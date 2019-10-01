Rugby World Cup 2019: New Zealand's Ardie Savea to make history as first player to wear goggles

Ardie Savea will wear goggles against Canada in order to protect his eyesight: Getty

New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea will make history against Canada on Wednesday when he becomes the first player in Rugby World Cup history to wear goggles during a match.

Savea recently learned that his vision in his left eye was deteriorating to the point that he says everything he sees is “blurry”, and fears over his eyesight in his right eye has triggered the decision to wear protective goggles from this point onwards.

Should Savea come off the bench against Canada, he will become the first player to wear goggles in a World Cup match – although Italy’s Ian McKinley became the first professional player to wear them in a match in 2017.

"A couple of years ago I realised I had bad vision in my left eye. Everything is kind of blurry," Savea said in a statement released by the All Blacks.

"I told All Blacks doctor Tony Page that it was getting worse, and now we are doing something about it.

"He notified me that World Rugby had some goggles that were approved, and everyone has been really supportive.

"In terms of vision and seeing, it's pretty sweet, and it's now just a matter of getting used to them.

"I've got my little girl and hopefully future kids and a bigger family, so I want to be able to see. I'm just thinking of the bigger picture and trying to protect my eyes."

Savea will start the match among the replacements but is likely to come on during the Pool B encounter, with New Zealand currently in course to finish in top spot after beating South Africa in their opening encounter.

World Rugby approved use of the goggles at all levels of rugby earlier this year, allowing those who are visually-impaired to play the game. Approval followed extensive development and trialling of the eye-wear.

Dr Page said that 25-year-old flanker Savea, who has won 40 caps, had worn the goggles at training this week and they had not affected his ability to play the game at the highest level.

"It's probably been the most challenging conditions that you can get (to test them) - humidity at up to 90 per cent, 20 degrees (Celsius in temperature) or so, and hard All Blacks training, and he's done pretty well," Dr Page said.

Additional reporting by PA

