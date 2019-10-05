Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan vs Samoa: live score and latest updates from Toyota

Japan lead Samoa by 3 in a close affair in Toyota - REUTERS

12:39PM

42 min: Samoa reduce Japanese lead Japan 16 Samoa 12

Samoa's starting hooker Seilala Lam wins another breakdown penalty. It's straight in front of the posts for Taefu and the centre makes no mistake with the kick.

Japan's lead is down to four points.

12:36PM

40 min: We're back underway Japan 16 Samoa 9

We're back underway in Toyota with Samoa kicking off to Japan.

Samoan fullback Tim Nani-Williams hasn't returned from his half-time HIA, with substitute Kieron Fonotia remaining in backfield. Japan have brought on star hooker Shota Horie from the bench for Atsushi Sakate.

12:31PM

12:25PM

12:21PM

Half-time: Japan 16 Samoa 9

There's a cacophonyof breakdown penalties from both teams so far today, but the Japanese look an extra degree sharper and are worth their lead.

If they can hold on to the ball, Samoa's superior physical edge could do some serious damage in the second 40.

12:20PM

40 min: HIA Japan 16 Samoa 9

Samoan fullback Tim Nani-Williams is off for a HIA just before the half-time whistle is blown. He's replaced by Kieron Fonotia, but both teams have since headed to the changing rooms.

12:15PM

Samoan boss Steve Jackson expresses his frustration with today's officiating team

12:14PM

36 min: Samoa Japan 16 Samoa 9

Samoa follow up their third penalty with another breakdown infringement. Japan kick for the lineout 15 metres within Samoa's half.

Meanwhile, TJ Ioane is back on the pitch and contributed in the turnover ball from the Japanese maul. Pressure relieved for now, Samoan scrum.

12:11PM

34 min: The kick is good Japan 16 Samoa 9

Taefu makes no mistake this time and nails the kick. It's a seven-point ball game.

12:10PM

33 min: Peyper goes to the TMO again Japan 16 Samoa 6

Referee Jaco Peyper is going to the TMO again for a potential late hit on Samoa's Tim Nani-Williams.

Wimpie van der Walt does gets away with just the penalty for making contact with Nani-Williams from the attempted charge down.

Taefu lines up his fourth shot at goal.

12:08PM

32 min: Samoa go for goal Japan 16 Samoa 6

Japan follow their try with another breakdown penalty just inside their own half.

Taefu lines up the long-distance kick to bring his side within 7 points... he slices it to the left.

12:05PM

28 min: Matsushima stunner! Japan try! Japan 16 Samoa 6

Star wing Matsushima dashes past the Samoan defence down the right wing once again! He's brought to the ground but isn't held so he goes again!

They're 5 metres out and there is space out left. Japan spread the ball and outside centre Tim Lafaele crashes between two defenders for the first try of the day.

Tamura's kick is good once more and Japan boast a ten-point lead.

12:01PM

25 min: Yellow card! Japan 9 Samoa 6

We stop play for a forward pass from Japan but we go to the TMO here for a late tackle from Samoa's TJ Ioane.

Ioane is shown yellow by Jaco Peyper for an off the ball hit on Matsushima.

11:59AM

25 min: Conditions continue to frustrate Japan 9 Samoa 6

Japan lose possession of the ball just in front of their own 22 and Samoa have a chance to run here, but they in turn lose the ball forward and hand Japan the ball once again.

11:57AM

23 min: Lam penalty hands Tamura third shot Japan 9 Samoa 6

Samoan captain Jack Lam looks to compete at the breakdown but goes off his feet.

Tamura takes another shot at goal to take back the lead and... it's good!

Japan lead Samoa 9-6 but this one could go either way at the moment with Japan striking through fleet of foot and Samoa piling in at each breakdown.

11:55AM

21 min: Lemeki drives Japan forward Japan 6 Samoa 6

A Samoan clearance hands Japan the lineout and it's Lemeki with the hard carry again! Japan are going through the phases in Samoa's half and feel like they're building something here.

11:53AM

20 min: Opportunity lost! Japan 6 Samoa 6

Samoa lost the ball forward after making major ground from the maul. lock Kane Le'aupepe's offload doesn't go to hand and Japan decide to kick for field position once more.

11:52AM

17 min: Immediate reply from the hosts Japan 6 Samoa 6

Star Japanese winger Kotaro Matsushima sees a gap and accelerated through the Samoan defence! He's eventually brought to ground and the ball comes back to Tamura. He kicks deep in Samoa's half to play the positional game.

Samoa return the favour, but Lemeki takes the quick lineout. Ryohei Yamanaka runs into the Samoan defence but concedes the penalty for holding on.

Samoa have the lineout inside Japan's half and have a rolling maul piling up the pitch!

