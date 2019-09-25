Uruguay stun Fiji to deliver biggest shock victory of the World Cup so far

The perennial giant-killers ended up being felled by underdogs smaller than themselves - Getty Images AsiaPac

The most wonderful occasion in the most wonderful of locations received the match it so richly deserved as Uruguay stunned Fiji in Kamaishi to deliver the shock of the World Cup so far.

While this was technically a tier-two side beating another, there is a gulf in both talent and pedigree between Uruguay and a Fiji side who had rattled Australia on Saturday in Sapporo. The perennial giant-killers ended up being felled by underdogs smaller than themselves. Uruguay’s mainly amateur players were magnificent. They tackled their hearts out and feasted on a plethora of Fijian mistakes. Tears flowed in the stands and on the pitch at the final whistle.

This was about so much more than just another World Cup game. For Kamaishi as a city, it was an act of cathartic celebration after the devastation wrought by the 2011 tsunami. Surrounded by lush hilly woodland, Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium might just be the most picturesque stadium in world rugby. Certainly it is the most poignant. Built on the site of two former schools which were demolished by the 2011 tsunami that would claim more than 1,000 lives in the city. The current breakwater lies just 500 metres away.

All around the the stadium there are memorials to the dead, yet for the people this was a means of paying respect while starting what many a calling a new chapter. Around the stadium, there was a brilliant juxtaposition of cultures as Fijians mixed with kilt-wearing Uruguayans and locals desperate to thank anyone who came into contact with them for visiting their city. In among the crowd was the Crown Prince Akishino

And what a treat they were in for. Uruguay were the last team to taste action in this tournament but few people gave them a chance against a Fiji side that had led Australia for much of their match in Sapporo on Saturday. Los Teros' previous World Cup matches came in 2003 against Georgia and in 1999 against Spain in 1999. Unlike neighbours Argentina, few of their players play full time. Yet what they lack in resources they more than make up for in heart. The likes of outside centre Juan Manuel Cat and flanker Santiago Civetta delivered performances as accomplished as any All Black at this tournament.

There is a gulf in both talent and pedigree between Uruguay and a Fiji Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Fiji were much changed from the side that lost 39-21 to Australia but initially that did not seem to be an issue as hooker Mesulame Dolokoto scored from a well-rehearsed lineout move. Maybe that increased their sense of complacency as a loose Leone Nakarawa offload went to ground. Uruguay reacted quickest and scrum half Santiago Arata beat three defenders to dive under the posts.

Fiji looked shellshocked and worse was to come. Vereniki Goneva and Veitokani left a high ball to each other allowing Uruguay to spread the ball wide where Gaston Mieres stepped one defender before Cat sliced the rest of the Fijian defence open by exchanging passes with Rodrigo Silva to score their third try. Their advantage increased as fly half Felipe Berchesi slotted a penalty after Api Ratuniyarawa was penalised for a high tackle to provide Uruguay with a 24-12 halftime lead.

The question seemed to be how long they would hold on. After Matavesi missed a penalty inside the 22, Ratuniyarawa scored a try virtually under the posts which the fly half also failed to convert. The pattern for the rest of the game was set. Desperate Uruguayan defence and even more desperate Fijian attack. Chance after chance went begging and unlike Fiji, Uruguay had a kicker in Berchesi willing to punish any transgressions as he nudged over his second penalty on 60 minutes.

Replacement scrum half Niko Matawalu brought Fiji back within range sneaking over after a series of pick and goes. But with five minutes remaining Berchesi slotted a difficult penalty to give Uruguay a two-score lead rendering Matawalu’s second try irrelevant. Both Uruguayan supporters and players were in tears.

This result and the staging of this match deserve to be remembered for a very long time to come.

8:50AM

Uruguay deserved the victory

No-one saw this coming. Uruguay, ranked 19th in the world, had not won a game at the World Cup since 2003. The thought of a victory in this game was not even entertained. Fiji were a fancied side - tipped by many as dark horses.

Yet, somehow, Uruguay claimed victory. This was not a lucky win. This was not a win caused by the errors of Fiji. Uruguay were the better side over the course of the game. Their forwards were physical in attack and defence while the backs were controlled by half-backs Santiago Arata and Felipe Berchesi.

Fiji had their moments. They started well scoring a couple of early tries but after that it was Uruguay's game. They defended aggressively forcing an uncharacteristic number of handling errors from Fiji.

