Rugby World Cup 2019 TV channel schedule: How to watch every match live on ITV

The sporting event of the year is in progress in Japan: the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The ninth edition of the competition takes place over six weeks, culminating in the final in Yokohama on November 2.

Here is how to watch the competition, with TV channel details of each match.

Who are the competing teams?

As the tournament continues, here's a basic run-down of how it works:

The opening group stage of the competition sees 20 teams attempt to battle their way out of four Pools - A, B, C and D. Each Pool contains five teams and only two can advance into the knockout rounds.

From there it is standard quarter-final, semi-final, final format.

England's Pool is particularly tricky having been drawn in C with Argentina and France. It means one of rugby's 'big fish' will suffer the ignominy of going home early.

Who will be broadcasting in the UK?

ITV has exclusive broadcasting rights for the next two World Cups - the 2019 event in Japan and 2023 in France.

Which TV channel will each game be on?

Most matches will be on ITV, with the exception of 10 which will be shown on ITV 4 (see fixtures below).

How many people watch matches in the UK?

Well, according to ITV, there was a peak audience of 11.5 million for England's matches in 2015 against Fiji, Wales and Australia, and the final.

Full fixture list and kick-off times

Friday, September 20

Japan 30 Russia 10... Tokyo Stadium... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

Saturday, September 21

Australia 39 Fiji 21... Sapporo Dome... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

France 23 Argentina 21 Tokyo Stadium... 8.15am BST... (ITV)

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13 International Stadium Yokohama... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

Sunday, September 22

Italy 47 Namibia 22... Hanazono Rugby Stadium... 6.15am BST... (ITV)

Ireland 27 Scotland 3... International Stadium Yokohama... 8.45am BST... (ITV)

England 35 Tonga 3... Sapporo Dome... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

Monday, September 23

Wales 43 Georgia 14... City of Toyota Stadium... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

Tuesday, September 24

Russia 9 Samoa 34... Kumagaya Rugby Stadium... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Wednesday, September 25

Fiji 27 Uruguay 30... Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium... 6.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Thursday, September 26

Italy 48 Canada 7... Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium... 8.45am BST... (ITV 4)

England 45 USA 7... Kobe Misaki Stadium... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

Saturday, September 28

Argentina 28 Tonga 12... Hanazono Rugby Stadium... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

Japan 19 Ireland 12... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... 8.15am BST... (ITV)

South Africa 57 Namibia 3... City of Toyota Stadium... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

Sunday, September 29

Georgia 33 Uruguay 7... Kumagaya Rugby Stadium... 6.15am BST... (ITV)

Australia 25 Wales 29... Tokyo Stadium... 8.45am BST... (ITV)

Monday, September 30

Scotland 34 Samoa 0... Kobe Misaki Stadium... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

Wednesday, October 2

France vs USA... Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium... 8.45am BST... (ITV 4)

New Zealand vs Canada... Oita Stadium... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Thursday, October 3

Georgia vs Fiji... Hanazono Rugby Stadium... 6.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Ireland vs Russia... Kobe Misaki Stadium... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

Friday, October 4

South Africa vs Italy... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... 10.45am BST... (ITV 4)

Saturday, October 5

Australia vs Uruguay... Oita Stadium... 6.15am BST... (ITV)

England vs Argentina... Tokyo Stadium... 9am BST... (ITV)

Japan vs Samoa... City of Toyota Stadium... 11.30am BST... (ITV)

Sunday, October 6

New Zealand vs Namibia... Tokyo Stadium... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

France vs Tonga... Kumamoto Stadium... 8.45am BST... (ITV)

Tuesday, October 8

South Africa vs Canada... Kobe Misaki Stadium... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Wednesday, October 9

Argentina vs USA... Kumagaya Rugby Stadium... 5.45am BST... (ITV 4)

Scotland vs Russia... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... 8.15am BST... (ITV)

Wales vs Fiji... Oita Stadium... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

Friday, October 11

Australia vs Georgia... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Saturday, October 12

New Zealand vs Italy... City of Toyota Stadium... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

England vs France... International Stadium Yokohama... 9.15am BST... (ITV)

Ireland vs Samoa... Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

Sunday, October 13

Namibia vs Canada... Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium... 4.15am BST... (ITV)

USA vs Tonga... Hanazono Rugby Stadium... 6.45am BST... (ITV)

Wales vs Uruguay... Kumamoto Stadium... 9.15am BST... (ITV)

Japan vs Scotland... International Stadium Yokohama... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

Other key dates

The Quarter-Finals are on October 19-20.

The Semi-Finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.