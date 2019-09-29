Wales repel Australia comeback to claim crucial Rugby World Cup win

Wales narrowly beat the Wallabies in a close pool encounter that could define their tournament - AFP

Wales put one foot in the World Cup quarter-finals and announced themselves as major title contenders after beating Australia 29-25 at Tokyo Stadium.

The Six Nations champions took charge of Pool D with a second successive win that could lead to a last-eight clash against France or Argentina.

Australia, though, might be hurtling towards a knockout tie with England, who are coached by former Wallabies boss Eddie Jones, despite staging a spectacular second-half fightback.

Wales looked home and dry when they led 26-8 through tries by centre Hadleigh Parkes and scrum-half Gareth Davies.

Fly-halves Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell kicked 19 points between them - Patchell contributed 14 after replacing Biggar, who went off for a head injury assessment - but Australia got it back to one point at 26-25.

Wing Adam Ashley-Cooper, full-back Dane Haylett-Petty and captain Michael Hooper claimed touchdowns, with Bernard Foley kicking a penalty and Matt Toomua booting seven points.

But Wales held out, helped out by Patchell's 72-minute strike, to beat Australia for only a second time in the last 15 Tests following a scintillating contest.

Alun Wyn Jones became Wales' most-capped player as he led his country out, making his 130th appearance to break the record he previously shared with prop Gethin Jenkins.

Australia were without suspended wing Reece Hodge - replaced by Ashley-Cooper - while half-backs Foley and Will Genia were also called up by head coach Michael Cheika.

Wales made a dream start and were ahead after just 36 seconds when the Welsh pack secured quality possession inside Australia's 22 and Biggar dropped a goal.

Australia were rocked by the ferocity of Wales' start, and Biggar went close to doubling the lead but drifted a touchline penalty attempt wide.

Wales were outstanding with ball in hand, looking to involve wings George North and Josh Adams at regular opportunities.

Under pressure Credit: AP

Australia's defence came under considerable pressure, and Wales increased their lead through a 13th-minute try.

Biggar was the architect, kicking to the wing, and centre Parkes climbed above Wallabies wing Marika Koroibete, before spinning and touching down.

Biggar's successful touchline conversion made it 10-0, and Hooper was then warned by referee Romain Poite for a challenge on the Wales number 10.

Australia opened their account with a 21st-minute try by Ashley-Cooper after Foley's kick found space, cutting their deficit by five points.

Centre Samu Kerevi began to cause problems for the Welsh defence with his powerful running, and Wales then lost Biggar for a head injury assessment, with Patchell replacing him.

Foley booted a penalty shortly afterwards, and Wales' lead had been reduced to 10-8 after 30 minutes.

Wales needed to regroup, and a Patchell penalty seven minutes before half-time restored the Six Nations champions' five-point advantage, then he kicked another three-pointer from almost 50 metres.

And it then got even better for Wales when scrum-half Davies intercepted a Wallabies pass on halfway and sprinted clear to score their second try. Patchell's conversion put Wales 15 points in front, ending an opening 40 minutes they had dominated.

Biggar did not rejoin the action, but Patchell had acquitted himself impressively at the hub of a controlling Wales performance. And he underlined it following another spell of Wales pressure by landing a drop-goal that meant Wales had an 18-point lead.

But Australia then hit back following a flowing long-range move which ended with Haylett-Petty crossing for a try that Toomua converted. The touchdown gave Australia a new lease of life, sensing that one more try would put them well and truly back in the contest.

Wales knew it, too, but Wallabies pressure was mounting, and three close-range driven line-outs saw Australia continue to turn the screw.

And Wales could not hold out, with Hooper claiming a touchdown following relentless pressure, and Toomua's conversion meant Australia trailed 26-22 with 18 minutes left.

Toomua and Patchell then exchanged kicks, but Wales held out and claimed arguably the finest victory of head coach Warren Gatland's long reign.

11:27AM

Congratulations Wales! Absolutely sensational!!! Huge defensive effort. Hats off to AUS tho. What a comeback. Definitely one of the best matches of the World Cup so far. It had it all! #AUSvWAL#RWC2019 — Maggie Alphonsi MBE (@MaggieAlphonsi) September 29, 2019

11:26AM

11:21AM

Mick Cleary's verdict

Wales to refuse to yield to the Wallabies in the most enthralling game yet. Read here.