The one area of the game in which Uruguay were fortunate was the goal kicking of Fiji - only one conversion was added despite scoring five tries. Josh Matavesi managed to miss one from straight in front of goal alongside trickier attempts.

This should not detract from Uruguay who despite struggling at scrum-time controlled the game by kicking long and allowing Fiji to attack. When Fiji attacked, they were chopped down and tackled into touch by the abrasive Uruguay defence.

The World Cup needed an upset and Uruguay delivered it.

8:40AM

Here is the Uruguay captain after the game:

All the emotion! @RugbyUruguay captain @Juangaminara gives emotional interview after his sides historic win over Fiji, their first Rugby World Cup win since 2003 #RWC2019#FIJvURUhttps://t.co/rYphfFQTHp — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 25, 2019

8:20AM

The small contingent of Uruguayan fans are celebrating with the players like they've won the World Cup - and they should!

8:18AM

Disappointment for Fiji

Fiji were hoping to shock one of Australia or Wales to get into the quarter-finals. That dream looks over now. This result is a huge help to Wales who could now go through to the knockout stages even if they were to lose to both Australia and Fiji.

8:15AM

The Uruguayan players are elated!

8:11AM

First World Cup win for Uruguay since 2003!

Uruguay win for the first time at a Rugby World Cup since 2003. No-one saw this coming. Amazing performance. They have won new fans across the world with that performance.

8:08AM

FULL TIME! FIJI 27 URUGUAY 30

WOW! Uruguay have won against all odds against this fancied Fiji side. What a performance from the South Americans. Huge team effort.

8:07AM

80 min: MISSED CON Volavola Fiji 27 Uruguay 30

Fittingly Fiji miss another. URUGUAY WIN! Amazing scenes.

8:05AM

80 min: TRY! Matawalu Fiji 27 Uruguay 30

Wow! The missed kicks have cost Fiji.

Matawalu takes the ball from the back of scrum and scores. Too late for Fiji!

8:04AM

80 min: Fiji 22 Uruguay 30

Was it a try? Is there time left if they score?

He is short of the line - back for a penalty. But they are out of time. Uruguay have won!!

Fiji playing for the losing bonus point. Scrum called.

8:02AM

79 min: Fiji 22 Uruguay 30

Uruguay have the put in. Free kick to Uruguay! Early push from a desperate Fiji.

It is Fiji's lineout in Uruguay's half. They need to score twice in three minutes. They need a set-play here to score early.

Radradra runs a switch with Matavesi who is cut down. The time is running out. Fiji have the ball but it is slow and they are being driven backwards.

Matawalu makes a half break. Penalty Fiji. They are penalised an extra ten metres for holding onto the ball.

Tap and go. Nakawara offlaods - they need to score now. Radradra is close. Volavola is over the line. They need to check - four seconds to go when that happened.

7:58AM

77 min: Fiji 22 Uruguay 30

Desperate times for Fiji now. They have to attack with every possession. Botia goes through and offloads to Matawalu. The Fijians go 60 metres but the next offload goes to ground. That was the chance! It opened up for Fiji from deep.

Scrum on Uruguay's 22.

7:56AM

75 min: PEN Berchesi Fiji 22 Uruguay 30

Uruguay continue to attack through their forwards in Fiji's half. Penalty to Uruguay!

They opt for goal - this would take the lead to two scores. Massive moment.

Berchesi puts it through the posts - what a kick under pressure. Uruguay should win from here!

7:54AM

73 min: Fiji 22 Uruguay 27

Less than ten minutes to go! Fiji are attacking from deep reluctant to kick the ball.

Volavola eventually clears and Uruguay return the kick. They turn the ball over as Fiji fail to secure the ruck. Uruguay need to slow the game down and maintain possession.

7:53AM

Uruguay's defence has been excellent

Uruguay have defended powerfully today Credit: Reuters

7:51AM

70 min: Fiji 22 Uruguay 27

Fiji attack from deep but Radradra is put into touch. Lineout to Uruguay on Fiji's ten-metre line.

The ball is spilled and the counter attack is on. Volavola finds Goneva in space who chips the ball straight into touch. Poor execution from a great player. Story of Fiji's day.

7:49AM

68 min: MISSED CON Volavola Fiji 22 Uruguay 27

Volavola has taken over the kicking duties from Matavesi - and he also missed. They needed that. Lead stays at five.

