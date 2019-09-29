Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures and results: Match dates, schedule and scores from tournament so far

Japan made a flying start to the tournament - AP

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is now well underway as nations from across the globe kicked off the competition for the Webb Ellis Cup.

Here is the full list of fixtures for the 20 countries competing, along with the results of the tournament so far.

Where is the tournament being held?

Japan. See the full list of stadiums hosting the games.

The host nation had an excellent start to the competition, by winning their first game against Russia.

Who are the competing teams?

What is the latest RWC news?

Here's a basic run-down of how the tournament format works:

The opening group stage of the competition sees 20 teams attempt to battle their way out of four Pools - A, B, C and D. Each Pool contains five teams and only two can advance into the knockout rounds.

From there it is standard quarter-final, semi-final, final format.

England's Pool is particularly tricky having been drawn in C with Argentina and France. It means one of rugby's 'big fish' will suffer the ignominy of going home early.

Rugby World Cup fixtures

Read our guide on how to watch the matches live.

Pool A - IRELAND, SCOTLAND, JAPAN, RUSSIA, SAMOA

Match 1

Japan 30 Russia 10... Tokyo Stadium... Friday, September 20... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 2

Ireland 27 Scotland 3... International Stadium Yokohama... Sunday, September 22... 8.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 3

Russia 9 Samoa 34... Kumagaya Rugby Stadium... Tuesday, September 24... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 4

Japan 19 Ireland 12... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... Saturday, September 28... 8.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 5

Scotland vs Samoa... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Monday, September 30... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 6

Ireland vs Russia... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Thursday, October 3... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 7

Japan vs Samoa... City of Toyota Stadium... Saturday, October 5... 11.30am BST... (ITV)

Match 8

Scotland vs Russia... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... Wednesday, October 9... 8.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 9

Ireland vs Samoa... Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium... Saturday, October 12... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 10

Japan vs Scotland... International Stadium Yokohama... Sunday, October 13... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

Pool B - N ZEALAND, S AFRICA, ITALY, NAMIBIA, CANADA

Match 1

New Zealand 23 South Africa 13... International Stadium Yokohama... Saturday, September 21... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 2

Italy 47 Namibia 22... Hanazono Rugby Stadium... Sunday, September 22... 6.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 3

Italy 48 Canada 7... Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium... Thursday, September 26... 8.45am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 4

South Africa 57 Namibia 3... City of Toyota Stadium... Saturday, September 28... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 5

New Zealand vs Canada... Oita Stadium... Wednesday, October 2... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 6

South Africa vs Italy... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... Friday, October 4... 10.45am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 7

New Zealand vs Namibia... Tokyo Stadium... Sunday, October 6... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 8

South Africa vs Canada... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Tuesday, October 8... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 9

New Zealand vs Italy... City of Toyota Stadium... Saturday, October 12... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 10

Namibia vs Canada... Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium... Sunday, October 13... 4.15am BST... (ITV)

Pool C - ENGLAND, FRANCE, ARGENTINA, USA, TONGA

Match 1

France 23 Argentina 21 Tokyo Stadium... Saturday, September 21... 8.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 2

England 35 Tonga 3... Sapporo Dome... Sunday, September 22... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 3

England 45 USA 7... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Thursday, September 26... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 4

Argentina 28 Tonga 12... Hanazono Rugby Stadium... Saturday, September 28... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 5

France vs USA... Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium... Wednesday, October 2... 8.45am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 6

England vs Argentina... Tokyo Stadium... Saturday, October 5... 9am BST... (ITV)

Match 7

France vs Tonga... Kumamoto Stadium... Sunday, October 6... 8.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 8

Argentina vs USA... Kumagaya Rugby Stadium... Wednesday, October 9... 5.45am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 9

England vs France... International Stadium Yokohama... Saturday, October 12... 9.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 10

USA vs Tonga... Hanazono Rugby Stadium... Sunday, October 13... 6.45am BST... (ITV)

Pool D - AUSTRALIA, WALES, GEORGIA, FIJI, URUGUAY

Match 1

Australia 39 Fiji 21 Sapporo Dome... Saturday, September 21... 5.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 2

Wales 43 Georgia 14... City of Toyota Stadium... Monday, September 23... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 3

Fiji 27 Uruguay 30... Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium... Wednesday, September 25... 6.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 4

Georgia 33 Uruguay 7... Kumagaya Rugby Stadium... Sunday, September 29... 6.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 5

Australia 25 Wales 29... Tokyo Stadium... Sunday, September 29... 8.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 6

Georgia vs Fiji... Hanazono Rugby Stadium... Thursday, October 3... 6.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 7

Australia vs Uruguay... Oita Stadium... Saturday, October 5... 6.15am BST... (ITV)

Match 8

Wales vs Fiji... Oita Stadium... Wednesday, October 9... 10.45am BST... (ITV)

Match 9

Australia vs Georgia... Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa... Friday, October 11... 11.15am BST... (ITV 4)

Match 10

Wales vs Uruguay... Kumamoto Stadium... Sunday, October 13... 9.15am BST... (ITV)

When is the final?

The Quarter-Finals are on October 19-20.

The Semi-Finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.