Player ratings

See who starred and who struggled in Tokyo today here.

11:16AM

Gatland: "Those are the ones we've lost in the last minute"

"Those are the ones we've lost in the last minute..."@WelshRugbyUnion head coach Warren Gatland on his sides tightly fought win over Australia at #RWC2019#AUSvWALpic.twitter.com/0XAGbe6oMq — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 29, 2019

11:11AM

Man of the Match performance from intercept-happy Davies

After a stunning performance for @welshrugbyunion, Gareth Davies won the @mastercard Player of the Match for #AUSvWAL



9 carries

112 metres (#1)

3 defenders beaten

2 clean breaks

1 try #StartSomethingPriceless#POTM#RWC2019pic.twitter.com/znfuSBDqd6











— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 29, 2019

Will Fiji upset the Welsh apple cart?

Will Fiji trip up the Welsh? Credit: AP

Fiji stand as Wales' final significant hurdle in Pool D following their win over Australia today. But, having lost both of their opening games to Australia and then by Uruguay in a shock result, don't discount an angry Fijian side looking for revenge, potentially challenging Warren Gatland's Wales.

11:00AM

11:00AM

Jones: "We were a bit tentative in the second half"

"I'm pretty happy with the character the boys showed..."@WelshRugbyUnion captain @AlunWynJones praises his team after an intense encounter with Australia. #AUSvWAL#RWC2019



Final score: WAL 29 AUS 25 pic.twitter.com/bSTDanHib6



— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 29, 2019

Contrasting emotions in Tokyo

It's all smiles for the Welsh team Credit: Reuters

Heartbreak for the Australians Credit: AP

10:55AM

10:55AM

Hooper: "We had the moment, just gave away too many in the first half"

Hear from Wallaby captain Michael Hooper after the whistle

"We had the momentum, but gave away too many in that first half. Particularly back-to-back points really hurt us"@wallabies captain Michael Hooper on his side's epic battle against Wales at Rugby World Cup 2019 #RWC2019#AUSvWALpic.twitter.com/mbllc0OqdE — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 29, 2019

Full time: Australia 25 Wales 29

Gareth Davies' intercept proved vital in victory Credit: Odd Anderson/Getty

In the end Australia's second-half comeback proved too little and too late, with Wales' drop goal-happy, turnover-winning game plan guiding them to a vital Pool D victory.

Assuming they do indeed go on to beat Uruguay and avoid the banana skin of a fixture that is the Flying Fijians, the Welsh will top their pool and play the second best team in England's pool. At current, that could be any one of England, France or Argentina with plenty of action to come.

In the end, a shap intercept try from scrum-half Gareth Davies (above) and drop goals from both starting fly-half Dan Biggar and substitute Rhys Patchell (replacing Biggar following a first-half HIA) proved key in repelling the Wallabies' comeback.

81 min: It's all over! Australia 25 Wales 29

Wales send the ball out after the gong goes and they've beaten their biggest pool rivals!

10:44AM

80 min: Turnover! Australia 25 Wales 29

Wales turn the ball over and have ten seconds to run down on the clock!

10:44AM

79 min: Australia on the attack Australia 25 Wales 29

Patchell clears but can't make touch! Australia and within Wales' half and will have to score a try here to get the win.

79 min: Penalty! Australia 25 Wales 29

Australia force the scrum penalty out of the Welsh and they kick for touch again, but Toomua doesn't make it! It's kept in touch by Tomos Williams and Wales kick the ball deep into the Welsh half.

Australia play the percentages and send the ball just inside the Welsh half for an opposition lineout. Wales secure it, but it's messy.

10:38AM

74 min: Promising position for Wales Australia 25 Wales 29

Wales have a set-piece opportunity just in front of the Wallaby 22 to the left of the posts. This could be the killing blow...

10:37AM

74 min: Forward pass Australia 25 Wales 29

Kurtley Beale has a chance to run from deep and finds Salakaia-Loto through a half gap. But the pass is brought back for being forward.

