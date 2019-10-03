Rugby World Cup 2019: Eddie Jones pays emotional tribute to friend and former coach Jeff Sayle following death, aged 77

Eddie Jones paid an emotional tribute to his late friend Jeff Sayle: Getty

An emotional Eddie Jones paid tribute to his “great mate” Jeff Sayle following the death of the former Australia and Randwick player.

The England boss addressed Sayle’s passing at the start of his press conference on Thursday, making a point of paying tribute to the 77-year-old, who died on Monday night at the Prince of Wales hospital in Sydney.

Speaking before he took any questions, Jones said: “I'd just like to start today by paying a tribute to Jeff Sayle. He was a great mate of mine.”

After pausing for a few seconds as he choked up, Jones added: “It's very sad, a very sad day for rugby because he was a good person. He gave a lot to the game, to a number of players he coached and a number of teams he looked after. Even with England in 2016 he was the most welcome host. I remember going for a few beers with him at the Coojee Bay Hotel. Just a great fella and a real loss to the game.

“We've got to make sure we keep those characters in rugby because they're so important and it defines our game. We've seen at this World Cup the great enthusiasm and togetherness of the crowds, opposing teams but with great supports. It's a sad day for rugby.”

Sayle was a flanker who made his Wallabies debut in 1967, before going on to play 379 matches for Randwick in a career that spanned nearly 20 years between 1961 and 1980.

He went on to coach Randwick and lead teams that includes the Ella brothers, Ewen McKenzie, David Campese, Simon Podevin, current Wallabies boss Michael Cheika and Jones himself.

Upon learning the news, Cheika issued a letter through Rugby Australia penned to Sayle, in which he thanked him for all he has taught him about the game.

“The news this morning hit me like brick,” wrote Cheika. “You did more for me that I can put into words but I’m going to give it a try. You taught me, first and foremost, to love the game. You were always so positive about the game – you lived it, you bled it and you did a bloody good job.

“I think the biggest thing mate was that you did it all by action. Just by the way you behaved rather any big stirring speech or whatever. There’s a lot of carry on with rugby nowadays but the great things about the game are friendship, teamwork, passion, loyalty, honesty, respect – and I learned all that because of you Jeff.”

Campese added on Twitter: "A mate, coach and always full of life. Loved [being] coached by Sayle. All about enjoyment was no 1 for Jeff. We will miss you mate. RIP.”

