Rugby World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Namibia: live score and latest updates from Tokyo

Sevu Reece scored the first try of the match after a cross-field kick from Jordie Barrett - Getty Images AsiaPac

6:50AM

Jordie Barrett assessment

The utility back has looked very comfortable at fly half with ball in hand. His distribution has been good and his cross-field kick to Sevu Reece for the first try was sublime. However his kicking has not been so good. Barrett missed a couple of kicks at goal and has also made less distance than he should have done with kicks to touch on one or two occasions.

7/10 so far.

Jordie Barrett follows in the footsteps of his older brother by starting in the number 10 jersey for the All Blacks Credit: Getty Images

6:41AM

6:40AM

HALF TIME! New Zealand 24 Namibia 9

Namibia have been brilliant so far. They have exceeded all expectations looking threatening in attack and stoic in defence.

The All Blacks will be very upset with their first half performance but have still secured a bonus-point. There have been some clinical moves from the backs but far more errors than you normally see from the All Blacks.

6:38AM

40+5 min: CON Barrett New Zealand 24 Namibia 9

Barrett adds to more points - and that is half time.

6:38AM

40+4 min: TRY! Ben Smith New Zealand 22 Namibia 9

New Zealand dominate the scrum and Savea picks from the base. Nothing comes of the attack and they go back to the penalty advantage from the scrum. The All Blacks choose to scrum again.

Savea breaks to the right and another penalty is given away - this time just five metres out. We are into the 43rd minute. Another scrum is opted for.

Namibia are on a yellow card warning here. The scrum is driven forward before Smith spreads the ball to the backs. Goodhue almost scores before A Smith fizzes a flat pass to Ben Smith who scores. Brilliant pass.

6:33AM

40 min: New Zealand 17 Namibia 9

Namibia build through the phases in their own half before Savea gets on the ball. New Zealand attack down the left as the gong goes.

Lienert-Brown makes another break - he has been excellent so far. Penalty to New Zealand for offside.

The All Blacks opt for a scrum.

6:31AM

39 min: New Zealand 17 Namibia 9

Namibia knock the ball on. The All Blacks are understandably frustrated with their first half efforts.

Smith attacks down the short side off the scrum and kicks the ball straight into touch. Poor execution.

6:28AM

36 min: CON Barrett New Zealand 17 Namibia 9

Simple kick and Barrett finally puts one over.

6:28AM

36 min: TRY! Ta'avao New Zealand 15 Namibia 9

Namibia turn over the ball again and are on the attack. There is space out there but the ball is knocked on. New Zealand counter and Bridge kicks the ball in behind. Taylor scrags the Namibian player into touch.

The All Blacks take the lineout quickly, building through the forwards in the midfield. The ball is spread right then back left. Moody spills the ball but it goes backwards. New Zealand make steady progress and are just five metres out from the line.

Ta'avao - on due to the yellow card of his fellow tighthead - bursts over the line under the posts. That felt inevitable although Namibia did make New Zealand work for that.

6:22AM

32 min: New Zealand 10 Namibia 9

Namibia are in the game - and are now against 14 men for 10 minutes.

Retallick is off.

Namibia cannot claim the ball from their lineout. Scrum to New Zealand.

6:21AM

31 min: YELLOW CARD! Laulala New Zealand 10 Namibia 9

A high tackle is being reviewed by the TMO. It was Laulala - his forearm hits the head of Klim but to be fair the Namibian winger is very, very low to the ground.

Klim was falling to the ground which saves the New Zealand tighthead prop. Yellow card!

6:19AM

Here is New Zealand's second try:

Serious wheels from Lienert-Brown to bash his way in for New Zealand's second try#RWC2019#ITVRugbypic.twitter.com/hi8e0EHyOw — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 6, 2019

6:18AM

30 min: PEN Stevens New Zealand 10 Namibia 9

Namibia break down the right wing after a box-kick ends up back in Namibian hands. Klim sprints down the wing but is tackled just in time.

