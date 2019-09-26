Ruthless England trounce aggressive USA for second successive bonus-point win of Rugby World Cup

George Ford scores England's first try - AP

England's progress through the group phase gathered momentum as they overpowered the United States 45-7 in a match marred by a savage challenge on Owen Farrell that produced the first red card of the tournament.

Farrell, a second-half replacement at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, was attempting to pick the ball up off the ground in the 70th minute when he was struck by a shoulder-led charge by flanker John Quill that caught him on the jaw.

The England captain crashed to the floor but was quickly back on his feet as a brawl erupted with Mark Wilson leading the shoving before being joined by a large group of his outraged team-mates.

Referee Nic Berry reviewed the footage and dismissed Quill, who could have no complaints at being severely punished for such a thuggish tackle.

Eddie Jones predicted that playing the USA would be like facing "15 Donald Trumps - aggressive, brash, ready to take on the world", but the biggest challenge was dealing with the suffocating humidity in Kobe.

With the roof to the ground closed, the stifling conditions made for an energy-sapping encounter for which England had prepared with two 'heat camps' in Treviso in the build-up to the tournament.

Wing Joe Cokanasiga plundered two tries and it was a more accomplished display than the underwhelming victory over Tonga that opened Pool C, producing a second successive bonus-point win ahead of the key battles with Argentina and France.

2:02PM

Eddie Jones speaks to ITV

Two games, ten points - 100% happy. No major injuries so we are pretty good. We are getting used to the conditions - 27 degrees, 75 per cent humidity - the ball was like a cake of soap. We wanted to be on 10 points after two games so we are perfect. (On Piers Francis' tackle) We leave the calls up to the referee, we are quite happy to take part in the judicial process and we have no qualms one way or the other, we will trust the World rugby process. [Lewis Ludlam] is an incredible player who's only going to get better. He's one of the most impressive young forwards out there. We'll give the boys a bit of a break in a one-off game against Argentina. they are playing for their life and we are playing to beat Argentina so it's going to be a hell of a game.

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

1:53PM

Full-time stats

Most metres: Joe Cokanasiga (90); prop Ellis Genge was second with 60

Most carries: Lewis Ludlan (14)

Most clean breaks: Jonathan Joseph (4)

Most defenders beaten: Anthony Watson (7)

Most tackles: Tony Lamborn (16)

1:45PM

Full-time: England 45 USA 7

USA got their consolation score in the end, but it was an efficient performance from England, better than Sunday against Tonga, with man-of-the-match Ford at the helm.

1:44PM

80 min: CON MACGINTY England 45 USA 7

From in front of the sticks, MacGinty has no problem.

And that is that.

1:43PM

80 min: TRY CAMPBELL England 45 USA 5

USa are looking to end on a positive so run from deep.

And Te'o bursts through, but he cannot control.

Then England fumble on the counter, then USA fumble on the counter, but advantage was always over and we are continuing into over time.

De Haas breaks through! He has a one-on-one with Daly but he can't find Germishuys with the pass.

England turn the ball over, but then the USA win it back again and Campbell dives over from close range.

1:40PM

79 min: England 45 USA 0

Hooley receives a strong ovation upon leaving the field and we wish him all the best.

Meanwhile, England break nicely from the scrum, with Ford wrapping around and putting Daly into some space.

But Sinckler breaks through but forgets to the take the ball with him - scrum USA.

George Ford is deservedly man of the match.

1:38PM

England keeping USA scoreless

That's now the longest time that @EnglandRugby have ever held an opponent scoreless in the @rugbyworldcup - previously the record was also v USA in Sydney in 1987, when the Eagles opened their account with a Purcell try in the 65th minute making it 4-28! — Stuart Farmer (@Stu_Farmer) September 26, 2019

1:35PM

78 min: England 45 USA 0

England were away again there, through Curry and Farrell, but Hooley took an almighty thump as he landed when trying to to regather Youngs' box-kick, so the match has been stopped.

This could be a while.

