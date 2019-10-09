George Horne bags hat-trick as Scotland thrash Russia to set up Japan showdown

George Horne scored a treble in Shizuoka - Getty Images AsiaPac

With a bonus point wrapped inside 46 minutes, this was very much job done for the second-string Scotland side. Now the real task lies in wait against Japan in Yokohama on Sunday with a quarter-final place on the line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The equation is relatively straightforward for Gregor Townsend’s team. They must take at least four more match points than the hosts to reach the knockout stages – either 4-0 or 5-1 – and this performance will considerably swell their confidence of achieving that task.

As sloppy as Russia were, Scotland were brutally clinical. Fly half Adam Hastings scored 26 points, including two tries, while half back partner George Horne registered a hat-trick of tries. For a team that had proved such obdurate opponents for Ireland and Scotland, Russia were sliced apart by Scotland with surprising ease.

No player inflicted as much damage as Darcy Graham, the sole survivor from the side that beat Samoa 34-0 last week. The wing beat eight defenders and made 151 metres before he was wisely replaced by Townsend on 47 minutes. How Scotland will need his dancing feet against Japan.

Darcy Graham shone for Scotland Credit: AFP

Just as encouraging was a second successive shutout, a feat that was probably last achieved in the Edwardian era. They missed just three tackles on the night, a far cry from the defensive horror show of their 27-3 defeat against Ireland. Of course, Japan will represent a considerable step up in class but from Townsend’s perspective as a final tune-up this could not have gone any better.

Story continues

The opening try was straight off the training ground. After winning a scrum penalty in the Russian 22, Scotland opted for another scrum. Ryan Wilson picked up from the base, fed George Horne and with the Russian defence transfixed by Duncan Taylor’s line, Hastings was able to glide between three would-be tacklers.

If that score was soft then their next two scores were gifts, complete with ribbons. Seizing on a loose ball, Graham found Hastings who recognising a lack of backfield kicked ahead. The fly half easily outpaced flanker Tagir Gadzhiev before Vasily Artemyev horribly misjudged the bounce of the ball in his own in-goal area.

Worse was to come for the Russians on 21 minutes. Winning lineout ball just in front of their own tryline, scrum half Dmitry Perov’s long pass was easily picked off by George Horne. The Russians had taken an AK47 to both feet.

Stuart McInally's final try was the best of Scotland's eight scores Credit: PA

The upshot was that Townsend’s team had 59 minutes to find that crucial fourth try. Maybe that bred a sense of complacency as Scotland’s play suddenly became sloppy in the second quarter, not least when George Horne knocked on with Scotland camped on the Russian tryline. Like Ireland, Scotland had to settle for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Still they would not have to wait long for the bonus point and once again Russia were their own worst enemies. Perov’s box kick was too long, the kick-chase was too ragged and Graham was too electric. The wing stepped and slided his way past several defenders before unselfishly providing the scoring pas to Horne.

From thereon in, Scotland appeared able to score at will. Hooker George Turner spun off the back of a maul to go over before wing Tommy Seymour latched on to Blair Kinghorn’s perfectly weighted kick.

Horne got his third, benefiting from strong work by replacement Henry Pyrgos before John Barclay strolled past German Davydov who clearly did not fancy tackling the Scotland captain. The final flourish was added by replacement hooker Stuart McInally who finished a free-flowing counter-attack.

The only slight disappointment was Hastings’ own third try was correctly ruled out for a forward pass, but that could not take the sheen off a polished performance. Now the real business can begin.

10:20AM

Farewell, Vasily Artemyev

May be the last time we see Vasily Artemyev in the red 15. Loved what he & Russia have brought to this World Cup. Scotland too good though & still very much alive @ITVRugbypic.twitter.com/G4gr0euxzP — Nick Mullins (@andNickMullins) October 9, 2019

10:11AM

"To be honest we were a bit nervous coming into the game"

Credit: ITV

John Barclay says that Scotland had a lot of fun out there. It certainly looked that way.