Namibia attack on New Zealand's 22. Deysel carries strongly in the midfield and there is another penalty to Namibia for not rolling away. Wow this has been some performance from Namibia so far.

Stevens adds another three points - only one point in it now! Steve Hansen will be livid with his side's indiscipline.

6:15AM

Here is New Zealand's first try:

6:15AM

26 min: PEN Stevens New Zealand 10 Namibia 6

Stevens slots the penalty from in front of the posts on the 10 metre line. Lead is cut to only four points 26 minutes in!

6:14AM

25 min: New Zealand 10 Namibia 3

Namibia attack in New Zealand's half. Cane is offside and they have the advantage. Namibia are attacking from side to side but with little penetration as the All Blacks fan out. A kick through comes to nothing and they come back for the penalty.

6:11AM

21 min: MISSED CON Barrett New Zealand 10 Namibia 3

Another ropey kick that may well have been charged down.

6:10AM

21 min: TRY! Lienert-Brown New Zealand 10 Namibia 3

Lienert-Brown busts through the Namibian defence after some nice hands in the midfield. The centre hands off one defender before curving his run around the covering defence. Well worked try.

6:09AM

20 min: New Zealand 5 Namibia 3

Lienert-Brown carries in the midfield before another penalty is given away at the ruck. Van Jaarsveld gets the turnover penalty.

Namibia spill the ball and New Zealand counter through Frizell who carries on the left wing. The ball exchanges possession before New Zealand attack again. Reece chips over the top but the ball is put down by Greyling over the goal line.

6:06AM

18 min: New Zealand 5 Namibia 3

Stevens box-kick is charged down with Retallick's face. Ouch. Stevens get the second box-kick out into touch. Good attacking position for New Zealand.

6:04AM

16 min: New Zealand 5 Namibia 3

The All Blacks dominate a scrum pushing Namibia back. A kick through comes to nothing again.

Namibia will be delighted with this start. The All Blacks look dangerous every time that they have the ball but so have Namibia. New Zealand will be disappointed with their defence in the opening 15 minutes.

6:02AM

15 min: New Zealand 5 Namibia 3

Namibia attack with potency from the lineout. Forbes carries strongly before a hole is burst through in the midfield. Successive line breaks have New Zealand scrambling. Penalty given away at the ruck. Brilliant attack from the underdogs.

New Zealand attack off the lineout. Cane makes a break but spills the ball forward when he tries to offload.

5:59AM

12 min: New Zealand 5 Namibia 3

The All Blacks build nicely through the phases before Retallick makes a half-break. Savea carries down the right side. This attack has slowly gained 40 odd metres.

Penalty to Namibia! New Zealand off their feet.

5:58AM

Phil Davies was absolutely delighted with Namibia taking the lead...

5:57AM

9 min: New Zealand 5 Namibia 3

New Zealand break from deep through Frizell who offloads. Aaron Smith then kicks and Namibia carry the ball back before giving away a ruck penalty on half-way.

Smith takes the penalty quickly but his grubber kick trickles off the pitch.

5:55AM

7 min: MISSED CON Barrett New Zealand 5 Namibia 3

Barrett pulls the kick wide. Not a great effort that.

5:54AM

6 min: TRY! Reece New Zealand 5 Namibia 3

New Zealand win a penalty at the scrum. Jordie Barrett kicks the ball into the corner turning down a simple three points.

Retallick wins the lineout and a maul is formed. Namibia stop its progress. A cross-field kick is pin point accurate and Sevu Reece claims the ball, brushing off a defender to score in the corner. Brilliant kick from Barrett.

5:51AM

4 min: PEN Stevens New Zealand 0 Namibia 3

Scrum half Stevens slots the penalty from the 10 metre line out towards touch. Brilliant kick. Namibia lead!

Namibia then spill the ball from the restart. Scrum to New Zealand.

5:49AM

2 min: New Zealand 0 Namibia 0

The All Blacks send the ball long after receiving the kick. Namibia start brightly carrying hard into the New Zealand half winning a penalty.

