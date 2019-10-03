Rugby World Cup 2019, Ireland vs Russia: live score and latest updates from Kobe

Rob Kearney scores a try for Ireland - AFP

12:00PM

TRY! 35 min: Ireland 21 Russia 0

It doesn't take long for Ireland to capitalise on their extra man as the forwards pummel away and eventually it's Ruddock who barges his way over with the help of John Ryan. Sexton converts.

11:57AM

33 min: Ireland 14 Russia 0

Ireland are enjoying more and more joy with their carries up the middle, forcing penalties. They are yet to kick for goal and bag the three points, instead Sexton kicking to touch so Ireland have an attacking lineout.

Wave after wave of Irish pressure is repelled by the Russians, but much of it is illegal and Fedotko sees yellow for lying on the ball.

11:53AM

29 min: Ireland 14 Russia 0

Wonderful kick from Gaisin. He drills the ball deep, it bounces once into touch and Ireland's lineout is suddenly under pressure. This is what Russia need.

11:50AM

27 min: Ireland 14 Russia 0

There is a lot of space out wide for Ireland, if they can get the ball to the likes of Conway and Earls. In this instance, Earls finds himself in space with men outside him, but chooses the wrong option to cut inside and is hauled down.

Bad news for Ireland as Murphy limps off and Stander runs on.

11:48AM

24 min: Ireland 14 Russia 0

Another probing, attacking kick by Sexton into touch pins Russia deep in their own half. The Russian lineout is scrappy, the pass back to Gaisin even more so and the less said about his attempted clearance the better as, in attempting to put boot to ball, he spills it and almost gifts a try to Ireland.

11:43AM

20 min: Ireland 14 Russia 0

Kilcoyne, McGrath, Beirne make hard yards. Ireland are camped on the Russian try line as they throw bodies forward but the Russian defence is heroic. Russia are penalised for offside and Ireland kick for touch, looking to drive the ball over... but they are now pinged for using a blocker. Dear, oh dear.

11:38AM

17 min: Ireland 14 Russia 0

What a fantastic cross-field kick! A quick tap, Sexton punts the ball wide left and Earls only just fails to claim cleanly and fall over the line. Having said that, if the Russian full-back had claimed he would have had a clear, length-of-the-pitch run to the Irish line because nobody was really ready for that Sexton kick.

11:34AM

14 min: Ireland 14 Russia 0

Russia have been forced to make a change already, Ostroushkosday is on for Golosnitskiy. In trying to stop O'Mahony from scoring his try, Golosnitskiy, too, hit the post with his knee and the Russian has come off far worse. He is having to be stretchered off.

11:32AM

TRY! 13 min: Ireland 14 Russia 0

Kilcoyne drives into the 22. The ball is recycled, Sexton grubber kicks in behind the Russian defence into acres of space and O'Mahony is the one to charge forward, claim the pill and touch down. In scoring the try O'Mahony hit the post with his knee but he seems to be OK. Just walking back a bit gingerly. Sexton adds the extras.

11:28AM

8 min: Ireland 7 Russia 0

Nice passage of play from Russia as Davydov fires the ball wide to Simplikevich who charges down the left flank before being hauled down. A few phases later and the ball is launched high into the lights by Gaisin and Kearney, at full-back, struggles to pick it up, fails to take a clean claim and, scrambling to retrieve the ball, is forced to kick the ball into touch. Worrying indecision from the Irish back line.

11:24AM

5 min: Ireland 7 Russia 0

Russia clear the ball upfield and Conway looks to counterattack, running deep into the heart of the Russian defensive line but just as he tries a shimmy he slips on the surface. That could become a regular sight in these humid conditions.

11:20AM

TRY! 2 min: Ireland 7 Russia 0

First lineout to Ireland. Scannell's throw is pin-point, the ball is fed to the backs, a quick inside pass and Kearney is away... he straightens, then arcs right and pins his ears back, making it to the line to touch down. Fantastic star for the Irish. And Sexton converts.

11:17AM

1 min: Ireland 0 Russia 0

Jerome Garces pings his whistle and we are under way!

10:59AM

Russia's one to watch... Vasily Artemyev

Captain Vasily Artemyev, who studied in Dublin as a teenager, is one of three Russian players to have featured in all six of the country's World Cup matches so far.

