Japan shock Ireland with another historic Rugby World Cup upset

Japan shock the world again with the Shizuoka Stunner' - AP

Japan shocked the globe for the second time in four years by stunning Ireland 19-12 to light a bomb under Pool A and a fire under their home World Cup.

The Brave Blossoms tore through Ireland time and time again in Shizuoka, triumphing through superior tenacity and supreme intensity.

The world's 10th-ranked team beat the second-best outfit, who entered this tournament ranked number one in the standings.

Wing Kenki Fukuoka ran in the try that sealed Japan's famous victory, immediately invoking memories of their breathless 34-32 win over South Africa in Brighton in 2015.

Scoring: 0-5 Ringrose try; 3-5 Tamura pen; 3-10 Kearney try; 3-12 Carty con; 6-12 Tamura pen; 9-12 Tamura pen; 14-12 Fukuoka try; 16-12 Tamura con; 19-12 Tamura pen

Japan: R Yamanaka (K Fukuoka 50), K Matsushima, T Lafaele, R Nakamura, L Lemeki, Y Tamura, Y Nagare (F Tanaka 57), K Inagaki (I Nakajima 64), S Horie, J Koo (A Valu 54), L Thompson (W Van Der Walt 64), J Moore, K Himeno, P Labuschagne, A Mafi (M Leitch 30)

Ireland: R Kearney (L McGrath 68), K Earls, G Ringrose, C Farrell (J Larmour 61), J Stockdale, J Carty (J Carbery 61), C Murray, C Healy (D Kilcoyne 46), R Best (S Cronin 61), T Furlong (A Porter 61), J Henderson (T Beirne 66), J Ryan, P O'Mahony (R Ruddock 55), J van der Flier, C J Stander

Referee: A Gardner (AUS)

Att: 47,813

Plenty more to come

Well, what a morning, afternoon or evening that was, wherever you are in the world.

They'll be plenty more analysis, opinion and general commentary on this shock result later today and throughout the next week.

Remember to check back in with us and catch the latest developments in the fallout of both this game and the rest of the Rugby World Cup.

Did you miss it?

"One of the most fantastic atmospheres,"

That was one of the most fantastic atmospheres in a rugby union ground that I’ve ever experienced.@JRFURugby you have totally illuminated your own @rugbyworldcup - Brave Blossoms indeed!#JPNvIRE — Miles Harrison (@skysportsmiles) September 28, 2019

Missed something? We've got everything you need to know, conveniently packed in one place.

Oldest in history

Oldest player in Japan's history

Second row Luke Thompson is the oldest rugby player in the Japanese team's history and the third oldest player to ever feature at a Rugby World Cup, playing his part in today's shock result at 38 years and 165 days of age.

Irish legend Brian O'Driscoll has his say

Well that certainly didn’t go to plan. Now need 10 points from the final two pool matches and see what way the chips fall. Very disappointing after the first up performance but massive congrats to an excellent Japan. — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) September 28, 2019

Rugby's Giant Slayers

Japan now have the top two biggest upsets in rugby's history to their name, first South Africa and now Ireland. Is green just their colour?

Giant Slaying Specialists, who's to say how far they'll go in this Rugby World Cup?

Did you predict a Japan win today? Test yourself and your mates for the remainder of the tournament

Rory Best: "Anyone that is utterly shocked hasn't seen how good they are"

"We knew how tough it was going to be..."@IrishRugby captain Rory Best praises Japan after their incredible win over Ireland at #RWC2019#JPNvIREpic.twitter.com/Tcyj7YL191 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

Fancy a glimpse behind the scenes with Will Greenwood?

How happy do these Brave Blossoms look?

Japanese schedule primed for route to top playoff spot

They still have to get past a Scottish side keen on avenging their disappointing defeat to Ireland, but Japan's schedule allows them seven days rest before they play Samoa next Saturday and then a further eight days before they face the Scots in the final game of the pool stages on Sunday the 13th of October.

That is not a game you want to miss after today's monumental game.

The fanzones look like the place to be!

Fanzone in #RWCTokyo goes mad as Japan beat Ireland at Rugby World Cup 2019 #RWC2019#JPNvIREpic.twitter.com/g1a5IZWZUD — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

Stay up to date with the Scotland and British and Irish Lions legend Sir Ian McGeechan exclusively at The Telegraph

10:45AM

The Japanese are ecstatic!

What a win for the home nation

All to play for for Ireland

It's all to play for in Ireland's remaining games

Having beaten Scotland and lost out to Japan, with a losing bonus in the bag, Ireland have it all to play for during their final pool games against Samoa and Russia.

