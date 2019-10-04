Rugby World Cup 2019: How to watch South Africa vs Italy and stream online, when is it, UK start time?

South Africa fans arrive at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa for the clash with Italy: AP

South Africa's Rugby World Cup dreams are on the line when they meet Italy on Friday, with the loser likely to be heading home from Japan.

The Springboks lost their opening match against New Zealand two weeks ago, meaning that they cannot afford another slip-up if they are to reach the quarter-finals. With two wins from two both with bonus points, Italy can book their place in the last eight if they can find a way to upset South Africa.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the side that thrashed Namibia 57-3 in the week, though Makazolo Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am make their third consecutive starts as mainstays of the squad so far in Japan.

South Africa do have the controversy surrounding Eben Etzebeth lingering over their heads, with the lock currently under investigation for allegedly assaulting and racially abusing a person before the tournament got underway. Captain Siya Kollisi has said that the controversy has not been a distraction in the lead up to the match, but only time will tell if that really is the case.

The two sides have met 14 times in the past, with South Africa winning on every occasion apart from one when three years ago in 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

Where can I watch it?

Live coverage of the match will be shown on ITV 4 and the ITV Hub from 10:15am BST.

When is it?

South Africa vs Italy takes place on Friday 4 October at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa.

When does it start?

The match kicks off at 6:45pm Japan Standard Time, which is 10:45am BST.

South Africa say they have not been distracted by the Etzebeth allegations (Getty)

Teams

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Mtawarira, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, De Jager; Kolisi, Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Marx, Kitschoff, Koch, Snyman, Mostert, Louw, Jantjies, Steyn.

Italy: Minozzi; Benvenuti, Morisi, Hayward, Campagnaro; Allan, Tebaldi; Lovotti, Bigi, Ferrari; Sisi, Budd; Steyn, Polledri, Parisse.

Replacements: Zani, Quaglio, Riccioni, Zanni, Ruzza, Negro, Braley, Canna.

Odds

South Africa to win: 1/25

Italy to win: 25/1

Draw: 80/1

Prediction

South Africa 35-10 Italy: Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus has made a few changes from what is normally considered his strongest line-up, but they should still be too powerful for Italy to take anything out of the game. That said, Italy have had plenty of time to prepare for the match, and could benefit from having faced the two easier teams in the pool already.