1:34PM

77 min: CON FORD England 45 USA 0

Simple from under the posts for Ford.

1:33PM

76 min: TRY COKANASIGA England 43 USA 0

Kruis gets up with a good defensive read on Landry as USA tread water around halfway.

MacGinty threads a kick through to England's 22, but Cokanasiga shepherds it into touch.

Genge bursts through like a rhino from the lineout drive, breaking tackles and making around 50 metres!

Ford then feeds Cokanasiga in the ensuing chaos and he goes under the sticks.

1:30PM

74 min: England 38 USA 0

USA clear and England come back, with Daly and Watson lively. But the accuracy has dropped, with Watson and Daly throwing a couple of sloppy passes, with Lawes knocking on.

USa will have the scrum, midfield on halfway.

Over four hours since England last conceded a try, by the way.

1:28PM

72 min: England 38 USA 0

England get quick ball off the top of the lineout and Ludlam and Genge carry in the midfield as England enter the USA half.

Watson bursts a couple of tackles before Farrell threads a cross-field kick along the floor to Cokanasiga. the wing can't control, however, with the line at his mercy, and Hooley touches down.

USA's five-metre scrum following the knock-on.

1:25PM

70 min: RED CARD QUILL England 38 USA 0

A leading shoulder to the head, with arm tucked in, Farrell not ducking. Straightforward really.

1:24PM

70 min: England 38 USA 0

There's a big scuffle!

Wilson drops the restart but then gets back to win a holding on penalty on the England five-metre line.

Then England look to go quickly from the penalty, and Farrell spills the ball, before a shoulder to the head from Quill.

We are going to the TMO and it should be a red.

1:22PM

68 min: CON FORD England 38 USA 0

Another good strike from Ford. Youngs was instrumental in that try, too, with a lovely step to open up a hole for Ford.

1:21PM

67 min: TRY LUDLAM England 36 USA 0

The ball was in play for an age there, and it really took its toll on the USA lungs.

Ford and Farrell dummy and snipe, making the USA defence look silly, and Ludlam goes over unopposed. He had Watson outside him, too.

1:19PM

65 min: England 31 USA 0

MacGinty clears under pressure from Ford, and Daly returns with interest up to USA's 10-metre line.

Watson, who is on for McConnochie, looks dangerous in the outside channels from England quick ball.

Joseph breaks down the right flank and looks to chip in field to Ford, but Te'o gets across well to smother the loose ball.

De Haas clears as far as Cokanasiga and back come England through Ludlam and Curry. Genge has shown some subtle touches, too.

1:14PM

62 min: England 31 USA 0

Daly stabs a neat kick up to USA's 22 and Ludlam snaffles the USA's lineout and England are hunting for more tries here.

It was looking good for England but Landry and Germishuys hammer Cowan-Dickie and he spills on the USA's 22.

1:12PM

Piers Francis' first tackle

Francis put a hard tackle in on Hooley in the first seconds of the match, but it looks like it should have been reviewed. We've not heard the last of this one, folks - expect a citing.

Credit: ITV

1:10PM

59 min: CON FORD England 31 USA 0

Far right conversion from Ford, and he brings it round wonderfully.

1:09PM

57 min: TRY McCONNOCHIE England 29 USA 0

USA are mullered at the scrum by England's front-row, and Sinckler and co win a penalty.

England choose to scrum again, too, before winning another scrum penalty that Youngs taps quickly.

Wilson and Farrell combine to take England to within a metre.

Then England look to go wide, and Joseph's timing on the pass is perfect for McConnochie to go over in the corner.

1:06PM

54 min: England 24 USA 0

Youngs threads a kick through towards USA's Te'o, who can do nothing but run into touch.

England's lineout on halfway is sloppy, however, as they knock-on in the process of setting up a maul.

Lasike drives the ball out following the USA scrum before MacGinty kicks clear.

Youngs breaks through for England on returning the kick. He finds Farrell with a gorgeous offload, who finds McConnochie, but there isn't too much space for the wing and he recycles.

