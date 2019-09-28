South Africa vs Namibia Rugby World Cup 2019 LIVE: Latest score and updates from Pool B fixture

Warrick Gelant of South Africa offloads the ball to teammate Kwagga Smith: Getty Images

Follow live updates from the Rugby World Cup as South Africa and Namibia head to head in Toyota.

The Springboks will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against New Zealand, having lost 23-13 on the opening weekend of the tournament.

They take on a Namibia side that will be licking the wounds of their 47-22 loss at the hands of Italy. Follow all the live action below:​

When is it?

South Africa vs Namibia kicks off at 6.45pm Japan Standard Time (10.45am BST) on Saturday 28 September.

Where can I watch it?

ITV will be broadcasting the match. Coverage starts at 10.30am.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game via the ITV Hub on your smartphone, desktop or tablet.