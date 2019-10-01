AP

It was another win for England and Wales, beating USA and Australia respectively, to keep their Rugby World Cup campaigns ticking along nicely.

Whereas Eddie Jones’ side were once again left untested as they eased to victory, it was a different story for the Welsh who dug deep to hold off a fierce fightback from the Wallabies.

As for Ireland, Joe Schmidt’s men were stunned in a thrilling showdown against Japan, the hosts emerging victorious on the back of a ferocious and spirited second-half performance.

Scotland, meanwhile, returned to winning ways against Samoa with a thumping 34-0 to restore some confidence among Gregor Townsend’s men.

After the second round of group stage fixtures, we take a look at those who caught the eye among the home nations – as well as those who underwhelmed.

Good day

Aaron Wainwright (Wales)

The flanker put in a heroic and hardened performance against Australia that belied his 22 years of age. Wrapped up Michael Hooper from the kick-off to force the turnover and didn’t stop after that. A bright future awaits for the youngster.

Lewis Ludlam (England)

Yes, it was the USA. Yes, England were never threatened. But that didn’t stop Lewis Ludlam from delivering a deeply impressive display in Kobe. Exerted himself well at the breakdown in the first half before offering a ball-carrying threat in the second. Saw his efforts rewarded with a try. His rise and rise on the international stage continues.

Finn Russell (Scotland)

Much more like it from the Scottish 10. Russell’s creativity was behind both of Scotland’s opening two tries, his cross field kick for Sean Maitland’s score particularly impressive. Guilty of a few dropped balls – as was the rest of his team – but didn’t let that faze him as he pulled the strings for much of the match.

Gareth Davies (Wales)

Making his second appearance in The Independent’s ‘Home Nations Power Rankings’ – a true honour – Davies was simply sensational against Australia. His shrewd reading of the game saw him repeatedly intercept the exchanges between Australia’s half-back pair, one of which culminated in a try. Threatening throughout, and with a strong kicking game to boot, he’s established himself as the best 9 of the tournament so far.

Gareth Davies dives over for Wales’ second (AP)

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Would feel wrong to have Wainwright and not include his partner in crime. As was the case against Georgia, Tipuric was once against a force to be reckoned with. A source of consistency at the line-out and second only to his captain’s tackle count. Helped negate the threat posed by Australia’s own back-row pairing.

George Ford (England)

The fly-half was at the heart of England’s victory over the US as he put his smart kicking and safe hands to good work. Nothing mesmerising but a very composed and controlled performance, the sort England will need when they take on bigger challenges as the competition progresses. Nabbed a try early on too.

Bad day

Rob Kearney (Ireland)

Not the return to action he anticipated. Having missed the opening win against Scotland due to injury, the full-back was back in the starting line-up to face Japan but didn’t make it to the second half after failing an HIA. Despite scoring his team’s second, it proved to be a frustrating afternoon for him.

Rob Kearney in action for Ireland (Getty)

Rory Best (Ireland)

The Ireland captain had been solid at the set-piece in his side’s opener but seemed to fall to pieces when it mattered most against Japan. Two poor throws at the line-out proved costly. A match that will likely stay with him for a while.

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

A quiet game from him and must share responsibility with Rory Best for Ireland’s line-out failures. Ultimately failed to step up to the mark once Japan got going. Asks questions of his leadership credentials when under pressure. Also calls into light the decision not to bring Devin Toner to this World Cup.

Allan Dell (Scotland)

Went off with a head knock after just 13 minutes. Looked devastated from the Scotland bench as his side set about thumping the Samoans.