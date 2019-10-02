Getty

France will be looking to make it two from two when they take on USA at the Rugby World cup this morning.

The French came through an epic thriller against Argentina in their opening match, with Les Bleus now favourite to join England in qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But first they must overcome the challenge posed by Gary Gold’s USA side as they go head to head at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium.

The Americans were thumped 45-7 in their opener against England.

With qualification unlikely at best, they’ll have their sights set on finishing above Tonga and avoiding the wooden spoon.

When is is?

France vs USA kicks off at 4.45pm Japan Standard Time, which is 8.45am BST, on Wednesday 2 October.

Where can I watch it?

ITV4 will be broadcasting the match, with coverage starting at 8.15am BST.

You can also live stream the fixture on your laptop, phone or tablet via the ITV hub.

Teams

France: Thomas Ramos, Alivereti Raka, Sofiane Guitoune, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud; Louis Picamoles (c), Yacouba Camara, Arthur Iturria, Paul Gabrillagues, Bernard Le Roux, Emerick Setiano, Camille Chat, Cyril Baille.

Reserves: Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Medard.

United States: Mike Teo, Blaine Scully (c), Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Martin Iosefo, AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies; Cam Dolan, Hanco Germishuys, Tony Lamborn, Nick Civetta, Nate Brakeley, Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufetee, Eric Fry.

Reserves: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Ben Pinkelman, Ruben de Haas, Will Magie, Thretton Palamo.