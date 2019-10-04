Rugby World Cup 2019: How to stream England vs Argentina and watch online, TV channel, UK start time

Owen Farrell will captain England against Argentina: AFP via Getty

England are one win away from booking their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, but they will need to make sure there are no slip-ups against Argentina when they meet on Saturday.

Eddie Jones's side will be guaranteed a place in the last eight in Japan so long as they defeat the Pumas at Tokyo Stadium, given that Argentina have already come unstuck against France earlier in the tournament.

If England can secure a third consecutive win at this year's World Cup, they will know that next weekend's final pool game against France will be to decide who finishes where in the top two of the group, with Argentina packing their bags and heading home.

But defeat would leave England exposed to a second pool-stage exit in a row if they were then to lose to France, which explains why Jones has selected his strongest squad possible for the match.

If England win and France beat the Tonga on Sunday as they are expected to do so, Argentina will be heading home at the pool stage for the first time in 16 years at a World Cup.





Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

Where can I watch it?

Live coverage will be shown in ITV and the ITV Hub online from 8:10am BST.

When is it?

England vs Argentina takes place on Saturday 5 October at the Tokyo Stadium.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 5pm Japan Standard Time, which is 9am BST.

England can book their place in the quarter-finals with victory (Getty)

Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli; Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santigo Carreras; Benjamin Urdapilleta, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Juan Figallo; Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Felipe Ezcurra, Lucas Mensa, Bautista Delguy.

Odds

England to win: 1/7

Argentina to win: 7/1

Draw: 40/1

Prediction

England 20-7 Argentina: With Argentina fired up with their World Cup lives on the line, they should muster a much better performance than what they’ve shown so far in Japan. But England have looked very comfortable so far this tournament, and as the odds reflect, they should emerge unscathed from this encounter.