Rugby World Cup 2019: Italy props Lovotti and Quaglio handed three-match bans

Italy props Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio have been banned for three matches for a dangerous tip tackle on South Africa's Duane Vermeulen.

Lovotti was sent off early in the second half of the Rugby World Cup Pool B encounter at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa on Friday after he and Quaglio lifted number eight Vermeulen and dumped him on the floor.

Quaglio escaped punishment for an incident that occurred after referee Wayne Barnes had blown his whistle, but the replacement was cited.

Vermeulen was fortunate to escape serious injury when he was ploughed head first into the turf, picking himself up to continue as the Springboks went on to hammer the Azzurri 49-3.

Lovotti admitted he deserved to be given his marching orders at a disciplinary hearing on Sunday, but although Quaglio accepted he committed an act of foul play, he did not feel it warranted a red card.

An independent judicial panel ruled that both players would be suspended for three matches, the first being their final pool match against New Zealand and the other two in the Pro14 if Conor O'Shea's men miss out of the quarter-finals.