10:05AM

Sums it up

Scotland 173 minutes since conceding a point, Russia 193 minutes since scoring a point #SCOvRUS — Russ Petty (@rpetty80) October 9, 2019

10:02AM

Full-time | Scotland 61 Russia 0

Patient, decisive, measured from Scotland. They could not have hoped for much more to set up this weekend against the hosts. What a game that will be.

10:02AM

TMO

Hastings thinks he has a third as well! However, another TMO check spoils the fun. Tommy Seymour's inside pass was forward.

Credit: ITV

That will be that.

9:59AM

Try, Stuart McInally! Scotland 61 Russia 0, 78 minutes

That's the pick of the bunch. Duncan Taylor slings a long pass out wide and gets a return offload back on the inside from Kinghorn. Scotland cross the 22 and Hastings lobs another long one out to McInally. The ball bounces but the try is good...

...or is it? We have a TMO check for a foot in touch. It's all fine. Hastings' fantastic kicking night continues with a touchline conversion.

9:56AM

Try, John Barclay! Scotland 54 Russia 0, 75 minutes

Number eight for Scotland. Back-rower Barclay ambles under the posts after taking a neat, flat pass from Berghan and beating Russia's cover defence with a neat dummy. Hastings adds two more.

9:52AM

Scotland 47 Russia 0, 72 minutes

Shoulder-charge from Russia's replacement prop Azamat Bitiev on Adam Hastings.

Credit: ITV

It's a penalty, and Hastings hits the corner. Stuart McInally's throw is really wonky, though. Scrum to Russia.

9:49AM

Scotland 47 Russia 0, 70 minutes

Scotland force a scrum penalty. They'll go down-town.

9:48AM

Scotland will want to keep Russia on zero

This win for Scotland is doing wonders for their points difference, in a pool where it may matter. Every point they score (and concede!) might be the difference between a quarter-final and a flight home. A try being chalked off for a forward pass could matter. #RWC2019#SCOvRUS — Charles Richardson (@CharlieRicho1) October 9, 2019

9:47AM

Scotland 47 Russia 0, 67 minutes

Good little spell for Russia, which ends with a breakdown penalty as tackler Ryan Wilson fails to roll away. They kick to the corner. Tagir Gadzhiev has kept going all tournament.

Ah. The throw is not straight. Scrum to Scotland.

9:44AM

Scotland 47 Russia 0, 65 minutes

The changes are coming thick and fast, now. Gaisan heads off for Russia. It's a head injury assessment, I think.

9:43AM

Television match offical

George Horne is over for a FOURTH. WP Nel made a beautiful break through the middle and threw a gorgeous sort of loop-the-loop pass. Magnus Bradbury then released Horne..will it count, though? No.

Credit: ITV

Bradbury's pass went forward.

9:38AM

Match action

Tommy Seymour's try, Scotland's sixth, here:

That's some finish!



A perfectly weighted kick along the floor and Tommy Seymour is on hand to dive and touch down in tandem#ITVRugby#RWC2019pic.twitter.com/2tTETxSdc9



— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 9, 2019

9:37AM

Try, George Horne! Scotland 47 Russia 0, 58 minutes

It's a procession now, and Horne junior has a hat-trick! Pyrgos made the initial break and his fellow scrum-half followed up for a treble. Hastings misses. However, with 20 minutes remaining, he will probably get another go.

9:34AM

Try, Tommy Seymour! Scotland 42 Russia 0, 56 minutes

Scotland are stretching clear and Russia look extremely tired. Kinghorn's dink down the right is acrobatically pounced upon by Seymour. That's the wing's first try of the tournament. He's been fairly quiet amid the carnage this evening.

Hastings converts brilliantly from the touchline.

9:29AM

Try, George Turner! Scotland 35 Russia 0, 51 minuites

It's a runaway maul and Russia look broken now. Hooker Turner, busy throughout this game, breaks away and scores. Hastings flirts with the left-hand post but converts to take his personal tally to 20 points.