Expect strong sides in both games from Joe Schmidt's men as he looks to lead his team to at least second in the pool. If Japan go on to beat an out of sorts Scottish side and Samoa, they'll top the pool and make their first ever appearance in Rugby World Cup playoffs.

""It's difficulty to put into words, just really proud of the boys..."

Today's skipper, South African-born openside Pieter Labuschagne struggles to express his pride after leading Japan to first ever win over Ireland.

"It's difficulty to put into words, just really proud of the boys..."@JRFURugby captain Pieter Labuschagne gives humble interview after historic first win over Ireland at #RWC2019#JPNvIREpic.twitter.com/e2nJaiq5yk — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph speaks after his side's huge win

.@JRFURugby head coach Jamie Joseph speaks after his side made history by beating Ireland for the first time. #RWC2019#JPNvIREpic.twitter.com/vuqd1Dv3Bp — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

Hear from our columnists: You won't want to miss a thing after today's game

Man of the Match Shota Horie

Japan hooker Shota Horie claims the Player of the Match award in Fukuroi City.

First Tier 2 defeat for Ireland

This is the first time in history Ireland have lost to a non-Tier 1 nation during a Rugby World Cup!

1 - Ireland have lost to a non-Tier 1 nation at the @rugbyworldcup for the first time, they’d won each of their previous 15 such games. Shocked.#JPNvIRE#RWC2019pic.twitter.com/PwDExydT4z — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) September 28, 2019

"The Shizuoka Stunner"

First we had the 'Brighton Miracle' and now we have the 'Shizuoka Stunner'.

It's not as shocking as 2015, but this is the biggest, most influential win in Japan's history

UNBELIEVABLE!



On home turf, Japan have achieved an incredible win over Ireland! Shizuoka is rocking!



FT: Japan 19-12 Ireland #RWC2019#JPNvIREpic.twitter.com/ng798ka6gp







— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

Full-time: It's all opened up in pool A Japan 19 Ireland 12

They shocked the world in 2015 against the Springboks and Japan have done it again at the Shizuoka Stadium in Fukuroi with a win over world number two side Ireland.

The win puts them to the top of Pool A with 9 points ahead of Ireland on 6 points. A win over Scotland on the final day of the group stages will see Japan top the pool.

With Japan's victory means Scotland's playoff hopes are still alive, while bonus-point victories against Samoa and Russia for both Ireland and Scotland will play significant roles in deciding which two sides make it out of the pools.

Hear from Telegraph columnist Maggie Alphonsi

JPN have done it again!!!! They always save their best for the RWC. What a game!!!!!! #HistoryMakers#JPNvIRE#RWC2019 — Maggie Alphonsi MBE (@MaggieAlphonsi) September 28, 2019

10:13AM

80 min: Game over! Japan fell Ireland in a historic win! Japan 19 Ireland 12

That's it! It's all over!

Carbery kicks the ball out to secure a losing bonus point and Japan secure a historic first ever win over the Irish!

What. A. Game.

78 min: Intercept! Japan 19 Ireland 12

Fukuoka intercepts and sprints for the Irish line! He's brought down five metres out by Keith Earls, but Earls concedes the knock-on while competing for the ball!

Japan have a scrum directly in front of Ireland's posts! One score and they take a two-score lead!

Can you feel the tension?

77 min: Ireland hammering at the door Japan 19 Ireland 12

Ireland are in possession ten phases in attempting to break down this Japenese defence, but the red and white line is unrelenting!

10:03AM

They're queuing up in the streets at shop winds to watch in Japan!

The queue to watch through the window... #JAPvIREpic.twitter.com/5KJsVgjDJn — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) September 28, 2019

73 min: The kick is good! Japan 19 Ireland 12

Tamura's kick is good and Japan have a seven-point lead! Ireland then concede the knock-on from the kick-off and look to scrum down, Japan ball.

10:01AM

71 min: Japan on the attack again Japan 16 Ireland 12

Japan are on the charge again and make good ground into the Irish half.

Tamura goes for the drop goal while on advantage but doesn't reach the posts. They take another shot at goal from 35 metres out directly in front of the posts.

69 min: Another turnover! Japan 16 Ireland 12

Ireland are guilty of a forward pass after a few promising phases with ball in hand.

Before the scrum Joe Schmidt brings on Luck McGrath for fullback Rob Kearny. He takes to the wing while Stockdale shifts to fullback.

Tadhg Beirne is also on in the second row for Iain Henderson.