Kudos to recently-arrived Watkin, who afforded Wales the possession to kick to Beale with an excellent rip in the contact.

10:35AM

71 min: Wales threatening again Australia 25 Wales 29

Wales have a lineout close to the Australian line after the men in gold conceded a penalty halfway down the pitch.

Patchell's crossfield-kick is dropped by North over the line!

But Australia conceded a penalty a the lineout and Patchell slots another 3 points from out left to take the lead back to 4.

Hadleigh Parkes has been replaced at inside centre for Wales by Owen Watkin. Gareth Davies has also been replaced at nine by Tomos Williams.

69 min: Subs Australia 25 Wales 26

Australia make another change, bringing off number eight Naisarani for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. Naisarani has added serious threat for the Wallabies with ball in hand in this second half.

10:29AM

68 min: Scrum penalty Australia 25 Wales 26

The new Australian frontrow get the better of their Welsh counterparts and win the penalty.

It's an easy kick for Toomua and the Wallabies trail by just a point with 12 minutes to go.

10:28AM

66 min: Subs Australia 22 Wales 26

Australia bring off hooker Tolu Latu and loosehead Scott Sio for Jordan Uelese and James Slipper.

Wales have also mad a change at hooker with Elliot Dee replacing Ken Owens.

10:27AM

65 min: Wallabies turn up the heat Australia 22 Wales 26

Australia pressure the Welsh and force a few bobbling balls that eventually run into touch for a lineout on the Welsh 22.

Wales concede a handling error this time and Australia get a scrum 30 metres out and in front of the posts.

10:25AM

63 min: Subs Australia 22 Wales 26

Wales bring on Aaron Shingler and Dillon Lewis for and Jake Ball and Tomas Francis at lock and tighthead.

Also, Australia have brought on 100 cap tighthead prop Sekope Kepu for Allan Alaalatoa.

10:23AM

62 min: Try! Australia 22 Wales 26

Captain Michael Hooper punches over from a metre out to finally get the score! Toomua lines up the kick and... yes, it's good!

Wales' lead has been cut to just four points! It's all to play for in Tokyo!

10:20AM

60 min: Aussies keeping it tight Australia 15 Wales 26

Australia are keeping it tight here and almost get the score. Wales hold them up but have conceded another penalty. Toomua kicks to the same spot in the right corner again.

10:18AM

58 min: Cross-field goes too far Australia 15 Wales 26

Toomua's cross-field kick goes just too far for Haylett-Petty on the right touchline, but he was playing with advantage.

The Wallabies go for another lineout on the left touchline, 6 metres out.

10:17AM

56 min: Australian scrum Australia 15 Wales 26

Australia show some promise with half breaks through O'Connor and Toomua, the latter of which has really stepped up the Aussie attack.

Wales concede the penalty at a breakdown and lot Australia kick for a lineout 6 metres out.

10:12AM

53 min: Subs Australia 15 Wales 26

Australia make a change at halfback and bring Nic White on for Genia.

10:11AM

52 min: Welsh defence tested Australia 15 Wales 26

Australia are challenging the Welsh defence from 10 metres out here but lose the ball forward yet again.

Wales clear their lines and a spot of kicking tennis ensues. Eventually, Williams puts it out in the Australian half.

10:08AM

51 min: Just a penalty Australia 15 Wales 26

It's just a penalty for Adams and Australia kick to the corner. Is this a comeback?

10:07AM

51 min: Dropped intercept! Australia 15 Wales 26

Gareth Davies nearly picks off another intercept try but loses the ball!

We've stopped play for a TMO check on a potential high tackle from Josh Adams on Australia number eight Isi Naisarani.

10:04AM

48 min: Subs Australia 15 Wales 26

Cheika is upping the tempo and brings on Kurtley Beale for Ashley-Cooper in the back three.

Wales in turn bring on Nick Smith and Ross Moriarty for Wyn Jones and Aaron Wainwright at loosehead and blindside respectively.

10:03AM

46 min: Try! Australia 15 Wales 26

Toomua makes an immediate impact by switching runs and tearing down the left. Then it's Kerevi, then it's Koroibete!

