Rugby World Cup 2019 – home nations power rankings: Who delivered and disappointed in opening fixtures?

England's Manu Tuilagi is congratulated by teammate George Ford: AP

Most of the home nations made a respectable start to the Rugby World Cup, with Ireland, England and Wales all cruising to victory in their opening fixtures.

Ireland looked particularly impressive in their opening fixture and would now expect to go on and top Pool A.

England picked up a bonus point in a gritty if unglamorous win over Tonga, while Wales eased past Georgia.

It was a different story for Scotland, though, who succumbed to a humiliating defeat at the hands of their Irish rivals.

Here, we take a look at those who caught the eye among the home nations – as well as those who underwhelmed.

Conor Murray (Ireland)

The Irish No 9 showed what he’s capable of against Scotland, reminding fans of his importance to this Irish side. Here, there and everywhere, he helped pull the strings alongside Jonny Sexton and terrorised the Scottish defence with his pinpoint precise box kicks. The zip in his passing was back, too.

Manu Tuilagi (England)

If it was unclear just how important Manu Tuilagi is to England’s World Cup assault, then Sunday’s double-try salvo made it crystal clear. The centre, so often lauded as unplayable when he is at his very best, proved to be England’s game-changer against Tonga. “He’s is showing everyone what a great player he truly is,” said Maro Itoje after England’s win Sapporo. You suspect there’s more to come.

Josh Adams (Wales)

A real menace against Georgia, the wing’s quick feet and penetrative running proved too hot to handle in Toyota. Two clean breaks in the opening 15 minutes highlighted Adams’ intent before he eventually got over the white line following a sublime, slicing run midway through the first half.

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

The sort of player who has no qualms picking up possession regardless of where he may be on the pitch. Skilful, intelligent and physically imposing, Tipuric proved to be a real asset for the Welsh. His tackling was on point, as was his support play, while he showed his intuition in deceiving the Georgian defence to dot over for his first Test try in 18 months.

James Ryan (Ireland)

An industrial, punishing shift from the Leinster lock. He made a total of 14 tackles (0 missed) and 15 carries against the Scottish, and even got his name on the scoreboard with a driven try over the white line after just six minutes of play. Assured in the line-out and technically tight too, one of Ireland’s best players.

James Ryan celebrates after scoring against Scotland (Getty Images)

Maro Itoje (England)

The keystone to England’s line-outs, the lock was an absolute force in the air against Tonga. He won five line-outs on England’s ball and secured steals at two Tongan throw-ins. He also chipped in with two further turnovers of his own, and contributed to three more team turnovers that England won. Carried well and got through plenty of defensive work.

Sam Johnson (Scotland)

The 12 struggled to make his mark on the game and was largely anonymous for much of it. Often got his wires crossed with Finn Russell, running dud lines in his fly half’s wake. Was defensively okay but just doesn’t offer enough going forward.

Sean Maitland (Scotland)

Much was expected of the wing but he failed to get a firm footing in the match. Saw a fair bit of the ball but rarely threatened. He simply didn’t have the legs to take it around the Irish defence. A lacklustre display in all. Replaced early in the second half by Darcy Graham.

Kyle Sinckler (England)

Discipline continues to be an issue for the prop, who coughed up too many penalties for his or England’s liking. A solid shift in the front row, and equally effective with the ball in hands, but his lapses in concentration need to be addressed moving forward.

Kyle Sinckler in action for England against Tonga (World Rugby via Getty Images)

Grant Gilchrist

A difficult game for the lock, who lacked a meaningful presence at the breakdown and missed a number of important tackles. Found himself flatfooted when Iain Henderson broke for Ireland’s first and slipped off Andrew Conway in the second half. Also dropped the ball late on when Scotland were closing in on the Irish line. One to forget.