Credit: ITV

9:26AM

Scotland 28 Russia 0, 49 minutes

Scotland are after number five now...but Kinghorn's offload towards Seymour sails into touch. Darcy Graham has headed off, by the way, with Henry Pyrgos coming on and George Horne moving to the wing.

9:24AM

An epic awaits

Scotland get the bonus point as expected. Nice and early in the second half too.



Their game against Japan on Sunday is now perfectly set up to be an epic. #RWC2019#SCOvRUS



— Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) October 9, 2019

9:23AM

Try, George Horne! Scotland 28 Russia 0, 44 minutes

Horne junior has a second, Scotland have a fourth. But that is all about Darcy Graham. Russia scrum-half Dmitry Perov box-kicks but the ball travels too long and Graham has room to run it back, which he does so brilliantly.

The peroxide-blonde wing tears 50 metres up-field, beating four defenders and feeding a supporting Horne. Hastings converts.

9:18AM

Scotland 21 Russia 0, 41 minutes

Neat play from Russia. Artemyev hits the line on their left before they swing the ball back to the right and Gaisin kicks into touch via one bounce. Scotland will have to build from a lineout inside their own 22.

9:16AM

Second half

Off we go again. Can Scotland secure the bonus point and pull away? Simon Berhan has replaced Zander Fagerson at tighthead prop.

Blair Kinghorn takes the reatart, which does not go 10 metres. Poor start. Scrum to Russia.

9:10AM

There have been a few "нет"s from Wayne Barnes

#RWC2019: We worked with Wayne Barnes ahead of our Autumn Internationals last year. Nice to hear he's remembered some words of Russian. Top effort from the man in the middle #SCOvRUSpic.twitter.com/lDDd91gnV8 — Rugby Union Russia (@russiarugby) October 9, 2019

9:02AM

Hagibis update

#TyphoonHagibis update: still a huge violent typhoon tracking toward Japan. Current forecasts (subject to change) take the centre right through Tokyo on Sat as a 'very strong' typhoon. Flooding rain & damaging winds likely.#ENGvFRA#RWC19 and #F1 quali under threat. pic.twitter.com/z6M8ghdVro — Simon King (@SimonOKing) October 9, 2019

9:02AM

Half-time | Scotland 21 Russia 0

Frustration for Scotland. They pound away at the Russia line before George Horne dummies and darts...and knocks-on. Wayne Barnes blows up.

8:59AM

Scotland 21 Russia 0, 38 minutes

Good lineout defence from Scotland earns a scrum on the Russia 22. It's another good launchpad.

8:58AM

Scotland 21 Russia 0, 37 minutes

Bit of a scrappy period. Hastings finds a bit of space after gathering his own chip but is then bundled into touch.

Credit: ITV

8:53AM

Match action

As Peter Horne spills, here is his younger brother's try.

Russia are unravelling!



Perov's pass across his own try line is read expertly by Horne who makes it three tries in 22 minutes#RWC2019#ITVRugbypic.twitter.com/V1FRT5WbV6



— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 9, 2019

8:51AM

Scotland 21 Russia 0, 32 minutes

Another clever kick, this time from George Horne. Russia control the ball under pressure from Tommy Seymour and Gaisin clears into touch but it Scotland's maul is eating up ground...

8:49AM

Scotland 21 Russia 0, 30 minutes

This is such a patient performance from Scotland. They are kicking really well, plugging the corners and waiting for Russia to give them opportunities.

Interesting change here. Fraser Brown is off, with Magnus Bradbury. There doesn't seem to be anything wrong with Brown.

8:46AM

Scotland 21 Russia 0, 26 minutes

Everything is breaking for Scotland here. First they force a turnover on the deck and then Peter Horne's left-footed kick bounces into touch around six metres from Russia's line.

8:43AM

Match action

Here's Adam Hastings' first try...

