Rugby World Cup 2023: Final and bronze final fixture, full schedule and TV guide
South Africa pulled off a great escape to beat England 16-15 at the death and keep its title defense at the Rugby World Cup alive.
The Springboks will now face old rivals New Zealand where one of them will win a record fourth World Cup.
The match against New Zealand will be South Africa’s fourth World Cup final with the Springboks having lifted the trophy in 1996, 2007 and 2019.
In Friday’s first semi-final, three-time champions New Zealand thrashed Argentina 44-6. Thanks to seven tries the All Blacks cantered to victory over Los Pumas in a performance that once again, especially after their quarter-final triumph over Ireland, illustrated why you can never write them off.
Meanwhile,the bronze final will take place on October 27 where Argentina and England will meet in the match to decide third place after each losing in their semi-finals.
How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?
ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. All remaining fixtures are on ITV1. You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.
The radio commentary of every match is available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.
In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.
Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule
All matches on ITV1
Semi-finals
Bronze medal match
Friday, Oct 27 – Stade de France, 8pm – Argentina v England
Final
Saturday, Oct 28 – Stade de France, 8pm – New Zealand v South Africa
Quarter-final results in full
Saturday, Oct 14 (QF1) – Wales 17 Argentina 29
Saturday, Oct 14 (QF2) – Ireland 24 New Zealand 28
Sunday, Oct 15 (QF3) – England 30 Fiji 24
Sunday, Oct 15 (QF4) – France 28 South Africa 29
Pool-stage results in full
Friday, Sept 8 – France 27 New Zealand 13
Saturday, Sept 9 – Italy 52 Namibia 8
Saturday, Sept 9 – Ireland 82 Romania 8
Saturday, Sept 9 – Australia 35 Georgia 15
Saturday, Sept 9 – England 27 Argentina 10
Sunday, Sept 10 – Japan 42 Chile 12
Sunday, Sept 10 – South Africa 18 Scotland 3
Sunday, Sept 10 – Wales 32 Fiji 26
Thursday, Sept 14 – France 27 Uruguay 12
Friday, Sept 15 – New Zealand 71 Namibia 3
Saturday, Sept 16 – Samoa 43 Chile 10
Saturday, Sept 16 – Wales 28 Portugal 8
Saturday, Sept 16 – Ireland 59 Tonga 16
Sunday, Sept 17 – South Africa 76 Romania 0
Sunday, Sept 17 – Australia 15 v Fiji 22
Sunday, Sept 17 – England 34 Japan 12
Wednesday, Sept 20 – Italy 38 Uruguay 17
Thursday, Sept 21 – France 96 Namibia 0
Friday, Sept 22 – Argentina 19 Samoa 10
Saturday, Sept 23 – Georgia 18 Portugal 18
Saturday, Sept 23 – England 71 Chile 0
Saturday, Sept 23 – South Africa 8 Ireland 13
Sunday, Sept 24 – Scotland 45 Tonga 17
Sunday, Sept 24 – Wales 40 Australia 6
Wednesday, Sept 27 – Uruguay 36 Namibia 26
Thursday, Sept 28 – Japan 28 Samoa 22
Friday, Sept 29 – New Zealand 96 Italy 17
Saturday, Sept 30 – Argentina 59 Chile 5
Saturday, Sept 30 – Fiji 17 Georgia 12
Saturday, Sept 30 – Scotland 84 Romania 0
Sunday, Oct 1 – Australia 34 Portugal 14
Sunday, Oct 1 – South Africa 49 Tonga 18
Thursday, Oct 5 – New Zealand 73 Uruguay 0
Friday, Oct 6 – France 60 Italy 7
Saturday, Oct 7 – Wales 43 Georgia 19
Saturday, Oct 7 – England 18 Samoa 17
Saturday, Oct 7 – Ireland 36 Scotland 14
Sunday, Oct 8 – Japan 27 Argentina 39
Sunday, Oct 8 – Tonga 45 Romania 24
Sunday, Oct 8 – Fiji 23 Portugal 24
Where is the Rugby World Cup taking place?
The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France has been played across nine stadiums in nine cities. Both semi-final and the final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).
Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris
Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille
OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon
Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille
Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne
Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice
Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes
Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse
Who is still playing?
A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. And now we are down to the final two– South Africa and New Zealand.
Best of the latest odds
South Africa: 11/10
New Zealand: 6/5
Odds correct as of October 21.