Australia finally breakdown the Welsh defence and Haylett-Petty goes over for the try after a nifty offload from Pocock out of contact.

Toomua takes the kick and converts the score he created. 11 points behind.

10:00AM

45 min: Subs Australia 8 Wales 26

Cheika has decided to bring Foley off, bringing former Leicester man Matt Toomoa on in his place at fly-half.

9:59AM

44 min: Another drop goal! Australia 8 Wales 26

Wales break down the right wing through North and then find some metres through Tipuric and Adams down the left.

They move within 10 metres of Australia's line and Patchell takes a drop goal, it's good!

9:57AM

42 min: ANOTHER Australian handling error Australia 8 Wales 23

Australia made some good ground through their carrier there, particularly hooker Tolu Latu, but Foley knocks on O'Connor's kick and it's another Welsh scrum - just inside the Welsh half this time.

9:54AM

41 min: Back underway Australia 8 Wales 23

We're back underway through the boot of Foley, but Pocock has just had a curious chat with Poite about what langue he uses when asking players to release at the breakdown.

More breakdown threat from the Aussies this half perhaps?

9:46AM

9:45AM

Half-time: Some first-half shots Australia 8 Wales 23

9:42AM

40 min: Half-time Australia 8 Wales 23

Davies takes Wales well ahead of the Wallabies in Tokyo Credit: PA

Gareth Davies takes his time to jog away from a ruck with the ball and sends it into touch once that fantastic half-time gong goes off.

Wales look like they might be running away with this contest, while Dan Biggar is yet to return from his HIA yet and we're unclear on whether he can return.

The Aussies are beginning to look a little bit loose here, it could be a big score unless they can find some momentum. The Welsh have kept the breakdown threat of Pocock and Biggar at bay impressively, while handling errors have cut any real Australian attack short.

9:38AM

38 min: Intercept try! Australia 8 Wales 23

Welsh scrum-half Gareth Davies picks the ball out of the air from a Genia pass!

He skates in from over 30 metres out and takes the try! That was lightening fast work from the halfback!

Patchell lines up another kick and... gets another 2

9:36AM

36 min: Penalty only Australia 8 Wales 16

Referee Romain Poite decides the forearm was attached to the ball and made initial contact with Patchell's chest before sliding up to the throat.

Wales have a penalty just inside the Wallaby half again.

Hooper has a long chat with Poite about the decision, calling Patchell's challenge as "terrible" in its technique.

Patchell's kick rebounds from the posts and nips inside to secure another 3.

9:31AM

36 min: Wales scrum Australia 8 Wales 13

Parkes forces the knock on from his tackle on outside centre James O'Connor for another Welsh scrum in the Wallabies' half.

But we have another TMO check, this time we're looking at the forearm from Kerevi that steamrolled Patchell a minute ago. Could be a card here for Australia.

9:29AM

35 min: Aussie handling errors Australia 8 Wales 13

Wales lead by 5 after Patchell's penalty and are in possession after Australia fluff the pass from their own lineout.

Williams opts to clear the ball onto the halfway line for another Wallaby lineout.

Kerevi runs over Patchell from the ensuing move but is brought down, there are more passes to the floor from Australia but they manage to hang on to the ball.

9:26AM

32 min: Wales hammer away Australia 8 Wales 13

Wales are in possession within the Australian half and are hammering away. They're doing well to repel the breakdown threats of Pocock and Hooper.

This time Hooper concedes the penalty for going off his feet and Patchell adds another 3 from the boot. Hooper is perhaps a little bit unlucky at that breakdown.

9:22AM

28 min: HIA for Biggar and points for Foley Australia 8 Wales 10

Dan Biggar heads to the tunnel for a head injury assessment, Scarlets substitute Rhys Patchell is on in his place for now.

Meanwhile, Wales have conceded a penalty and Foley has a shot at goal. He gets his first successful kick of the day to bring the Wallabies within 2 points of the Welsh.

9:20AM

26 min: Close but no score Australia 5 Wales 10

Wales simply go through the hands down the left side of the pitch and find some space for Josh Adams. He grubbers ahead but can't quite get there first.

|Australia clear, Wales return the favour and Genia is running straight at the Welsh defence!