It's the good and the bad from Youngs, as he throws a shoddy pass to Sinckler who knocks on.

When's the ugly?

1:02PM

51 min: England 24 USA 0

Youngs, Farrell, and Lawes are all on for England.

Genge carries into Te'o and barges through him before offloading to Kruis, but Youngs gets caught at the base.

But USA knock on and England will get the scrum on the ten-metre line.

1:00PM

49 min: MISSED CON FORD England 24 USA 0

Ford misses another. USA's chasers are getting very close to him on the chargedown, incidentally.

12:59PM

48 min: TRY COKANASIGA England 24 USA 0

Genge carries powerfully straight through the ruck, and Wilson follows suit.

Ford and Francis find Joseph swiftly who shimmies through the USA line, but is dragged down two metres short.

Heinz finds Cokanasiga and there's no stopping him from there. That's the bonus point.

12:57PM

47 min: England 19 USA 0

USA attack back, making good ground as they approach England's 10-metre line, but Ludlam is over the ball and wins a holding-on penalty.

12:57PM

44 min: England 19 USA 0

Ford misses touch!

USA downfield and England scamper back to their 22. England look to run the ball from deep. But they are unable to find any space and Heinz eventually clears downfield.

MacGinty turns Cokanasiga with a probing kick, but the England wing does well and finds Daly who clears.

12:52PM

42 min: England 19 USA 0

Ford kicks well twice on the trot, pinning MacGinty back into his 22 before the Sale man clears.

But only as far as Daly who launches a counter. Joseph dummies silkily through before offloading to Curry.

England work through the phases with Curry and Sinckler carrying. Daly takes a delightful outside line, too, as England approach the 22.

But Berry pings USA for not rolling on the way on their own 22 and Ford will go to the corner.

12:49PM

England changes

Genge, Sinckler and Wilson are on for Marler, Cole and Vunipola respectively.

USA unchanged.

12:45PM

One of our men in Kobe is a fan of England's set-piece work

Excellent start from England's pack, and Joe Marler in particular. He's been outstanding. England a much stronger squad with him there. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) September 26, 2019

12:44PM

Top 100 players in the world

Did you know that Telegraph Sport asked its readers and rugby experts for their Top 100 players in world rugby?

The results made for very interesting reading, and you can catch up on them, here.

12:41PM

England's captain fantastic

George Ford becomes only the 4th @EnglandRugby skipper to score a try at a @rugbyworldcup, after Mike Harrison (3 games in 1987), Will Carling (2 in 1991 and 1 in 1995) and Martin Corry (in 2007). — Stuart Farmer (@Stu_Farmer) September 26, 2019

12:39PM

MacGinty's quick feet

12:37PM

Half-time update

It was a solid start for England, with their set-piece and tight dominance laying the foundations for tries from Ford, Vunipola and Cowan-Dickie.

USA fought admirably and were as physical as expected, but at times they were a little disorganised in defence and they couldn't to deal with England's lineout maul at all.

Ford ran things smoothly for England, while Curry, Cowan-Dickie and Francis all had strong first-halves.

12:35PM

Half-time: England 19 USA 0

Ford attempts another kick cross-field to Cokanasiga but Hooley flies in to disrupt the England wing.

England secure the lineout as the ball was judged to come off the USA.

Daly chips over the top and Joseph regathers, he offloads to Cokanasiga who would be clear into the corner, but his offload is a poor one and Cokanasiga can only get one hand to it.

12:32PM

38 min: England 19 USA 0

Ford puts a crossfield kick in to McConnochie and Iosefo is happy to shepherd the ball into touch.

USA clear, and Vunipola gathers, but he throws a shocking offload in-field and there was a sniff of danger, but Heinz gets back to force the knock-on.

England have the scrum on their own 10-metre line.

12:29PM

36 min: England 19 USA 0

England drive another maul from the restart. It starts on the 22 and gets up to the 10 before the USA infringe and Ford advances England into the USA's half.

