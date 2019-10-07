Rugby World Cup 2019 – Scotland vs Russia: Kick-off time, where to watch and team news

Getty

It’s another do-or-die match for Scotland as they go head to head with Russia in Shizuoka.

Gregor Townsend’s men can still qualify for the quarter-finals but realistically need a maximum of 10 points from their remaining two games to reach the last eight.

The Scots take on a Russian side that have yet to pick up a point at the Rugby World Cup, with any hopes of an unlikely progression long gone.

Interestingly, Scotland have never before played Russia. The Bears will be the 23rd different nation the Dark Blues have faced on the Test level.

Scotland have made 14 changes for the game, with only wing Darcy Graham retaining his place from the win over Samoa. Hooker Fraser Brown starts at openside flanker.

When is it?

Scotland vs Russia kicks off at 4.15pm Japan Standard Time (8.15am BST) on Wednesday 9 October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on ITV1. Alternatively, you can live stream it via the ITV Hub on your smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Teams

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham; Adam Hastings, George Horne; Gordon Reid, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis; John Barclay, Fraser Brown, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Siomn Berghan, WP Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Harris.

Russia: Vasily Artemyev; German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Vladislav Sozonov; Ramil Gaisin, Dmitry Perov; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev; Andrey Ostrikov, Evgeny Elgin; Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin.

Replacements: Sergey Chernyshev, Azamat Bitiev, Vladimir Podrezov, Bogdan Fedotko, Andrey Garbuzov, Sergey Ianiushkin, Anton Sychev, Yury Kushnarev