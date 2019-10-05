Rugby World Cup 2019: Player ratings from England’s convincing 39-10 win over Argentina

England beat Argentina in Tokyo: Getty

England beat 14-man Argentina to ensure they will reach the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup.

Argentina started well but the writing was on the wall when captain Pablo Matera was warned by referee Nigel Owens for a late tackle on Ben Youngs that incensed his former Leicester team-mate and sparked a large brawl.

Tomas Lavanini was not so lucky, however, as his high, shoulder-to-head tackle on Farrell, in which he failed to wrap his arms around the England skipper, was punished by a red card.

England were then in complete control with Jonny May, Elliot Daly, George Ford and Ben Youngs all scoring tries.

And Jack Nowell came off the bench to score on his return from injury, after Matias Moroni crossed for Argentina. Luke Cowan-Dickie then added another to round off the win.