Great start from the massive underdogs. They opt to kick for goal.

5:47AM

Kick-off!

Namibia get us underway.

5:46AM

Steve Hansen has confidence in Jordie Barrett to thrive at fly-half

The 22-year-old, the youngest of the three Barrett brothers in the squad, becomes the 14th player to be named as the starting flyhalf for New Zealand in the history of the World Cup.

Hansen's arm was twisted to an extent into naming Barrett at flyhalf, after he chose just two players -- Jordie's older brother Beauden and Richie Mo'unga -- as specialists in the side and decided to rest the pair against Namibia.

Jordie Barrett is arguably the first true utility player to wear the number 10 jersey at a World Cup for New Zealand, although Jon Preston was principally a scrumhalf when he started at flyhalf against the United States and Scotland in 1991.

Luke McAlister mostly played inside centre before starting at flyhalf against Romania in 2007 while Colin Slade could play fullback and even appeared on the wing but was essentially a flyhalf at Super Rugby level.

Barrett, however, has barely played the position at all since he first came to prominence as an inside centre for provincial side Canterbury in 2016 before he was converted to fullback in his first year at the Wellington Hurricanes in 2017.

He came off the bench as fullback against Samoa later that year to make his test debut and has notched 13 test caps in total, mostly as the last line of defence although he has also played wing, most recently against Canada on Wednesday.

Barrett admitted he had not really played much at flyhalf in recent years, appearing in the position while playing club rugby in Christchurch and as cover for the Hurricanes.

Hansen, however said with their switch to having dual playmakers at flyhalf and fullback, Barrett was used to taking on the responsibility as the first receiver.

"He has been playing fullback (and) ... he has been doing a lot of what we have been doing at training anyway," Hansen told reporters. "He will be looking forward to it."

Barrett's youthful exuberance to play the game at a high tempo has caused some concerns for New Zealand rugby fans in the past.

A quick throw-in ending in a try to South Africa during the Springbok's 36-34 victory in Wellington last year was seized upon by his critics as a sign of his erratic performances.

Hansen, however, said while Barrett wanted to "do everything at 100 miles an hour" he had been impressed with his composure, patience and control in his last few appearances for the All Blacks.

"He is aware of what he has to do ... and been working on it," Hansen said.

Reuters

5:43AM

The national anthems are over

Just the Haka stands between now and kick-off.

5:41AM

Can Jordie Barrett star at fly half?

The most interesting selection ahead of this game was Jordie Barrett starting at 10 without Richie Mo'unga or Beauden Barrett in the match day squad. Jordie Barrett is a versatile player and has the chance to star from centre stage potentially forcing himself into the All Black's strongest 23 going forward.

5:38AM

Here are the teams in full:

New Zealand: B. Smith, Reece, Goodhue, Liernert-Brown, Bridge, J. Barrett, A. Smith, Moody, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock, Frizzel, Cane, Savea

Replacements: Coles, Tu'ungafasi, Taavao-Matau, Tuipulotu, Todd, Weber, Perenara, Ioane

Namibia: Tromp, Klim, Newman, Deysel, Greyling, Kisting, Stevens, Rademeyer, van Jaarsveld, de Klerk, van Lill, Uanivi, Gaoseb, Forbes, Venter

Replacements: Nortje, Theron, Coetzee, Retief, Booysen, Jantjies, de la Harpe, du Toit

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

5:36AM

Match stats

New Zealand hasn't lost a match at the Rugby World Cup since a quarterfinal upset in 2007, a record streak of 16 wins at the sport's marquee tournament.

Namibia hasn't won a match in 21 starts at the World Cup, and is the tournament's lowest-ranked team.

So there's two streaks that are almost certain to be extended on Sunday when the three-time champion All Blacks meet Namibia at Tokyo Stadium.

New Zealand won the only previous meeting between the teams 58-14 four years ago in England, with Johan Deysel crossing for Namibia's try and Theuns Kotze landing three penalty goals.

AP