Rugby World Cup 2019 latest standings and tables from all pools

New Zealand won their opening match against South Africa last week. The world's top-ranked team are aiming to win their third successive World Cup. - AP

The Rugby World Cup is made up of 20 teams, divided into four Pools of five teams.

Each team plays four matches, one game against each side, to determine which two teams will go through to the knockout stages.

Four points are awarded to a side for a win, two points for a draw and zero points for a loss.

There are also bonus points available during the Pool stage. One bonus point is awarded for scoring four tries, irrespective of the result. One bonus point can also be gained by the losing side if they lose by seven points or fewer.

How many pools are there?

There are four - A, B, C, D - containing five teams each.

Which is England in?

Eddie Jones' side feature in Pool C along with Argentina, France, USA and Tonga.

What about the other home nations?

Scotland are in Pool A with Ireland, Japan, Russia and Samoa. Wales, meanwhile, will be taking on Australia, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay in D.

How many go through in each group?

The top two make it through to the quarter-finals, taking place on October 19 and 20.

What are the latest standings?

Pool A

Pool B

Pool C

Pool D

Pre-tournament pool guide and fixtures

Here is how they shape up.

Pool A assessment:

Ireland are the favourites to top the pool. The number one ranked side will be confident of securing the top position as long as they can defeat Scotland in their opening game. Scotland have a great opportunity to make it into the quarter-finals as the other Tier 1 side. However, they will face stiff competition from the hosts Japan who will equally see this pool as a chance to make it into the knockout stages. Japan vs Scotland is the last fixture in the group and could well be the decider.

Samoa showed some promise in their last warm-up match against Australia and will be targeting both the Japan and Scotland fixtures for an upset. Russia look somewhat hopeless - they lost comfortably to Championship side Jersey Reds in one of their warm-up fixtures.

Ireland are likely to come first, with Scotland joining them in the quarter-finals. But Japan should not be discounted, especially at home. This pool could come down to bonus points.

Pool A fixtures:

Pool B assessment:

New Zealand and South Africa will progress to the knockout stages. The question is in what order. The two sides meet on Saturday in their opening fixture. The rest of the pool matches will be relatively straightforward for them.

Italy are the next best side in this pool but have failed to kick on under the leadership of Conor O'Shea. It seems unlikely they will pose much of a challenge to either the All Blacks or the Springboks. Canada and Namibia will battle it out to avoid coming last in the pool - Canada will be favourites as number 22 and 23 in the world rankings clash.

The energy of New Zealand and South Africa will be focused on beating one another - and thereby avoiding Ireland in the quarter-finals, assuming Ireland win their pool.

The winner of New Zealand vs South Africa is likely to get a favourable draw in the knockout stages Credit: Getty Images

Pool B fixtures:

Pool C assessment:

The toughest pool to progress from as Argentina, England and France will compete for the top two spots. England are expected to progress while second place is very tough to call. The French are capable of beating both Argentina and England. Argentina's form dropped off towards the end of the Rugby Championship but the Pumas have a very talented side that will expect to reach the knockout stages.

Tonga are not the force they once were. They were hammered by New Zealand 92-7 in their last warm-up match which will have dented their hopes of causing an upset. Conversely the USA are a team on the rise. They have a number of talented individuals scattered throughout their squad. A surprise win against Tonga would constitute a successful tournament for the USA.

This pool could end with three teams all winning three out of their four games which would make bonus points vital. England are favourites to come first with France just edging ahead of Argentina.

England face France in their last group match Credit: Getty Images

Pool C fixtures:

Pool D assessment:

Wales are favourites to top the pool but face tough opposition in a resurgent Australia. Australia showed a lot of promise in the Rugby Championship including a victory over the All Blacks but are yet to prove they can perform consistently against top-level opposition. This pool presents a variety of challenges with the contrasting styles of free-flowing Fiji and forward dominated Georgia. Fiji pose the biggest threat to Wales and Australia. The talent they possess is well known about but crucially they have had a long time together to prepare.

Georgia will be a tricky opposition to breakdown but ultimately are lacking enough quality in the backline to cause a major upset. It is going to be a long tournament for Uruguay who have the unfortunate task of playing four teams on a different level to them.

Wales and Australia are likely to progress but Fiji have the ability to cause a scare at the very least.

Pool D fixtures:

Knockout rounds, key dates:

The Quarter-Finals are on October 19-20.

The Semi-Finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

Who progresses to the knockout stages?

The top two teams from each pool progress into the quarter-finals.

The winner of Pool C faces the runner-up in Pool D in quarter-final 1.

The winner of Pool B faces the runner-up in Pool A in quarter-final 2.

The winner of Pool D faces the runner-up in Pool C in quarter-final 3.

The winner of Pool A faces the runner-up in Pool B in quarter-final 4.

The winner of quarter-final 1 plays the winner of quarter-final 2 in the semi-finals.

The winner of quarter-final 3 plays the winner of quarter-final 4 in the semi-finals.

There is a Bronze Final between the two losers of the semi-final fixtures as well as the Final.

Dates of knockout matches