.

“Even though he’s coached Wales for a long time and he’s been successful with Wales, I don’t think at any point in that, he’d had the turmoil that he did when he first came back into this job.

“In a short space of time, he’s taken the boys away from this difficult environment, he’s given them a sense of belief in their ability and given them a sense of belief in their fitness.

“He’s really transformed this team from a team that a couple of months ago was being beaten heavily by South Africa to being one of the first teams into the last eight of the World Cup.

“You have to acknowledge that this is probably his most difficult challenge as a coach but that also that means it's been his most successful challenge as well.”

Gatland has now led Wales to four successive World Cup quarter-finals throughout his periodic tenure.

Thomas praised the brilliance of Wales and insisted it is equally those who do not necessarily steal the headlines that are carrying the squad further and further through the tournament.

“The great thing with this Welsh team is that there’s so many people you can pick out that you’ve been impressed with,” Thomas said.

“We have the frontline stars, Dan Biggar, Jac Morgan, Gareth Davies, these kinds of players who have done big things and had big moments in games.

“What Warren Gatland has done that I’m so impressed about is that he’s created an everyone culture.

“Everyone has a value, everyone has a purpose. If you look at players like Aaron Wainwright who wasn’t even in the team or the squad and he’s brought these players back in and they are performing outstandingly well.

“You look at the Jac Morgan’s 50:22 kick that everybody talks about, the first player there was Aaron Wainwright because he’s got a real work ethic that typifies this team.

“We’ve got players that are not necessarily stealing the headlines but they’re doing their job and they’re doing their job very well.”

