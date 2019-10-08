Rugby World Cup 2019 pools: latest standings and tables

South Africa lock RG Snyman (centre) runs into Italian tacklers Jayden Hayward (left) and Federico Zani (right) - AFP

The Rugby World Cup is made up of 20 teams, divided into four pools of five teams.

Each team plays four matches, one game against each side, to determine which two teams will go through to the knockout stages.

Four points are awarded to a side for a win, two points for a draw and zero points for a loss.

There are also bonus points available during the pool stage. One bonus point is awarded for scoring four tries, irrespective of the result. One bonus point can also be gained by the losing side if they lose by seven points or fewer.

How many pools are there?

There are four - A, B, C, D - containing five teams each.

Which pool is England in?

Eddie Jones' side feature in Pool C along with Argentina, France, USA and Tonga.

What about the other home nations?

Scotland are in Pool A with Ireland, Japan, Russia and Samoa. Wales, meanwhile, will be taking on Australia, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay in D.

How many go through in each group?

The top two make it through to the quarter-finals, taking place on October 19 and 20.

What are the latest standings?

Knockout rounds, key dates:

The Quarter-Finals are on October 19-20.

The Semi-Finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

Who progresses to the knockout stages?

The top two teams from each pool progress into the quarter-finals.

The winner of Pool C faces the runner-up in Pool D in quarter-final 1.

The winner of Pool B faces the runner-up in Pool A in quarter-final 2.

The winner of Pool D faces the runner-up in Pool C in quarter-final 3.

The winner of Pool A faces the runner-up in Pool B in quarter-final 4.

The winner of quarter-final 1 plays the winner of quarter-final 2 in the semi-finals.

The winner of quarter-final 3 plays the winner of quarter-final 4 in the semi-finals.

There is a Bronze Final between the two losers of the semi-final fixtures as well as the Final.