7:47AM

67 min: TRY! Matawalu Fiji 22 Uruguay 27

Matawalu intercepts and Fiji attack. Chances are emerging but the execution of the passing keeps slowing them down. Nakawara goes through the middle. Botia is on and carries directly.

Uruguay hold firm until Fiji go wide and make a break. Just five metres out now. They need to score.

Matawalu dummies - the defender buys it - and he pops the ball over the line. Huge try for Fiji. Great impact from Matawalu so far.

7:44AM

63 min: Fiji 17 Uruguay 27

Uruguay take the kick off cleanly. Ormaechea exits successfully. Uruguay get the lineout on the half-way line.

Uruguay carry ferociously but Fiji's line speed is starting to return. Another box-kick. Fiji need something soon. They have a lineout. Fiji try to go short but the ball does not travel five - they could not afford that error.

7:41AM

60 min: PEN Berchesi Fiji 17 Uruguay 27

Matawalu is on for Fiji at scrum-half. He won't necessarily bring control but he has the ability to change the game.

Uruguay carve through the Fiji defence and into the Fiji 22. The forwards carry tight to the ruck but are repelled. Uruguay maintain possession and substitute Ormachea almost sneaks through. It is slow ball and Uruguay go to the backs. Berchesi steps but slips - penalty to Uruguay! Fiji off their feet at the ruck.

Berchesi to go for goal again - this would be a huge three points.

He slots it! Lead of ten!

7:36AM

57 min: MISSED PEN Berchesi Fiji 17 Uruguay 24

Volavola is on and he unleashes Nakosi down the right wing. Both sides drop the ball - Uruguay get their hands on it and fire it long. Fiji try and play from deep. Penalty to Uruguay!

They go for goal - Bercheshi misses. The ball falls short and Fiji attack immediately through Goneva.

Fiji force their way into the Uruguay half before another knock on. Both sides look very tired.

7:31AM

52 min: Fiji 17 Uruguay 24

Fiji knock the ball on after the kick off - coaches hate those errors right after scoring.

Uruguay attack on the 22 through winger Silva but they knock the ball on.

7:29AM

48 min: MISSED CON Matavesi Fiji 17 Uruguay 24

That is a shocking miss. Matavesi cannot put one over from in front of the posts.

7:28AM

48 min: TRY! Ratuniyarawa Fiji 17 Uruguay 24

Fiji score! They break through the Uruguay defence and Ratuniyarawa scores under the posts. They are back in the game.

7:25AM

46 min: MISSED PEN Matavesi Fiji 12 Uruguay 24

Fiji attack down the right and nearly get through. It is a penalty to Fiji and they go for goal. Simple kick.

Matavesi misses! Poor attempt - is it Uruguay's day?

7:22AM

42 min: Fiji 12 Uruguay 24

Goneva breaks down the left wing and Fiji should score. The inside ball fails to find the intended man. Uruguay survive.

Uruguay clear their lines.

7:19AM

Second-half begins!

Fiji get the game restarted.

7:17AM

Upset on the cards?

Can Uruguay hold their lead? Fiji will come at them hard after a stern talking to from coach John McKee. Matawalu, Volavola and Botia await on the bench - Fiji need some impetus and they could be the men to bring it.

Tough task for Uruguay but on the evidence of the first half they have it in them. Game on!

7:11AM

Kamaishi: How rugby turned around the city hit by a Tsunami

7:05AM

HALF TIME: FIJI 12 URUGUAY 24

Uruguay lead at half time. Outstanding from the team ranked 19th in the world. Fiji need to get their act together fast. So many handling errors and a lack of patience in attack is costing them.

7:03AM

39 min: Fiji 12 Uruguay 24

Another penalty to Uruguay after the kick-off. They miss touch and Fiji counter. The attacked look dangerous but Nakosi loses the ball. He has looked very dangerous but has also been a little sloppy. He does not quite have the quality of his brother Josua Tuisova who has been rested for this game.

7:02AM

38 min: PEN Berchesi Fiji 12 Uruguay 24

Penalty given for the challenge and Berchesi adds three points - Uruguay lead by 12 as we approach half time.