Kerevi is tearing down the left touchline now but has the ball knocked from the tackle by Jonathan Davies!

Wales have a lineout 5 metres from their line.

9:17AM

24 min: Aussie scrum Australia 5 Wales 10

Play resumes but there's a knock on from Welsh fullback Liam Williams. Australia get the scrum and clear the ball straight back to the on-running Williams.

Wales have another crack at the Australian defence around the halfway line.

9:13AM

21 min: Try Australia! Australia 5 Wales 10

Wales press their advantage and show some lovely running and handling skills to tear into the Welsh 22. The kick goes to Ashley-Cooper on the right wing and he cuts inside and scampers over for the score.

Foley takes the kick and... shanks it to the left. Wales lead by 5.

9:12AM

20 min: Classic Aussie jackle Australia 0 Wales 10

Australia pressure Wales number eight Josh Navidi at the back of the scrum and pounce once he picks the ball from the floor.

It's a classic turnover penalty from the dual openside pairing of David Pocock and Michael Hooper. The duo otherwise known as 'Pooper'

9:09AM

18 min: Lineout stolen Australia 0 Wales 10

It's Australia's turn to halt some momentum this time and steal the lineout.

But Wales manage to hold Aussie number eight Isi Naisarani up and force a maul turnover. Scrum Wales.

9:07AM

17 min: Missed drop goal! Australia 0 Wales 10

Biggar attempts a drop goal far way out but doesn't quite get it.

We got the TMO Ben Skeen who's looking at a late challenge on Biggar by Hooper.

Hooper is lucky here and avoids a card, Wales have a penalty on the right side of the field and kick for the corner once more.

9:05AM

15 min: Australian errors Australia 0 Wales 10

Australia are in possession within Wales' half and are taking the ball hard to the line. But they lose the ball with a handling error this time and Wales get the chance to clear.

We have a spot of kicking tennis here for a moment... And now Marika Koroibete runs hard at the Welsh defence from his own line!

But Australia lose the ball again and Wales are on the attack once more.

9:02AM

13 min: Try! Australia 0 Wales 10

The lineout is slightly off but Wales retain possession and attack through the phases. Biggar sends the cross-field kick right and it's taken by Parkes!

He twists away from Hooper's tackle and dots down for the first try of the day.

Biggar lines up the conversion from way out by the right touchline and... it's good! Wales lead by ten!

8:59AM

11 min: Penalty! Australia 0 Wales 3

Wales win the penalty against the head and kick for the corner.

Dangerous moment for the Australian maul defence here.

8:58AM

10 min: Another Welsh handling error Australia 0 Wales 3

Wales take possession within their own half and look to run it out, but there's another handling error as Hadleigh Parkes' pass is deemed forward.

Australia have a scrum a metre within their own half.

8:55AM

8 min: Knock on Australia 0 Wales 3

Wales knock the ball on and see their best chance at scoring a try fizzle out. A shame, George North looked dangerous for a moment there down the right flank.

8:54AM

7 min: Wales back on the attack Australia 0 Wales 3

Aussie centre Samu Kerevi makes a dent down the left side of he pitch and is dragged down by the Welsh defence. But Foley throws an intercept pass soon after and Wales are on the attack on the Australian 22 again!

8:51AM

4 min: Australia 0 Wales 3

Biggar's kick is just drifts left of the posts, lever looked like going over.

Australia have the restart on their own 22 and regather the rebound.

8:50AM

2 min: Australia 0 Wales 3

Well, we're off to a fast start again today folks after yesterday's Japanese thriller.

Wales are currently in possession just within the Wallaby half having won a penalty at the breakdown.

Biggar lines up a shot at the sticks over by the left touchline.

8:48AM

1 min: Australia 0 Wales 3

We're off! Wales' Dan Biggar kicks off and the ball is received by Aussie skipper Michael Hooper.

But Wales have turned the ball over already and Biggar takes the drop goal!! It's good! Wales are ahead within a minute!

8:41AM

Kick-off imminent!

We're just minutes away from a gargantuan clash in Tokyo to rival Godzilla's 1954 run of destruction.

