Rugby World Cup 2023: today's match, full schedule and group standings

New Zealand train in the Toulouse heat ahead of tonight's match against Namibia - Charly Triballeau/AFP

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is already shaping up to be the most enthralling, intriguing, entertaining tournament we have ever had – and there’s plenty more to come.

France got the second round of fixtures underway on Thursday and although maintaining their unbeaten record, failed to impress in what was a scrappy 27-12 win over a plucky Uruguay side.

The hosts rested several of their big guns for the clash but coaches, fans and players alike would have expected more in what was supposed to be something of a walkover.

Tonight, New Zealand will look to secure a statement victory over minnows Namibia after losing their opening game to France.

What are this weekend’s matches?

Friday, Sept 15 - New Zealand v Namibia, Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Samoa v Chile, Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Wales v Portugal, Stade de Nice 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire , 8pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - South Africa v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - England v Japan, Stade de Nice, 8pm

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. The channel for each match is listed below (the vast majority are on ITV1). You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.

Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1 unless specified

Pool matches

Quarter-finals

Saturday, Oct 14 - Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Saturday, Oct 14 - Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 15 - Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade de Marseille, 4pm

Sunday, Oct 15 - Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France, 8pm

Semi-finals

Friday, Oct 20 - Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 21 - Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France, 8pm

Bronze medal match

Friday, Oct 27 - Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Final

Saturday, Oct 28 - Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Who is in what pool?

Where is the Rugby World Cup taking place?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is being played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris

Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille

OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille

Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne

Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes

Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse

Who is playing?

A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams were split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.

Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made back in 2019 (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).

Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).

South Africa are the defending champions. They beat England in the final in 2019.

England’s World Cup squad

England’s squad selection for the Rugby World Cup was severely disrupted by injuries and suspensions. Steve Borthwick named his 33-man squad on August 7. But after that date:

Owen Farrell received a four-match ban – that rules him out of the opening two World Cup games – for a high-tackle during a warm-up match against Wales;

Jack van Poortvliet was ruled out of the squad through injury, and replaced by Alex Mitchell;

Billy Vunipola was suspended for three games, for a similar high tackle against Ireland, but can attend “tackle school” to reduce his ban, which means that he misses only England’s opening match of the tournament;

Anthony Watson was sidelined by injury and replaced by Jonny May.

Forwards (19)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)***

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)*

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)*

Jamie George (Saracens)**

Maro Itoje (Saracens)*

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)***

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)*

Joe Marler (Harlequins)**

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

David Ribbans (Toulon)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears)*

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens) **

Jack Walker (Harlequins)

Jack Willis (Toulouse)

Backs (14)

Henry Arundell (Racing 92)

Danny Care (Harlequins)*

Elliot Daly (Saracens)*

Owen Farrell (Saracens)**

George Ford (Sale Sharks)**

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears)

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)**

Jonny May (Gloucester)**

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)***

*denotes number of Rugby World Cup tournaments played

Recommended

Will Greenwood's guide to the England squad

Read more

Latest odds

France: 3/1

New Zealand: 4/1

South Africa: 11/4

Ireland: 5/1

England: 10/1

Australia: 12/1

Argentina: 33/1

Wales: 33/1

Scotland: 66/1

Having a punt? First take a look at these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.