England rugby kit hanging up in dressing room - Rugby World Cup 2023: wallchart and sweepstake kit to download and print

The excitement is building as the 2023 Rugby World Cup approaches, promising a feast of of spectacular tries from players you’ve never heard of, and renewals of the international rivalries that make the rugby world go round. To make your experience even more engaging, we’ve built a comprehensive sweepstake kit and a handy wallchart.

Your download-and-print sweepstake kit

Are you ready to add an extra layer of competition among friends, family, and colleagues during the Rugby World Cup? Our downloadable sweepstake kit has got you covered. Hosting a sweepstake is a fantastic way to ramp up the excitement and keep everyone engaged throughout the tournament.

There are 20 teams playing at the World Cup, so you will need 20 participants (or 10 participants with two teams each). You could make entry £5 per team, with £60 to the winner, £30 for second place and £10 for third.

Or, to make things more interesting on a £5 stake: offer £5 to each player with a team that escapes the pool stages, another £5 for winning a quarter final, another £5 for winning the semi, another £5 for winning the third-place play-off, and a £25 bonus for the player whose team wins the final.

Alternatively £2 per entry could be split up with £25 to the winner, £10 for second place and £5 for third. Or, in the more complex sweepstake: £2 for escaping your pool, an extra £2 for winning a quarter-final, £2 for winning a semi, £2 for winning the third-place play-off and £10 to the team who wins the final.

Print our comprehensive wallchart

Keep track of every match with our downloadable wallchart for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. This clearly-designed chart not only displays the entire tournament schedule but also allows you to track the progress of each team as they advance through their pool and the knockout stage..

Download and print the wallchart to hang it up in your home, office, or wherever you like. It’s an eye-catching way to keep everyone informed about the upcoming matches.

Alternatively, bookmark our fixtures and results page which is updated after each match of the tournament.