Rugby World Cup 2019: Warren Gatland names unchanged Wales side for Australia showdown

Warren Gatland has named an unchanged team for Wales’ Pool D showdown against Australia, with Alun Wyn Jones set to become the country’s most-capped player when he leads his side out in Tokyo.

The Wales skipper wins his 130th cap, breaking the previous record held by prop Gethin Jenkins.

Gatland has placed his faith in the starting XV that secured a 43-14 victory over Georgia four days ago, this despite the knocks suffered by centre Hadleigh Parkes and hooker Ken Owens.

There is one switch among the replacements, with Ospreys centre Owen Watkin taking over from Leigh Halfpenny.

Gatland’s side features nine survivors from Wales’ narrow win against the Wallabies last November.

There are also further opportunities for prop Wyn Jones and flanker Aaron Wainwright after they made their Rugby World Cup debuts in the Georgia game.

And flanker Aaron Shingler will again provide second-row bench cover for starting locks Jake Ball and Alun Wyn Jones.

Sunday’s clash at the Tokyo Stadium will likely decide the winner of Pool D, setting up a potential quarter-final against either France or Argentina.

Should Australia claim victory – in what would make for their 14th win from the last 15 meetings between these two sides – Gatland’s men could find themselves on a collision course for a last-eight encounter with England.

Wales starting XV: L Williams (Saracens); G North (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets), H Parkes (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), G Davies (Scarlets); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), A Wainwright (Dragons), J Tipuric (Ospreys), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), N Smith (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff Blues), A Shingler (Scarlets), R Moriarty (Dragons), T Williams (Cardiff Blues), R Patchell (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys).