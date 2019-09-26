England vs USA Rugby World Cup 2019 LIVE: Result and latest reaction from today’s Pool C fixture

England's George Ford celebrates scoring his side's opening try: PA

Follow the latest reaction live after England’s second match at the Rugby World Cup where they took on the United States.

England's squad players got the job done with a 45-7 bonus point victory even if they made heavy work of it at times against a determined Eagles side. With a four-day turnaround after their opening Pool C victory over Tonga, coach Eddie Jones rang the changes but was rewarded with seven tries in humid conditions at a packed Kobe Stadium.

Skipper George Ford, Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie scored tries before the break, with winger Joe Cokanasiga grabbing a brace and Ruaridh McConnochie and Lewis Ludlam also crossing in the second half. United States flanker John Quill was sent off in the 70th minute for a shoulder-charge to the head of Owen Farrell but the Americans never gave up and replacement Bryce Campbell finally got them on the scoreboard after the final gong.

When is it?

England vs United States takes place on Thursday 26 September at the Kobe Misaki Stadium.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm Japan Standard time, which is 11:45am BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV and ITV Hub from 11am.

Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Ruaridh McConnochie, Jonathan Joseph, Piers Francis, Joe Cokanasiga; George Ford, Willi Heinz; Joe Marler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dan Cole; Joe Launchbury, George Kruis; Tom Curry, Lewis Ludlam, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Ellis Genge, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, Mark Wilson, Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell, Anthony Watson.

USA: Will Hooley; Blaine Scully, Marcel Brache, Paul Lasike, Martin Iosefo; AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies; David Ainuu, Joe Taufete’e, Titi Lamositele; Ben Landry, Nick Civetta; Tony Lamborn, John Quill, Cam Dolan.

Replacements: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Hanco Germishuys, Ruben de Haas, Bryce Campbell, Mike Te’o.