Rugby World Cup 2019: Eddie Jones will accept any disciplinary action as England sweat on Piers Francis tackle

Eddie Jones will accept any punishment that comes England’s way, with centre Piers Francis sweating over a potential citing for a dangerous tackle in the very first play of the 45-7 victory over the United States.

Francis committed a technically woeful challenge on US full-back Will Hooley from the kick-off, though the tackle went unpunished as referee Nic Berry did not choose to review it.

The tackle looked awkward and high at best, and a possible red card at worst, and replays showed that the England centres shoulder made contact with the head of Cambridge-born Hooley, who plays for the Bedford Blues in the English Championship.

Jones accepted afterwards that the challenge may well catch the eye of the match citing commissioner, and he will accept whatever is thrown their way in the next 36 hours.

“It is what it is,” Jones said. “We never discuss that area, we leave it to the judiciary or citing commissioner or whoever, and we’ll take whatever is handed out.”

Hooley was taken to hospital after the match after a second incident saw him hit his head badly on the turf, having been tackled by replacement flanker Mark Wilson on his way down from taking a high ball. That challenge could also be reviewed further, though Wilson did appear to initially make contact with Hooley’s leg and the American’s foot did seem to be on the turf at the time of the impact.

A third incident in a controversial match saw USA flanker John Quill shown a red card for a disgraceful challenge on Owen Farrell. The England replacement knocked the ball on when trying to break from their own 22 after a quick penalty when Quill levelled him out of frustration, leading with the shoulder in Farrell’s face and not making any attempt to wrap the arm. To make matters worse, Berry had already blown his whistle to bring play back for the knock-on, and it left the England captain with a nasty cut to his nose.

“I think someone is going to BBQ part of his nose,” laughed Jones afterwards. “He’s missing part of his nose, which is unfortunate. But he’s married, he’s got a child and he’s not looking for any young lass in Kobe tonight so he’ll be ok.”

USA boss Gary Gold was much angrier with the challenge though, and tore into his team for their poor showing as well as Quill for his needless challenge on Farrell in what was their opening game of the World Cup.

“I’m not sure they could make it any clearer: You are not allowed to make contact with the head and you have to use your arms and he did not do that,” Gold said of Quill’s red card.” “It is what it is. Unfortunately we have to suffer the consequences.

“I am proud that the guys did not roll over. It is just a fantastic group of guys who want to work very hard, but we lost every single aspect of the game, we lost the collisions, we lost the set piece, we lost defensively and most importantly we lost the kicking game.

“It is pretty sombre. We’re disappointed, we feel we let ourselves down badly today.”

Overall, England sit pretty at the top of Pool C and will do regardless of what France do against the Eagles on Wednesday, given that England do not play again until their meeting with Argentina a week on Saturday. With 10 points from a possible 10 and what looks like a fully fit squad to select from next week ahead of the returns of Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell – though Francis’s availability pends any further action – Jones’s team look in great shape for the rest of the pool games.

“We're pleased with where we are,” he added. “After two games we have 10 points and have conceded one try. We've had two fantastic experiences in Sapporo and Kobe. We're in a good position. Can we play better? Yes, we know we can, and we'll be ready to play our next game.”

