Rugby World Cup final: When is the match and how do I watch it on TV?

South Africa's Siya Kolisi lifts the trophy after their victory in 2019 - AP/Christophe Ena

Argentina became the first side to reach the World Cup semi-finals thanks to a 29-17 win over Wales in Marseille.

They will play the All Blacks in Paris on Friday after New Zealand held off Ireland to secure a remarkable 28-24 victory at the Stade de France.

England survived a late Fiji fightback to win 30-24 in Marseille and will play the winner of host nation France v reigning champions South Africa, who meet in Paris on Sunday night (October 15).

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The match will take place on October 28, 2023, with kick-off at 8pm BST. That’s 9pm local time.

Where is the Rugby World Cup final?

The match will be held at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, Paris. It will be the second time the venue has hosted a Rugby World Cup final, 2007 being the other occasion.

Who is playing in the Rugby World Cup final?

According to the bookmakers, New Zealand and France are favourites to contest the final. If that happens, it will be a rematch of the 2011 final, when the All Blacks won the match 8-7 – the slimmest margin by which any Rugby World Cup final has been decided.

South Africa are also highly rated, with England and Argentina some way behind in the odds.

How can I watch the Rugby World Cup final?

The Rugby World Cup 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on free-to-air television by ITV. The coverage of the final will be on ITV1.

Who won the last Rugby World Cup final?

In 2019, South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama, Japan. That was the country’s third World Cup success – the previous two coming in 2007 and 1995.

2019: South Africa 32 England 12

2015: New Zealand 34 Australia 17

2011: New Zealand 8 France 7

2007: South Africa 15 England 6

2003: England 20 Australia 17

1999: Australia 35 France 12

1995: South Africa 15 New Zealand 12

1991: Australia 12 England 6

1987: New Zealand 29 France 9

Best of the latest odds

South Africa: 10/3

New Zealand: 5/4

France: 11/4

England: 10/1

Argentina: 25/1

Odds correct as of October 15. Having a punt? First take a look at these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.