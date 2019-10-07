Rugby World Cup 2019 – Wales vs Fiji: Kick-off time, where to watch and team news for Pool D fixture

Getty

Wales will be looking to avoid a repeat of the shock defeat they suffered against Fiji 12 years ago when they take on the Pacific Islanders this Wednesday.

The reigning Six Nations champions are in full control of Pool D, having beaten Georgia in their opening match before edging past Australia in Tokyo.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Victory against Fiji in Oita will confirm Wales’ place in the quarter-finals of the competition with a game against Uruguay to spare.

Nonetheless, Warren Gatland’s men will be wary of the waiting threat. The Welsh were dumped out of the 2007 Rugby World Cup after losing 34-38 to Fiji in Nantes.

Fiji have experienced a mixed tournament so far, with a close defeat against Australia followed by a shock loss against Uruguay and a convincing 45-10 win over Georgia.

What time is it?

Wales vs Fiji kicks off at 6.45pm Japan Standard Time (10.45am BST) on Wednesday 9 October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on ITV1. Alternatively, you can live stream it via the ITV Hub on your smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Teams

Wales XV: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Ross Moriarty, James Davies, Josh Navidi, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Jake Ball, Tom Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.

Fiji XV: Kini Murimurivalu, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Lepani Botia, Semi Radradra, Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Viliame Mata, Semi Kunatani, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Leone Nakarawa, Tevita Cavubati, Manasa Saulo, Samuel Matavesi, Campese Ma'afu.

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Api Ratuniyarawa, Peceli Yato, Nikola Matawalu, Jale Vatubua, Josh Matavesi.