The full-back will lead his side out as they look for an improbable first World Cup win against wounded Ireland.

10:54AM

Ireland fans in good voice...

10:33AM

Weather watch... it's getting hot in here

With temperatures in Kobe currently hovering around the mid-20s and thunderstorms causing humidity levels to skyrocket to around 86%, much of the build-up to this game has focused around conditions inside the Misaki Stadium. In short, it's clammy. Very, very clammy.

It's pouring down outside...

Wet Ireland fans make their way to the Misaki Stadium Credit: getty images

Umbrellas at the ready in Kobe Credit: pa

The stadium roof is closed, but that has made it very humid inside...

The roof is closed to keep the weather out Credit: getty images

10:21AM

Ireland vs Russia: the stats

Ireland and Russia have met twice previously in international rugby, with Ireland clinching victories by margins of 32 points and 50 points in 2002 and 2011 respectively.

Ireland’s 62-12 victory over Russia at the 2011 Rugby World Cup remains their second biggest win at the tournament, surpassed only by a 64-7 triumph over Namibia in 2003.

Ireland’s 19-12 loss to Japan in their last game broke a 44-game unbeaten streak against non-Tier 1 opposition in international rugby (W43, D1, last defeat v Samoa in 1996).

Russia remain on the hunt for their maiden Rugby World Cup victory, with this being their seventh game at the tournament; only Namibia (21) have played more Rugby World Cup games and not registered a victory.

Rory Best is set to play his 14th Rugby World Cup game, equalling Ronan O'Gara as the third most capped player at the competition for Ireland; only Paul O'Connell (17) and Brian O'Driscoll (17) have played more.

10:17AM

BREAKING NEWS...

Conor Murray has replaced Joey Carbery on Ireland's bench.

Fly-half Carbery was due to cover scrum-half from the bench today but suffered ankle irritation in training on Wednesday.

Carbery suffered his initial ankle injury in Ireland's 29-10 win over Italy on August 10, but fought back to fitness to make the World Cup and featured off the bench in Ireland's 19-12 loss to Japan last weekend.

But now the 23-year-old has suffered a minor setback and Ireland have opted not to risk him against the Russians.

10:13AM

As things stand...

Despite defeat to Japan, Joe Schmidt's side are still second in Pool A behind the hosts. Scotland and Samoa are just a point behind.

The top two advance to the knockout stages and whoever those two teams are will face either New Zealand or South Africa in the quarter-finals. This is why topping the group is so important because, as good as the Springboks are - and they are a very, very good team - they aren't the All Blacks.

Ireland need to win all their remaining games, with bonus points, to give themselves the best chance of going through and avoiding the reigning world champions, starting with Russia.

9:57AM

The teams...

Ireland:

Starting XV: Kearney; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Earls; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Ryan, Kleyn, Beirne, Ruddock, O'Mahony, Murphy

Replacements: Cronin, Porter, Furlong, Henderson, Stander, Carty, Carbery, Larmour

Russia:

Starting XV: Artemyev; Davydov, Galinovskiy, Golosnitskiy, Simplikevich; Gaisin, Perov; Polivalov, Matveev, Gotovtsev, Garbuzov, Fedotko; Sychev, Gadzhiev, Gresev.

Replacements: Selskii, Morozov, Podrezov, Ostrikov, Elgin, Ianiushkin, Khodin, Ostroushkosday.

9:54AM

Ireland vs Russia: match preview

Hello and welcome to our Ireland vs Russia live blog and a match that has suddenly taken on a great deal more meaning after THAT Japan result.

The Irish are still reeling from being humbled by the hosts, 19-12, and will be looking to make a statement against one of the competition's so-called minnows.

British and Irish Lions fly-half Johnny Sexton will become Ireland's 106th Test captain when leading Joe Schmidt's side against the Russians in Kobe.

Head coach Schmidt has made 11 changes from the line-up that lost to Japan in a bid to handle the five-day turnaround between matches.

So, with regular skipper Rory Best rested, Sexton takes the captaincy - and defence coach Andy Farrell has backed the 34 year-old to stay calm when dealing with referee Jerome Garces after Ireland came out on the wrong side of referee Angus Gardner in Saturday's shock defeat by the Brave Blossoms.