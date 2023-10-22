Rugby World Cup 2023: Final and bronze final fixture, full schedule and TV guide

Can Siya Kolisi inspire his troops to victory over New Zealand in the final? - Getty Images/Franck Fife

South Africa pulled off a great escape to beat England 16-15 at the death and keep its title defense at the Rugby World Cup alive.

The Springboks will now face old rivals New Zealand where one of them will win a record fourth World Cup.

The match against New Zealand will be South Africa’s fourth World Cup final with the Springboks having lifted the trophy in 1996, 2007 and 2019.

In Friday’s first semi-final, three-time champions New Zealand thrashed Argentina 44-6. Thanks to seven tries the All Blacks cantered to victory over Los Pumas in a performance that once again, especially after their quarter-final triumph over Ireland, illustrated why you can never write them off.

Meanwhile,the bronze final will take place on October 27 where Argentina and England will meet in the match to decide third place after each losing in their semi-finals.

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. All remaining fixtures are on ITV1. You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match is available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.

Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1

Semi-finals

Bronze medal match

Friday, Oct 27 – Stade de France, 8pm – Argentina v England

Saturday, Oct 28 – Stade de France, 8pm – New Zealand v South Africa

Quarter-final results in full

Pool-stage results in full

Where is the Rugby World Cup taking place?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France has been played across nine stadiums in nine cities. Both semi-final and the final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

Stade de France (capacity 80,698) – Saint-Denis, Paris

Stade de Marseille (67,394) – Marseille

OL Stadium (59,186) – Lyon

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) – Lille

Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne

Stade de Nice (35,624) – Nice

Stade de la Beaujoire (35,322) – Nantes

Stade de Toulouse (33,150) – Toulouse

Who is still playing?

A total of 20 teams qualified for the Rugby World Cup. And now we are down to the final two– South Africa and New Zealand.

Best of the latest odds

South Africa: 11/10

New Zealand: 6/5

Odds correct as of October 21. Having a punt? First take a look at these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.