Rugby World Cup 2023: Match schedule, how to watch, latest news and odds

Owen Farrell was originally shown a yellow card against Wales but the incident was then referred to the ‘bunker’ and upgraded to a red card - Getty Images/David Rogers

World Rugby intend to press ahead with plans to use the television match official ‘bunker’ technology at the World Cup next month despite fears it has been undermined by the controversy caused by Owen Farrell’s red card against Wales.

Farrell’s red for his dangerous tackle to the head of Wales back row forward Taine Basham came as a result of the bunker review system, which is being trialled during the World Cup warm-up matches.

Farrell was originally shown a yellow card but the incident was then referred to the ‘bunker’ and upgraded to a red card by television match official Brian MacNeice.

The controversial decision by the independent disciplinary panel to downgrade the card to yellow again and clear Farrell to play last week not only created a sense of outrage but also left national head coaches privately concerned about the potential implications for the bunker process if it is used during the World Cup.

World Rugby have yet to officially confirm it will be used during the tournament in France, which starts yet month, but it is understood that the decision to appeal the downgrading of Farrell’s red card is in part to demonstrate their support for both their officials and the bunker process.

Six Nations Rugby have confirmed that Farrell’s hearing will take place on Tuesday, with World Rugby facing an uphill battle to have the decision overturned, given the need to provide conclusive evidence that Farrell should not have been entitled to any mitigation.

The governing body hopes its introduction will enhance the flow of games and minimise disruptions and breaks in play by allowing a referee to refer a decision where a red card for an incident is not immediately obvious. The player is instead sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes while the act of foul play is reviewed by the television match official.

World Rugby will be in control of the live feed during matches so the process will not be impacted by commercial broadcasters.

It follows trials earlier this year in Super Rugby Pacific, and the World Rugby U20 World Championship.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

The tournament begins on Friday, September 8 with France taking on New Zealand. The final will be played on Saturday, October 28.

South Africa were the winners of the last tournament – in Japan in 2019 – when they beat England in the final, and will be among the favourites again this year. New Zealand, as ever, will be the team to beat, especially after their dominant showing at the Rugby Championship.

However, a strong European challenge is expected, not least from France and Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland, who have yet to put their best foot forward at a World Cup.

Where is it?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) - Saint-Denis (Paris)

Stade Velodrome (67,394) - Marseille

Parc Olympique Lyonnais (59,186) - Lyon

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) - Lille

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) - Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) - Saint-Étienne

Allianz Riviera (35,624) - Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) - Nantes

Stadium Municipal (33,150) - Toulouse

How do I watch it?

ITV have won the exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster.

The radio commentary of every match will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Amazon Prime will broadcast England’s first three World Cup warm-up games in August as well as nine other warm-up fixtures featuring other Six Nations teams.

The next warm-up match for England is against Ireland on August 19. Their final match before heading to France, against Fiji at Twickenham the following weekend, is also on Amazon Prime.

Who is playing?

A total of 20 teams have qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams have been split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.

Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).

Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).

Who is in what pool?

Pool A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Pool B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Pool C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule

POOL MATCHES

Friday, Sept 8 - France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8.15pm BST

Saturday, Sept 9 - Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12.00pm

Saturday, Sept 9 - Ireland v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2.30pm

Saturday, Sept 9 - Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, 5pm

Saturday, Sept 9 - England v Argentina, Stade Vélodrome, 8pm

Sunday, Sept 10 - Japan v Chile, Stadium Municipal, 12pm

Sunday, Sept 10 - South Africa v Scotland, Stade Vélodrome, 4.45pm

Sunday, Sept 10 - Wales v Fiji, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm

Thursday, Sept 14 - France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm

Friday, Sept 15 - New Zealand v Namibia, Stadium Municipal, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Samoa v Chile, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Wales v Portugal, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 16 - Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire , 8pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - South Africa v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

Sunday, Sept 17 - England v Japan, Allianz Riviera, 8pm

Wednesday, Sept 20 - Italy v Uruguay, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

Thursday, Sept 21 - France v Namibia, Stade Vélodrome, 8pm

Friday, Sept 22 - Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 23 - Georgia v Portugal, Stadium Municipal, 1pm

Saturday, Sept 23 - England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 23 - South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Sept 24 - Scotland v Tonga, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

Sunday, Sept 24 - Wales v Australia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

Wednesday, Sept 27 - Uruguay v Namibia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 4.45pm

Thursday, Sept 28 - Japan v Samoa, Stadium Municipal, 8pm

Friday, Sept 29 - New Zealand v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 30 - Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

Saturday, Sept 30 - Fiji v Georgia, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 4.45pm

Saturday, Sept 30 - Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 1 - Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

Sunday, Oct 1 - South Africa v Tonga, Stade Vélodrome, 8pm

Thursday, Oct 5 - New Zealand v Uruguay, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

Friday, Oct 6 - France v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 7 - Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

Saturday, Oct 7 - England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Saturday, Oct 7 - Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 8 - Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm

Sunday, Oct 8 - Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Sunday, Oct 8 - Fiji v Portugal, Stadium Municipal, 8pm

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday, Oct 14 - Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade Vélodrome, 4pm

Saturday, Oct 14 - Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm

Sunday, Oct 15 - Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade Vélodrome, 4pm

Sunday, Oct 15 - Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France, 8pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday, Oct 20 - Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Saturday, Oct 21 - Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France, 8pm

BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH

Friday, Oct 27 - Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday, Oct 28 - Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

England’s World Cup squad

Owen Farrell may be banned from playing any part in the group stage of the Rugby World Cup, after receiving a red card for a high tackle on Taine Basham during the warm-up victory over Wales at Twickenham. Jack van Poortvliet has also been ruled out of the 33-man squad selected earlier in August by Steve Borthwick. Van Poortvliet has been replaced by Alex Mitchell.

You can read Will Greenwood’s verdict on the 33 men who have been selected.

Forwards (19)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps)***

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)*

Theo Dan (Saracens, 1 cap)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)*

Jamie George (Saracens, 77 caps)**

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 67 caps)*

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 97 caps)***

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 20 caps)*

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 79 caps)**

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

David Ribbans (Toulon, 6 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)*

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 68 caps) **

Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps)

Jack Willis (Toulouse, 10 caps)

Backs (14)

Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 7 caps)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 88 caps)*

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps)*

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 106 caps)

**George Ford (Sale Sharks, 82 caps)**

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 19 caps)

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 16 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 22 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps)**

Anthony Watson (unattached, 55 caps)**

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps)***

*denotes number of Rugby World Cup tournaments played

Latest odds

France: 3/1

New Zealand: 13/5

Ireland: 5/1

South Africa: 5/1

England: 12/1

Australia: 14/1

Argentina: 28/1

Scotland: 40/1

Wales: 40/1

Odds correct as of August 13