After a frenetic opening, Scotland have their first try



Hastings has options but decides to go it alone and has the power and strength to get over the try line#RWC2019#ITVRugbypic.twitter.com/B7HivjMM5J



— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 9, 2019

...and here's his second:

Artemyev won't want to see this one again



Two Scotland tries. Two for Adam Hastings. Dreamland!#ITVRugby#RWC2019pic.twitter.com/5r6ycVcnFi



— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 9, 2019

8:42AM

Try, George Horne! Scotland 21 Russia 0, 23 minutes

That's so clever from George Horne. Russia take the lineout and attempt to spin a pass into midfield but Horne scampers through to intercept and dot down. Hastings converts. One more for the bonus point. Already.

8:40AM

Scotland 14 Russia 0, 21 minutes

Slick from Scotland. They go through three swift phases following a scrum and then Hastings clips a kick into touch via a skidding bounce.

8:39AM

Try, Adam Hastings! Scotland 14 Russia 0, 18 minutes

Two for Scotland, two for Hastings. A loose exchange sees Russia attempt to move the ball right before their wing German Davydov spills. Graham gathers and finds Hastings, who chips ahead and beats covering back-rower Tagir Gadzhiev to hack through.

Artemyev scrambles across but is foxed by the bounce and Hastings has a double!

Credit: ITV

The conversion is good as well.

8:36AM

Scotland 7 Russia 0, 17 minutes

Good reply from Russia. They run back Scotland's clearance from the restart and earn a breakdown penalty. They kick to touch but then spill inside Scotland's 22 and their opponents run it back...

8:33AM

Try, Adam Hastings! Scotland 7 Russia 0, 15 minutes

That's a sweet finish from Scotland's young fly half. The ball is moved right through George Horne and Hastings dummies, slipping inside one tackle and powering through another to score. He converts and Scotland are on the way.

8:32AM

Scotland 0 Russia 0, 12 minutes

A good moment from Scotland's pack. Their counter-shove ruins Russia's platform and Nikita Vavilin knocks on at the base. It'll be a scrum to Townsend's side in a very dangerous position.

8:30AM

Match action

Peter Horne has been prominent early on.

Credit: PA

8:29AM

Scotland 0 Russia 0, 11 minutes

Graham is collared high and Scotland kick the penalty into touch inside Russia's 22...they maul but then a strike-move goes awry. Peter Horne did not gather cleanly and then rushed a pass to Graham. Slightly messy start.

8:27AM

Scotland 0 Russia 0, 9 minutes

Russia win a free-kick and centre Ostroushko gets another carry. Then there is some kick-tennis. Eventually, Adam Hastings' kick dribbles into the dead-ball area and Gaisan dots down. He takes the 22 drop-out too, and Graham runs the ball back.

8:25AM

Scotland 0 Russia 0, 7 minutes

Graham has his hands on the ball again and beats a tackle but spills. The first scrum of the game will be fed by Russia.

Credit: ITV

8:23AM

Scotland 0 Russia 0, 5 minutes

A lung-busting start ends with a bit of a silly penalty. Duncan Taylor grubbers ahead but Gaisin gathers and Zander Fagerson kicks through the ruck. That's illegal. Penalty to Russia.

8:21AM

Scotland 0 Russia 0, 4 minutes

Scotland stand firm for 16 phases, pushing Russia back towards halfway. At that point, Gaisan goes to the air but their opponents gather and spread the ball nicely. Peter Horne, Blair Kinghorn and Fraser Brown, in the back row today, combine to send Darcy Graham scampering down the flank.

8:20AM

Scotland 0 Russia 0, 2 minutes

Promising stuff from Russia early on. They win back a high kick on their right before coming left, where flanker Tagir Gadzhiev links with centre Vladimir Ostroushko.

8:18AM

Kick-off

Away we go then! Wayne Barnes blasts his whistle and Ramil Gaisin strikes down into Scotland's 22 where Ryan Wilson gathers. George Horne kicks down to Artemyev and Russia run it back.

8:16AM

More fancy dress

This guy is in attendance today. Wow.

Credit: AFP

8:15AM

Loud and proud

Russia captain Vasily Artemyev has been a cult hero of this tournament.

Credit: ITV

In the middle there is Scotland scrum-half George Horne. He is a superb player.

Credit: ITV

8:11AM

Players out

Here they come to the sound of drums. Anthems next.