7:00AM

Royalty in the house

Prince Akishino is in attendance to support the first #RWC2019 match at #RWCKamaishi#FIJvURUpic.twitter.com/JxCcRuUW5O — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 25, 2019

7:00AM

37 min: Fiji 12 Uruguay 21

Uruguay attack again. They are in the Fiji 22, again. What a performance this has been by Uruguay.

An accidental head collision sends Cat to the floor. That was nasty. Purely accidental but looks bad for the outside centre who was had a great half.

6:57AM

Santiago Arata scores for Uruguay

Santiago Arata has been one of the players of the half Credit: Reuters

6:56AM

34 min: Fiji 12 Uruguay 21

Free kick to Uruguay at the scrum. The clearance stays in and the ball is thrown inside but spilled. Uruguay hack the ball through. It looked like Goneva was going to get there first as the ball trickled over the Fiji try line but was a Uruguay hand there first?

TMO Marius Jonker rules a knock on by the Uruguayan a metre out from the Fiji line. That was close. Fiji are coasting despite the score - they need to switch on.

Fiji win the penalty from the scrum. The Fiji front row has been their saving grace this half.

6:52AM

31 min: Fiji 12 Uruguay 21

Fiji looked very dangerous in the opening 20 minutes but since then it has been all Uruguay. Superb performance so far.

Berchesi spills the ball after a Matavesi kick. Fiji attack from the scrum - Nakosi sends a defender flying. Radradra takes the ball inside the Uruguay 22. Fiji then spill the ball ten metres out from the line. Basic error from the captain Waqaniburotu.

6:48AM

27 min: CON Berchesi Fiji 12 Uruguay 21

Great nudge from Berchesi. Uruguay building a lead here...

6:47AM

27 min: TRY! Cat Fiji 12 Uruguay 19

Uruguay go wide after Goneva misses the ball completely from a kick. Cat, the outside centre, cruises over the try line after a brilliant offload inside. What a try that was. Came from nowhere. Uruguay's back showing great hands.

6:45AM

25 min: Fiji 12 Uruguay 14

Fiji attack, wave after wave. Uruguay hold firm protecting their 22-line like it was the try line. Fiji go wide and Nakosi has the ball knocked out of his hand by Berchesi. Great tackle. Uruguay get the lineout.

6:43AM

Here is the opening try:

A World Cup debut try for Mesulame Dolokoto ✅����



Neat work from the line out sees Fiji claim their first against Uruguay#RWC2019#FIJvURU#ITVRugbypic.twitter.com/V0S4C4mZ9i



— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 25, 2019

6:42AM

22 min: CON Berchesi Fiji 12 Uruguay 14

Simple conversion added. Uruguay lead again!

6:42AM

22 min: TRY! Diana Fiji 12 Uruguay 12

Uruguay charge down Fiji's attempted clearance. They have a lineout ten metres out from the Fiji line. The ball is secured and penalty advantage as well. Nothing comes from the advantage and Uruguay put the ball in the corner.

Hooker Kessler comes round the back of the maul and crashes towards the line. He is stopped put number 8 Diana goes over the try line with ease after a pick and go. Not great defence that.

6:39AM

19 min: CON Matavesi Fiji 12 Uruguay 7

Matavesi adds the extras.

6:38AM

19 min: TRY! Mawi Fiji 10 Uruguay 7

Another scrum penalty to Fiji.

Fiji attack in the Uruguay 22 after securing their lineout. Uruguay are clinging on. Fiji are camped on the Uruguay line. Loosehead prop Mawi dots over the line after jumping on top of the ruck initially.

6:35AM

14 min: CON Berchesi Fiji 5 Uruguay 7

Easy conversion for the Uruguay ten. Uruguay lead!

6:34AM

14 min: TRY! Arata Fiji 5 Uruguay 5

Uruguay almost intercept a pass from Radradra but it is knocked on. That was a chance in Fiji territory.

Another dominant scrum from Fiji - no penalty this time. Matavesi clears and Uruguay establish possession in their half. Arata clears long and Nakawara gathers before throwing an offload - shock. Another offload hits the ground and the ball is popped up to Arata who runs in under the posts from just outside the 22, evading two defenders.

6:30AM

11 min: Fiji 5 Uruguay 0

Uruguay started brightly before that lovely move from Fiji. Clinical start.

Uruguay carry into the Fijian half before box-kicking. Matavesi is hit hard on the 22 line. Another penalty to Fiji as Uruguay creep offside. Uruguay's scrum-half Arata has started nicely, kicking with control.

