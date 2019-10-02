Rugby World Cup 2019 – New Zealand vs Canada LIVE: Score, stream and latest updates from Pool B fixture

Getty Images

Follow live updates from the Rugby World Cup as New Zealand return to action this morning to take on Canada.

The All Blacks put in a composed and measured performance to beat fierce rivals South Africa in their opening match, cementing their status as favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup next month.

Steve Hansen has made 11 changes for today's Pool B fixture at the Oita Stadium, with New Zealand expected to romp to victory against a Canadian side that was beaten 48-7 by Italy. Follow the live action below:

When is it?

New Zealand vs Canada kicks off at 7.45pm Japan Standard Time, which is 11.15am BST, on Wednesday 2 October.

Where can I watch it?

ITV4 will be broadcasting the match. Coverage starts at 10.45am BST.

You can also live stream the match on your laptop, smartphone or tablet via the ITV Hub.