11:48AM

16 min: The kick is good! Japan 6 Samoa 6

Taefu nails the kick and Samoa have the momentum after a promising opening from Japan.

This looks like it could be the match of the day!

11:47AM

14 min: Heavy carrier make headway Japan 6 Samoa 3

Samoa's heavy carriers and making gradual headway through Japan's half here.

Michael Leitch concedes the penalty for not rolling away after the tackle and Taefu gets a second shot at goal to bring us level.

11:45AM

13 min: Samoan penalty! Japan 6 Samoa 3

Samoa turn the Japanese scrum inside out and win the penalty! They get to clear their lines and strike within Japan's half from the lineout.

11:44AM

11 min: Japan scrum in promising position Japan 6 Samoa 3

Samoa knock-on at the restart and hand Japan a scrum on the right-hand side of the field just outside the 22.

This could be the perfect position for a set-piece strike for the Brave Blossoms.

11:43AM

11:42AM

9 min: Samoa gain a foothold Japan 6 Samoa 3

The bustling Lemeki is guilty of not releasing the ball at the breakdown with Samoan hooker Sailala Lam in for the jackle.

Samoa's inside centre Henry Taefu lines up the shot at goal and gets his side on the scoreboard.

11:40AM

6 min: Hosts break free Japan 6 Samoa 0

Japan start deep within their own half from the scrum but left winger Lomano Lemeki is bumping off tackles and tearing down the touchline!

He turns the defender in and out but can't quite make it to the try-line for a sensational individual score. Samoan fullback Tim Nani-Williams clears the ball.

The hosts are showing dangerous signs in these early minutes. There's another Samoan penalty and Tamura lines up a shot at goal for a second time. The kick is good and Jamie Joseph's side take a 6-0 lead.

11:37AM

4 min: Samoan defence holds firm Japan 3 Samoa 0

Samoa kick off and stand tall in the tackle, stopping each Japanese carry dead.

But, they concede the error at the breakdown again and hand Japan a scrum inside their own half.

11:35AM

2 min: Japan looking sharp Japan 3 Samoa 0

Japan start off with a neat up and under down the left touchline. It's followed up by a nice charge from second row James Moore and hooker Atsushi Sakate.

Samoa concede the penalty at the breakdown and hand Tamura the chance to open Japan's account.

The kick is good and the hosts are the first to score.

11:33AM

0 min: Kick-off! Japan 0 Samoa 0

Japan's Yu Tamura kicks off and we're underway in Toyota! Can The Samoans upset the hosts' promising campaign so far?

11:31AM

Japanese fans riding high

They're perpetually smiling hosts, but Japanese fans have reason to grin so far this World Cup

The atmosphere is building in #RWCCityofToyota



Japan were the first team in RWC history to win three Pool games and not make the Quarters in 2015



Can they make the knockouts at #RWC2019? #JPNvSMApic.twitter.com/psVPEToMUL







— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 5, 2019

11:26AM

Five minute warning

We're just five minutes away from kick-off in the City of Toyota. Japan are on their way to potentially topping their pool, but must first get past a physical Samoan side today before they can tackle Scotland next week.

10:57AM

How things stand...

Beating Samoa would put hosts Japan in a strong position to reach the last eight ahead of their final pool game against Scotland on October 13.

10:56AM

The teams...

Japan

Samoa

10:50AM

Japan vs Samoa: match preview

Samoa feel confident they can take a partisan crowd of 45,000 out of the equation in Toyota City today and keep their World Cup hopes alive with a victory over Japan.

The hosts have put themselves into a strong position to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time after they beat Ireland last week, a result that has whipped local rugby fans into a fervour of nervous expectation.

A capacity crowd is expected at the City of Toyota Stadium for the Pool A clash which should go a long way to determining how the highly competitive pool plays out.

Ireland top the pool on 11 points from three games, while Japan have nine and Samoa and Scotland are on five, having all played two games.

The winner of the pool will likely avoid the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.

"We know what's going to come," Samoa replacement prop Paul Alo-Emile said. "It's going to be a big crowd, it's going to be a loud crowd cheering for Japan.

"But there's not much we can do to control that so we will focus on ourselves and what we can produce."

Samoa were hammered 34-0 by Scotland on Monday and have had a tough four-day turnaround before facing the hosts. They are also missing banned centre Rey Lee-lo and hooker Motu Matu'u, which is providing them with some further inspiration.

"The boys are hugely motivated to make the play-off (knockout stage)," loose forward Chris Vui said when asked about whether Lee-lo and Matu'u's three-match bans for high tackles were inspiring them.

"After that Scotland game we still have belief in what we're trying to do.

"Japan's in our way but it's just another team we've got to get past to make that play-off."