6:28AM

8 min: MISSED CON Fiji 5 Uruguay 0

Matavesi misses the wide conversion.

6:27AM

8 min: TRY! Dolokoto Fiji 5 Uruguay 0

A lovely dink over the top by Veitokani who gathers his own kick, beats a defender before finding a teammate. Penalty to Fiji.

Fiji put the ball into the corner. Nakawara takes the ball down the five-mete channel and passes the ball back to the hooker Dolokoto who dots the ball down in the corner. Try Fiji. Well worked front of the lineout move. Uruguay expected a maul.

6:25AM

5 min: Fiji 0 Uruguay 0

Fiji dominating the first scrum. Penalty to Fiji and the ball is sent into the Uruguay half.

Uruguay's forwards are abrasive in defence. Matavesi chips the ball over the top but it is gathered comfortably. Uruguay box-kick the ball deep. Nakosi beats one defender before offloading. Fiji get bundled into touch and Uruguay go quickly.

Fiji regain possession and attack through the wide channels. The offloads are not quite going to hand.

6:21AM

2 min: Fiji 0 Uruguay 0

Great start from Uruguay who hammer Nakawara as he carries in Fiji's 22. Fiji clear through Matavesi.

Uruguay attack from the lineout but immediately knock the ball on.

6:18AM

Kick-off!

Watching Fiji in full flow is one of the best sights in sport. Here we go!

6:17AM

Fiji expect victory and plenty of tries

Fiji performed well against Australia despite losing comfortably in the end. They will be expecting a bonus point victory with the firepower they possess in the backline. Wingers Vereniki Goneva and Filipo Nakosi will be given plenty of ball and their destructive running will be a handful for Uruguay.

6:10AM

Team News:

Only three players who started for Fiji against Australia will start today - Semi Radradra, captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu and Leone Nakawara.

Fiji XV

Fiji: 15-Alivereti Veitokani, 14-Filipo Nakosi, 13-Semi Radradra, 12-Jale Vatubua, 11-Vereniki Goneva, 10-Josh Matavesi, 9-Henry Seniloli, 1-Eroni Mawi, 2-Mesulame Dolokoto, 3-Manasa Saulo, 4-Tevita Ratuva, 5-Api Ratuniyarawa, 6-Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 7-Mosese Voka, 8-Leone Nakarawa Replacements: 16-Tuvere Vugakoto, 17-Campese Ma'afu, 18-Lee Roy Atalifo, 19-Tevita Cavubati, 20-Samuel Matavesi, 21-Nikola Matawalu, 22-Ben Volavola, 23-Levani Botia

Here is the Uruguay side for their first match of the tournament:

Uruguay: 15-Gaston Mieres, 14-Nicolas Freitas, 13-Juan Manuel Cat, 12-Andres Vilaseca, 11-Rodrigo Silva, 10-Felipe Berchesi, 9-Santiago Arata, 1-Mateo Sanguinetti, 2-German Kessler, 3-Diego Arbelo Garcia, 4-Ignacio Dotti, 5-Manuel Leindekar, 6-Juan Gaminara, 7-Santiago Civetta, 8-Manuel Diana Replacements: 16-Guillermo Pujadas, 17-Facundo Gattas, 18-Juan Rombys, 19-Franco Lamanna, 20-Juan Diego Ormaechea, 21-Agustín Ormaechea, 22-Felipe Etcheverry, 23-Tomas Inciarte Referee: Pascal Gauzère

5:59AM

A big day for Kamaishi

Fiji's clash with Uruguay on Wednesday may seem like just another Rugby World Cup group fixture, but for the people of Kamaishi, where the match will be played, it is an event packed with significance.

The small, rugby-mad town was devastated by the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan's north-eastern coastline on March 11, 2011.

More than 1,000 people were killed or went missing in Kamaishi that day, leaving the community on its knees.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the local club, Kamaishi Seawaves, became a beacon of hope for the town as it gathered around the team and began to rebuild.

After Japan was awarded the rights to host the 2019 World Cup, Kamaishi was chosen as a tournament venue.

Since then, infrastructure projects, including the construction of a new expressway and trainline in the region, have boosted the economy and brought jobs and dynamism to the region.

The Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium was built on the site of schools destroyed by the quake and tsunami, and will play host to the match on Wednesday.