Credit: ITV

8:09AM

Atmosphere building

If you are wondering where the high pitched screams are coming from during Scotland v Russia it isn’t from the press box. 16,000 local school kids have been bussed in to cheer on Scotland pic.twitter.com/B9lw4Y5GSd — Rob Robertson (@SDM_Robertson) October 9, 2019

8:07AM

"Since the draw was made, we've had an eye on this game"

Credit: ITV

Gregor Townsend says that the majority of this side faced Georgia in the second warm-up Test and is capable of scoring four tries.

He also insists that Scotland will need to be patient against a Russia team that kicks more than any other team in the tournament.

8:05AM

Scene setter

Shizuoka is a lovely spot. Just 10 minutes until kick-off.

Credit: PA

8:01AM

Huddling up

The players are just going through their final warm-ups. Before they started, Gregor Townsend led Scotland a firm discussion out on the field.

Credit: ITV

7:56AM

Twenty minutes until kick-off

You have time to check out how Scotland went against Samoa...

...and how Russia did during a hard-fought loss to Ireland:

7:52AM

Statistics

Russia's defensive efforts have been gradually improving. Follow Russ for more insights like this. He's excellent.

Russia tackle success = 64% v Italy, 75% v Japan, 70% v Samoa, 89% v Ireland



Russia 13-38 in 1st half / 6-61 in 2nd half in prev 3 games



Scotland won 2nd half by 24-7, 26-0, 14-0 v Tier 2 teams this year #SCOvRUSpic.twitter.com/qZ5tNvBEN1







— Russ Petty (@rpetty80) October 9, 2019

7:50AM

As it stands

With three Pool A fixtures to come, this is how things stand. Courtesy of that defeat by Ireland, Scotland have been playing catch-up.

7:48AM

Teams

Scotland

Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Gordon Reid, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis, John Barclay (captain), Fraser Brown, Ryan Wilson

Reserves: Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Harris



Russia

Vasily Artemyev (captain), German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Vladislav Sozonov, Ramil Gaisin, Dmitry Perov; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev, Andrey Ostrikov, Evgeny Elgin, Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin

Reserves: Sergey Chernyshev, Azamat Bitiev, Vladimir Podrezov, Bogdan Fedotko, Andrey Garbuzov, Sergey Ianiushkin, Anton Sychev, Yury Kushnarev



7:42AM

Who is this man supporting do you think?

Credit: PA

7:36AM

Referee replacement

Mathieu Raynal was supposed to be overseeing this game. He has been struck down by illness, so Wayne Barnes is taking over.

Credit: World Rugby

There he is with captains John Barclay and Vasily Artemyev.

7:33AM

Morning!

Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of Scotland’s penultimate Pool A game against Russia in Shizuoka.

Gregor Townsend’s side must win, and score four tries, to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

On Sunday, after a quick turnaround, they face hosts Japan in what could be a straight shootout for a quarter-final berth. Before that, though, Scotland have a very important job to do.

Credit: AFP

And Townsend knows that his players cannot get ahead of themselves at such an important juncture. Here are some highlights from his press conference a couple of days ago:

"Russia have gained in confidence, they look a fit team. The have obviously worked on their fitness. They have kept on going the longer the tournament has gone on. "They were leading at half-time against Samoa, they were just trailing against Japan and they had 90 per cent tackle completion against Ireland. They have a very good scrum and an excellent kicking game." "I thought the 10 [Ramil Gaisin] who played against Ireland was outstanding in his kicking. Seven [Tagir Gadzhiev] and eight [Nikita Vavilin] are also excellent players, while the tight-head [Kirill Gotovtsev] is one of the players of the tournament in the scrum. "They will put everything into this. It’s their last game, their last for four years in a World Cup or longer if they do not qualify. We are expecting as good a performance as they gave against Ireland, maybe even a level up."

Credit: AFP

Meanwhile, Russia head coach Lyn Jones explained his own selections. After three losses from three matches, he is eager to see an “exciting” contest to finish off the campaign: