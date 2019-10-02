Rugby World Cup 2019: Russian ‘scare’ the last thing Joe Schmidt needs for his wounded Ireland

Getty

The question for Ireland, after what can only be described as one of the most humbling World Cup defeats in their history, is this: have they learned their lesson? For all the excitement that followed the storming win over Scotland, raising suggestions that the Irish were back on track, the loss in Shizuoka brought Joe Schmidt’s men crashing back to reality.

However, to call the result a ‘shock’ is to do a disservice to the Japanese. That defeat may have shaken up Irish rugby and dented the national side’s pride, but the result will not have come as a surprise for the hosts.

The Brave Blossoms had been preparing for last week’s showdown since the pools were first confirmed back in 2017. That the evening ended with a spectacular fireworks display, prepared on the off-chance of victory, demonstrated the extent to which they quietly believed themselves capable of an upset.

As for Ireland, their performance suggested their own preparations had been limited to a matter of days. Because, in truth, Schmidt’s side were left blind-sided by their opponents. After pulling ahead through Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney, their tries delivered in the early stages of the first half, Ireland took their foot off the pedal, allowing Japan to hit back. Unable to cope with their opponents intensity and ferocity, the Irish wilted.

Schmidt admitted as much speaking yesterday in Kobe. “We converted two tries on the back of some really good line breaks and maybe that was to our detriment because we kind of stepped back after that and didn’t play with the same front foot,” he said. “You can’t afford to do that against a quality opposition.”

Although Russia don’t perhaps qualify as “quality opposition” – the Bears are the only team in Pool A yet to pick up a point – Schdmit will know that his side needs to deliver a response. In the same way that Scotland hit back against Samoa after that farce of a defeat in Yokohama, it’s time the men in green followed suit.

It’s not going to be easy, though. The Irish are facing a tough six-day turnaround from the Japan loss, followed by a five-day gap before taking on Samoa, with the need to secure two bonus points of paramount importance. Unsurprisingly, Schmidt has rung the changes, making 11 in total for tomorrow’s clash. “There’s always going to be a bit of attrition,” the Kiwi added. “We do need to make sure everyone is ready and involved as much as possible, to get everyone up to speed. We’re looking to freshen it up and give guys an opportunity.”

And with two physical, ugly scraps set to come, the sort that might deprive Ireland the opportunity to deploy the free-flowing, fluid rugby we know they’re capable of, Schmidt will no doubt be anxious to avoid any further injuries to his men.

Jack Conan was sent home last week after fracturing a bone in his foot, with Jordi Murphy called up to replace the Ulster back row. Robbie Henshaw remains absent from Thursday’s team sheet – the centre has yet to feature in Japan after injuring a hamstring in training – while Chris Farrell is unavailable due to concussion. Another injury will only add to the quiet sense of concern that has been allowed to creep in.

Although Ireland are expected to comfortably beat their Russian opponents, it’s the manner in which they do so which will be of significance. “We have to stay around our performance-orientated goals,” Schmidt said. That means learning from the Japan loss, whether it’s maintaining focus and intensity levels or ironing out those sloppy set-piece mistakes.

Because while the Bears are realistic of what awaits in Kobe, that won’t stop them from attempting to drag down the Irish. “Our goal is to be competitive, maybe give Ireland a bit of a scare for a bit,” said Russia forwards coach Mark McDermott. For all the introspection and scrutiny that followed last week’s upset, Schmidt will know that another fright is the last thing his men need.