This is a set-piece massacre from England currently.

12:28PM

34 min: MISSED CON FORD England 19 USA 0

Ford hits the post - it's the first time he's missed an international kick this year!

If USA cannot sort out their tight game - set-pieces and mauls - then this is going to be a very long afternoon. England's forwards were almost jogging as they approached the line in that maul.

12:27PM

32 min: TRY COWAN-DICKIE England 19 USA 0

Brache spills the ball after the scrum and so England will now put in. Another huge shove from an Cole leads to Kilifi being penalised once again.

Ford drives England up to USA's 22 and they start another driving maul from the lineout.

And it is too much for USA; they completely splinter and Cowan-Dickie is in control of the ball and scores.

12:23PM

30 min: England 14 USA 0

Kruis steals the lineout and Curry tidies up the loose ball. Heinz puts in a great box-kick, and McConnochie gets first to it, but he can't gather cleanly and USA will have the scrum on halfway.

12:21PM

28 min: England 14 USA 0

An outstanding clearance from Ford gives the USA the lineout on halfway following the restart.

Cokanasiga can't take the box kick and Quill laps up the ball as USA launch an attack on England's 22.

MacGinty tries an attacking bomb cross-field to Iosefo, who leaps higher than McConnochie to take the ball, but the Bath wing tackles Iosefo into touch.

England have the lineout and clear up to the 10-metre line.

12:18PM

25 min: CON FORD England 14 USA 0

Easy for Ford and he makes no mistake.

12:18PM

25 min: TRY VUNIPOLA England 12 USA 0

Cowan-Dickie throws to Curry and it's the swiftest of lineout drives that leads to a Vunipola try.

That was ruthlessly ferocious from England. Smash and grab.

12:16PM

23 min: England 7 USA 0

Lasiske clears for USA once more before Daly returns, back to Lasike.

The USA centre clears up to halfway and England have a lineout, which they drive aggressively, Kruis the conductor.

The maul approaches the USA 22 before the backs get a go. Ford jinks through before Curry is smashed by Lasike.

No advantage, however, from a ruck infringement and Ford will put the ball in the corner.

12:13PM

20 min: England 7 USA 0

Lasike clears from USA's five-metre scrum, that was on the verge of creaking, and England have a lineout just outside the USA 22.

Ford is picking out some lovely passes, finding Joseph on an outside fade, and then Francis on a more direct angle. Cowan-Dickie has been a willing carrier, too.

Brache then nails Launchbury and the Wasps lock knocks on. He's not had the best of starts, to be honest.

The USA's defence has been pretty ferocious in the contact, if at times disorganised.

12:10PM

One of our correspondents cracks a funny...

USA teamsheet in. No late changes. pic.twitter.com/6G9EJnUKf8 — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) September 26, 2019

12:09PM

18 min: England 7 USA 0

England launch an attack from the lineout with Cowan-Dickie, Vunipola and Francis carrying dangerously.

England get to within six metres following another Francis burst, orchestrated by Ford, but Heinz is caught at the base by Davies and knocks on.

If he could have got the ball away there I'm sure England would have scored. That's an opportunity missed.

12:07PM

16 min: England 7 USA 0

USA's maul is strong and they make good yardage, but it collapses and is unplayable, so England get the scrum.

Kilifi cannot handle Cole and splits from his hooker, so England win the penalty which Ford prods down to the USA 22.

12:04PM

14 min: England 7 USA 0

England's lineout is sloppy but they just about manage to claim possession. Then USA fly into a ruck in the midfield, Launchbury is caught a bit high and USA win the ball, but they knock-on as they try to play it.

England attack left from the scrum, Francis prominent again, before Ford stabs a grubber to the USA line. Cokanasiga and Heinz put the pressure on, but the Gloucester man is pinged for hands on the floor.

MacGinty clears up to the USA 22, and England illegally collapse the maul from the resulting lineout so MacGinty will push USA to halfway.