66 min: Subs Japan 16 Ireland 12

Japan have brought on Wimpie Van der Walt for Luke Thompson in the second row and Isileli Nakajima for Keita Inagaki at loosehead.

66 min: Ireland lose out again Japan 16 Ireland 12

Ireland make their way to the Japanese line but concede another penalty. The home nation clear the ball to half-way and set up a maul.

Ireland are under real pressure here with 14 minutes to go.

They rip the ball from the maul and get a shot at running it back.

61 min: Subs Japan 16 Ireland 12

Ireland bring substitute fly-half Joey Carbery on for Jack Carty and hooker Sean Cronin for captain Rory Best.

Meanwhile, Ireland are on the attack but there's a fierce Japanese defensive line keeping them at bay.

Ireland resort to the kick through for Stockdale but the big winger can't quite get there. Japan lineout 15 metres out.

59 min: Try Japan! Japan 16 Ireland 12

Japan spread the ball wide after hammering at the door and score the try!! What a game we have on our hands here, folks!

Tamura kicks the extras for a 16-12 lead

58 min: Turnover! Japan 9 Ireland 12

Ireland had a scrum 20 metres from their own line after a Japanese handling error, but Chris Farrell is penalised for crossing from the set-piece move.

Japan chose to scrum on their own ball in great attacking position.

56 min: Subs Japan 9 Ireland 12

We have some more subs here as Furlong returns in place of Porter. Ireland also bring on substitute flanker Rhys Ruddock for Peter O'Mahony, while Japan replace tighthed prop Ji-won Koo for Asaeli Valu at tighthead and fullback Ryohei Yamanaka for Kenki Fukuoka.

Japan also change their scrum-halves with Fuminaki Tanaka replacing Yutaka Nagare.

54 min: Japan miss chance to draw level Japan 9 Ireland 12

Tamura has another chance to register some points around halfway but his kick sails to the left once more. The Japanese still trail by 3 but they have Ireland rattled.

9:37AM

51 min: Audacious step! Japan 9 Ireland 12

That was an outrageous step from Japan's Matsushima down the left wing. Japan have since lost possession but that might have been the best piece of footwork of the tournament so far.

Play resumes around halfway with Japan in possession after Ireland kick to release some pressure.

50 min; Ireland penalty Japan 9 Ireland 12

Japan concede the penalty for collapsing the scrum and allow Ireland the chance to kick to the corner once more.

Could a driving maul try be on the cards here?

No! Ireland lose their own lineout and Japan are able to clear! But Tamura makes an error and misses touch. Ireland go through the phases in the Japanese half.

48 min: Break in play Japan 9 Ireland 12

The forwards will be grateful for our brief break in play here after Japan knock on.

Ireland have a scrum on the Japanese 10 metre line and will be looking to impose their physical presence once again after a 25-minute period that's been all Japan.

47 min: Subs Japan 9 Ireland 12

Ireland make changes at 1 and 3 with Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong replaced by David Kilcoyne and Andrew Porter.

46 min: I need a breather!! Japan 9 Ireland 12

That was a frantic few minutes for Ireland with Japan pressurising the men in green and stealing the ball from the back of the ruck. The home side took the ball to the line again and fund luck once more with those quick hands of theirs.

But, they can't quite land a killer blow. Ireland have a dropout. Japan's ball again, this could be exhausting.

41 min: Carty finds space Japan 9 Ireland 12

Carty finds space to kick behind Japan's defence to play the field. Japan lose the ball from the set-piece move but have it back again almost instantly.

The Brave Blossoms are progressing into the Irish half.

40 min: Second-half underway Japan 9 Ireland 12

Tamura gets us underway for the second 40, but Japan knock on from their own kick-off and allow Ireland a scrum within their own half.

Japan head out early

We've not returned to play yet but Japan are already out on the pitch doing short sprints. Looks like they're keen to carry on their first-half momentum!

Who'll give out first?

Which team's game will come good by the final whistle in Fukuroi today? Will Ireland's forward power combine with Carty's deft distribution skills to push past the underdogs? Or will the Japanese temp continue to put the visitors under pressure for another historic World Cup victory?

It could go either way, but Ireland still stand as favourites.

9:13AM

9:12AM

Half-time: Hosts turn on the pressure before half-time Japan 9 Ireland 12

Ireland got off to an impressive start with two tries through Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney, with Connacht fly-half Jack Carty showing off some excellent attacking kicks.

