Rugby World Cup final: When is the match and how do I watch it on TV?

South Africa's Siya Kolisi lists the trophy after their victory in 2019 - Reuters/Matthew Childs

The Rugby World Cup in France is fast approaching, when 20 teams will lock horns with the aim of making it to the final in Paris, France.

South Africa are the defending champions, having beaten England in the final in 2019, and return to the site of another of their World Cup triumphs as they attempt to follow in the footsteps of the side which won the Webb Ellis Cup in 2007 – the last time the tournament was held in France.

Teams will be split into four pools at the tournament’s beginning on September 8, with the sides eventually whittled down to the final two on October 28.

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The match will take place on October 28, 2023, with kick-off at 8pm (GMT).

Where is the Rugby World Cup final?

The match will be held at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, Paris. It will be the second time the venue has hosted a Rugby World Cup final, 2007 being the other occasion.

Who is playing in the Rugby World Cup final?

The Rugby World Cup final will be contested by the last two teams standing.

How can I watch the Rugby World Cup final?

The Rugby World Cup 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on free-to-air television by ITV. The coverage of the final will be on ITV1.

Who won the last Rugby World Cup final?

In 2019, South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama, Japan. That was the country’s third World Cup success – the previous two coming in 2007 and 1995.

2019: South Africa 32 England 12

2015: New Zealand 34 Australia 17

2011 New Zealand 8 France 7

2007: South Africa 15 England 6

2003: England 20 Australia 17

1999: Australia 35 France 12

1995 South Africa 15 New Zealand 12

1991: Australia 12 England 6

1987: New Zealand 29 France 9