12:01PM

10 min: England 7 USA 0

USA can't control the lineout and England clear through Ford up to the USA 10-metre line.

England win the ball back from the lineout and Marler carries strongly, before Ford puts a bomb up for Hooley. Daly competes well but can't take, and McGinty clears.

Daly returns with interest but McGinty cleans up well, but the England defence is sharp. Curry and Ludlam combine to win a penalty after Landry's illegal clearout.

11:58AM

8 min: England 7 USA 0

England reclaim a superb Heinz kick from the restart, and then Cokanasiga is unleashed down the left. He's tackled superbly by Scull - ouch! Cokanasiga was at full tilt.

England try to carry through the forwards in midfield but the clearout is poor and Lamborn wins a holding on penalty.

11:56AM

6 min: CON FORD England 7 USA 0

Bang in front for Ford, no worries.

11:56AM

6 min: TRY FORD England 5 USA 0

It is baking in Kobe, as MacGinty pushes the USA just into England's half from the penalty.

USA strafe from side-to-side before MacGinty prods in behind, but it wasn't a great kick and Ford clears downfield.

McGinty clears to touch again and England have the lineout on halfway.

A lovely nudge from Ford puts Iosefo under pressure on his line, chased down by Joseph and McConnochie.

Francis breaks following the USA clearance, with Curry and Launchbury with strong bursts.

When the ball comes back to Ford, however, he spots a gap and saunters under the sticks untouched.

11:52AM

3 min: England 0 USA 0

Heinz is offside at the scrum and USA will be able to clear with a penalty. Ainuu was under pressure from Cole in that scrum and he seems to be struggling with his ankle - he's having to be carried off.

11:49AM

2 min: England 0 USA 0

Piers Francis puts a huge hit in from the kick-off but USA manage to clear.

England go quickly from the lineout and Cowan-Dickie carries powerfully. The attack stalls, however, following a poor Joseph pass to Cokanasiga.

Vunipola then gets held up and USA will have the scrum. He was far too high and did not really hit the line with any momentum.

Nic Berry is the man with the whistle, incidentally.

11:47AM

Here we go

George Ford will get us underway.

11:45AM

Just before kick-off

11:43AM

Here come the players...

It's time for some Star-spangled Banner and God Save the Queen.

11:41AM

Eddie Jones talks to ITV

The World Cup is a marathon. We are looking for a measured performance tonight. We know the US will play with pride and passion. We are prepared for [the four-day turnaround]. We knew this four years ago. in the autumn we played after four days against Japan so the players knew what they were coming into. We haven't done that much training but we had a run out yesterday and it was pretty sweaty. [The humidity] is a test of your ability to focus and do the simple things well.

Eddie Jones is hoping for a "measured" performance from England Credit: PA

11:31AM

USA's danger men

Who should you be looking out for on the USA team?

11:20AM

USA out to be as good as Gold

The USA coach Gary Gold is looking relaxed ahead of his side's tournament opener against England.

USA coach Gary Gold Credit: PA

11:00AM

Robshaw reminds England about what they have to avoid

Before England get ahead of themselves and think about looking like potential World Cup winners, they have to get out of the group (victory against the USA is a must...) - something they failed to do on home soil four years ago.

Chris Robshaw, captain of that side, spoke openly and movingly to Kate Rowan about the personal consequences of England's World Cup woe in 2015.

"I turned into a recluse for a while, I didn’t want leave the house. It is still a scar I wear today - any time I talk or think about the World Cup, I feel the hurt. It will stay with me for life. I hope I can learn to get better coping with.”

Read the fascinating piece here.

Chris Robshaw still feels the hurt of England's early exit in 2015 Credit: Reuters

10:21AM

The USA have the GOAT wishing them well

No, not Lionel Messi, that would be a big surprise and a bit weird...No, Tom Brady the New England Patriots quarterback (six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, we could go on, but you get the picture...) has wished the USA all the best of luck for their tough test against England.

Watch the whole video below to see gridiron's greatest get a bit giddy about rugby...