But, Japan turned on the pressure after Ireland's early dominance, disrupting the Irish lineout and scrum. Fast hands and dynamic carrying from the home side eventually saw Ireland concede a number of penalties to bring Japan within 3, and could have been level had fly-half Tamura not sent his first kick wide.

There is plenty to come from both sides here in an enthralling game.

43 min: Half-time Japan 9 Ireland 12

The clocks in the red but Japan won't relent! They won a scrum from the restart after Carty's kick went out on the full.

A neat grubber to the left corner for Lemeki just beats the wing to the touchline and we're into the changing rooms!

9:02AM

39 min: Japan kick for sticks again Japan 9 Ireland 12

Ireland concede another penalty within their own half and Tamura lines up his fourth shot at goal for the day.

He nails the kick and bring Japan to within 3 just before half-time! The first half isn't over yet!

Skills on show

No look pass is oh so good from Japan's Timothy Lafaele #JPNvIRE#RWC2019



Find out where you can watch at https://t.co/z0BgdPH0sfpic.twitter.com/MqmCTrALMU



— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

35 min: Aggressive Japanese defence Japan 6 Ireland 12

Japan force the turnover from Carty

Ireland are stumped by an aggressive Japanese defence but concede the knock-on during a double tackle on Carty.

Japan win the scrum penalty against the head and the crows make their appreciation known. A huge moment for Japan as they kick for a lineout just within Ireland's half.

33 min: Japan penalty! Japan 6 Ireland 12

Ireland concede another penalty at the breakdown not from from their own posts. Tamura kicks the three again to bring his side within six points.

31 min: Ireland lineout Japan 3 Ireland 12

Japan are back at it again with the ball in hand but concede a penalty at the breakdown. Ireland kick for another lineout just inside Japan's half.

Meanwhile, Japan's star number eight Mafi is off with that looks like a rib injury. Captain Leitch takes to the field.

Japan steal the lineout possession and quickly make it to Ireland's 15 metre line through the newly-arrived Leitch! Real momentum here for the Brave Blossoms.

26 min: Fast hands and nifty offloads Japan 3 Ireland 12

Japan show some nice handling skills to push the Irish defence onto its heels. A chip and chase from free-scoring wing Matsushima is gathered by Josh Van der Flier and Ireland clear.

This game is really opening up.

23 min: Carty's at it again! Japan 3 Ireland 12

You can't stop Carty from kicking! He send a dink overhead and Kearney gathers again. He sprints through but can't get the ball away to Earls. Ireland go through a few more phases but giant tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong knocks on inside Japan's 22.

The hosts get a scrum and begin their own phase play.

21 min :Try Ireland! Japan 3 Ireland 12

Ireland show off some deceptive dummy lines from the set-piece and Carty sends the long pass over to Stockdale down the left wing. The Ulsterman is brought to ground but Ireland attack through the middle and Carty is at it again from the boot. He chips over the top this time from 10 metres out.

Kearney gathers and squeezes over for the try!

Carty finishes it off with his first successful kick of the day to make it 3-12 in Ireland's favour.

19 min: Maul turnover Japan 3 Ireland 5

Japan are forced into a maul as Lemeki is held up in the tackle. They drive a good 10 metres but go to ground, turnover and a scrum to Ireland on Japan's 22 again.

Ireland win the scrum penalty and go to the corner.

17 min: Japan penalty! Japan 3 Ireland 5

Again Japan are straight into Ireland with a high-tempo attack. It's CJ Stander that concedes a penalty for being offside this time and Tamura has another shot at goal.

He makes no mistake this time and Japan are on the board.

14 min: Try! Japan 0 Ireland 5

Try Ireland! Connacht man Carty goes to the boot again and this time he finds Ringrose, the man that sparked the attack.

Ringrose evades the first tackler and spins to score the first points of the day.

Carty sends the conversion just wide to the right.

12 min: Ireland threaten: Japan 0 Ireland 0

Ireland find some space to attack down the left wing but can't quite complete. Joe Schmidt's men are back with a lineout on Japan's 22 and are beginning to threaten.

Oh, Ringrose breaks through but is dragged down by the defence! Ireland turn to phase play 15 metres out with their superior tight game.

9 min: Close miss Japan 0 Ireland 0

After another penalty in the midfield Carty takes it kick and kicks cross-field to Keith Earls. It doesn't quite come off and Japan have a lineout within 5metres of their own line and clear the ball to halfway.

7 min: Straight back in Japan 0 Ireland 0

We restart through the boot of Carty and Japan are straight back at the Irish, with number eight Aminaki Mafi almost breaking through the green defensive line.