10:11AM

What do England need to do to avoid a shock?

Well, according to our very own Will Greenwood George Ford and Co need to take the USA into the 'death zone'. Think Everest, being over 8,000 metres and suffering from a lack of oxygen...

Rather than me try to explain it, read Will's pre-match piece on what England need to do, not only to beat the USA but to lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament, here.

England have to take the USA high up to the 'death zone' today Credit: AFP

10:03AM

USA team news

There are six England-based players in the squad for this clash, the best known being Sale Sharks fly-half AJ MacGinty, one of only 10 players to have survived from the 2015 tournament.

Along with MacGinty Worcester Warriors' Joe Taufete'e plays at hooker, Saracens' Titi Lamositele stars at prop, Ben Landry of Ealing Trailfinders plays at lock and Harlequins' Paul Lasike lines up in the centres.

The side is captained by Blaine Scully who played 35 times for Leicester Tigers between 2013-15.

USA XV: Hooley; Scully (c), Brache, Lasike, Iosefo; MacGinty, Davies; Ainuu, Taufete'e, Lamositele, Landry, Civetta, Lamborn, Quill, Dolan

BENCH: Fawsitt, Kilifi, Mullen, Peterson, Germishuys, De Haas, Campbell, Te'o

AJ MacGinty as English rugby fans know him - playing for Sale Sharks Credit: Action Images

9:57AM

Will there be a shock?

It will take a very optimistic USA fan to answer that one with 'yes'. But since Japan's memorable victory over South Africa four years ago every 'minnow' knows that the once-considered impossible is now possible.

That is at least what USA coach Gary Gold has told his men ahead of today's match.

"That game has changed the mindset of the underdog. We have nothing to lose as expectations on us are low, nobody gives us a chance, so that puts the pressure on England."

Read what else the USA coach has had to say here.

9:49AM

England team news

As you might expect against a side they are predicted to easily beat, Eddie Jones has made 10 changes to the XV that saw off Tonga. George Ford captains at fly-half with World Cup debuts for wingers Ruaridh McConnochie and Joe Cokanasiga and Piers Francis at centre.

ENGLAND XV: Daly, McConnochie, Joseph, Francis, Cokanasiga, Ford (c), Heinz; Marler, Cowan-Dickie, Cole, Launchbury, Kruis, Curry, Ludlam, B Vunipola.

BENCH: Singleton, Genge, Sinckler, Lawes, Wilson, Youngs, Farrell, Watson.

George Ford captains the side today Credit: Getty Images

9:43AM

Good morning rugby fans!

In two hours' time England face the USA in their second Group C match. This comes just four days after their 35-3 opening win against Tonga.

There are two schools of thought regarding that victory. One, that it was a gritty we-did-what-we-had-to type win against tough opponents who on their day are capable of creating a shock. And two, that, despite it being the opening match of a long tournament against a more than capable side, England's error and penalty count, alongside the inability to finish the Pacific islanders off until well into the final quarter, doesn't bode well for the the side's chances come the knockout stages.

Wherever you stand on that debate there is little doubt that both England fans and the coaching team would like to see the side play with a bit more authority and, for want of a better term, calm than on Sunday. Eddie Jones' men gave away too many penalties, were too rushed, too edgy and the coach will doubtless have told the side to impose themselves and look more like possible tournament winners than they did against Tonga.

So who are the potential banana skins today? The USA are one of the world's best sides in sevens but are yet to really make a mark in XVs. They have played in all but one World Cup (1995, in case you were wondering) and are without a win since 2011 - they have three victories in 25 World Cup matches. However, the sport in the Gridiron-focused country is on the up. Major League Rugby (MLR) launched in in 2018, with seven teams, finally providing a professional stage for the full format to prosper.

The chances of an upset are slim, but after yesterday's shock win for Uruguay over Fiji and, more pertinently, Japan's victory over South Africa four years ago anything can happen. Stay here for all the build up, team news and some pre-match reading...