But O'Mahony is back at the breakdown within a few phases and wins Ireland the penalty this time. Ireland kick to for a lineout just inside Japan's 22.

6 min: Penalty! Japan 0 Ireland 0

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony is penalised at the breakdown just inside his own half, Japan's Yu Tamura lines up the sticks and... send it wide left!

Early opportunity to take the led lost by the hosts.

4 min: Close call! Japan 0 Ireland 0

A neat grubber from Japan nearly sees the hosts claim a score within the first 5 minutes! The bounce beats Kotaro Matsushima and Jacob Stockdale gathers the ball.

1 min: Late change Japan 0 Ireland 0

There's a late change for Japan here, Will Tupou is replaced on the left wing by Lomano Lemeki.

Japan are taking the game to Ireland here in typically expansive fashion. They may not be as big, but they're certainly out of the blocks sprinting today.

0 min: Kick-off! Japan 0 Ireland 0

And we're underway in Fukuroi through the boot of Ireland's Jack Carty!

One to watch: Ireland

James Ryan is the one to watch for Ireland

While Japan will be hoping to open the game up, Ireland will want to drag their opponents into an arm wrestle. Leinster lock James Ryan is a herculean forward that will take some serious stopping in defence. You feel that if Ireland are to take the win today and ensure their spot at the top of the pool, Ryan’s muscular carrying game will shine through.

Everything you need to know, throughout the tournament, right here

Japan upset on the cards?

Is there much room for a Japanese upset today? Absolutely. Ireland are in menacing form after their quashing of Scotland last week, but without Jonathan Sexton pulling the strings from ten, there's a fair chance a high-tempo performance from Japan with strike runners coming around the corner and into space could shock an Ireland outfit bereft of its on-field general.

"We've got to take a few risks, obviously, we're playing a quality side."

"I don't think anyone gives us a chance to win the test match..."



Jamie Joseph on @JRFURugby dealing with the pressure of #JPNvIRE#RWC2019#RWCShizuokapic.twitter.com/1m4sy0mObI



— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

Team news

Ireland:

Starting XV: Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Iain henderson, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh Van der Flier, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Jacob Stockdale, Chris Farrell, Garry Ringrose, Keith Earls, Rob Kearney

Bench: Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour

Japan:

Starting XV: Ryohei Yamanaka; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Will Tupou; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Koo; Luke Thompson, James Moore; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne, Amanaki Lelei Mafi.

Bench: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Wimpie van der Walt, Michael Leitch, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Lomano Lemeki

Ireland's final pool stage hurdle

It’s the final significant hurdle for Ireland in Fukuroi today on their path to the top of Pool A, tackling their tournament hosts, Jamie Joseph’s Japan. Like their guests, the Brave Blossoms are undefeated thus far in the tournament and are looking to continue their run with a victory, although Joe Schmidt’s men in green are the firm favourites.

Ireland pushed roughly past Scotland 27-3 in their first game last Sunday, causing many to forget the 57-15 humbling at the hands of a powerful England side during the warm-up games and lending further belief in the Irish team’s place as the second ranked team in the world and potential World Cup winners.

Chalk up another tick in the ‘win’ column against Japan today will see Ireland all but guaranteed the top spot in their pool and a, marginally, easier path to the semi-finals; facing South Africa instead of reigning back-to-back world champions New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

Schmidt has been denied the ability to start star fly-half Jonathan Sexton after the Leinster standoff struggled with a groin issue during the game against Scotland, handing kicking duties to his halfback partner Conor Murray. Muscular inside centre Bundee Aki has also been left out of the squad after suffering a head injury last time out, despite passing his head injury assessments with flying colours. Ireland have replaced power with power in the shape of Chris Farrell in the twelve jersey, and will undoubtedly cause the Japanese defence some problems throughout the day.

Over in the Japan camp, Joseph has made some surprise selections of his own, leaving out long-term captain Michael Leitch from the starting XV. The New Zealand-born flanker is dropped to the bench as first-choice, all-action number eight Aminaki Mafi returns from injury. Mafi’s comeback sees last week’s number eight and standout forward Kazuki Himeno shifted into Leitch’s usual six jersey to complete a dynamic backrow with South African-born openside Pieter Labuschagne. Clearly, Japan are hoping to take the action to Ireland.

Cause an upset today and register a win against Ireland, as they did against the storied Springboks four years ago, and Japan have the chance to top the pool after entering as the third highest-ranked team in the group. Should the hosts lose, they will still have the chance of making it to the semi-finals with a victory over an out-of-sorts Scottish side on the 13th of October.