8:32AM

Closing in on 100

Closing in on 100 caps: Michael Hooper Credit: Reuters

It's a 97th cap for Australia captain Michael Hooper as he continues his run towards a century of appearances for the Wallabies, and is set to earn his 100th cap in the first of the tournament's playoff games.

At just 27, Hooper is on course to become one of the most capped players in history.

8:26AM

Everything you need to know during the Rugby World Cup, right here

Stay up to date with every game

8:21AM

One change for Wales

Left out: Leigh Halfpenny Credit: William West/Getty

Wales have made only one change to the 23 man squad that played Georgia on Monday, seeing young centre Owen Watkin replace 87-cap fullback leigh Halfpenny, Wales’ third highest point scorer in history with 723.

8:16AM

The Teams

Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Wainwright, Tipuric, Navidi.

Replacements: Smith, Dee, Lewis, Shingler, Moriarty, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.

Australia: Haylett-Petty; Ashley-Cooper, O'Connor, Kerevi, Koroibete; Foley, Genia; Sio, Latu, Alaalatoa, Rodda, Arnold, Pocock, Hooper (capt), Naisarani.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Kepu, Coleman, Salakaia-Loto, White, To'omua, Beale.

Referee: Romain Poite

8:10AM

Surprise changes

Australia head coach Michael Cheika made some surprise changes earlier this week ahead of today's all-important Wales clash. Starting halfback pairing Nic White and Christian Lealiifano have been replaced by Will Genia and Bernard Foley, while star utility back Kurtley Beale has been dropped from the starting fifteen entirely to sit on the bench.

While the changes at nine and ten are likely in effort of tackling an imposing, Grand Slam winning Welsh side, the change in the back three comes following the three-match ban to utility winger Reece Hodge earlier this week, seeing Test centurion Adam Ashley-Cooper step in at 14 to add some stability and defensive nous.

8:02AM

What are the coaches saying?

"Australians like to play with the footy in hand" Credit: Getty

Australian boss Michael Cheika: "We're not big kickers of the ball. Australians like to play with the footy in hand.

"I get it, I understand there are the tactics, kick and pressure, and all that business, but there is no guarantee that style of footy is going to win us games either. There is no one saying, 'Play like that and you are guaranteed victory.' There are plenty of teams that play like that and don't win."

Cheika said the running game "is who we are and that is how we want to play footy."

"That's how I'd like my young fellas to play footy and I'd like the young Aussies to watch us playing like that," he said. "And maybe pass a bit better, catch a bit better."

"It has been a bit of a running joke. If we don" know what we are doing then the opposition has no chance of knowing what we are doing," Cheika said. "A certain amount of unpredictability is good for us, and good for the game."

"It's about playing smart" Credit: Reuters

Wales attack coach Stephen Jones: "It will be a massive occasion, and it's one as players and coaches that you love - big sporting moments.

"We have some things to evolve quickly and improve, which is great.

"It's about playing smart, recognising how the opposition set themselves up. From an attacking perspective, you have to have the ability to shape the opposition's defence.

"It's about being smart with the ball - you don't want to waste your energy in certain areas of the park. When you get in the right areas, you need to convert your chances and be potent.

"They have lots of talented players, but I look at it from our perspective, and our boys will be looking forward to that challenge of going up against those boys.

"We have got some wonderful players regarding skill-sets, athletic ability, work-rate off the ball. It's exciting from our end."

7:46AM

Some fan pictures

The atmosphere is building outside of the stadium. An hour to go before kick-off.

Full marks for effort Credit: Getty Images

Credit: AP

7:39AM

Where the match will be won and lost, by Sir Ian McGeechan

Here's what our columnist thinks about this morning's match:

Australia’s best bet at getting past Wales is to negate their line speed, which is incredible. There is no point spinning the ball out wide for its own sake. You’re just playing into Wales’s hands as their line speed is so good they will keep knocking you backwards all afternoon. Then you find yourselves kicking off the back foot and you have Liam Williams, one of the world’s best counter-attacking full-backs, running the ball back at you.

Read the full piece here.

7:24AM

Australia v Wales Rugby World Cup 2019: match preview

Dan Biggar says Wales are fully aware of what is at stake in Sunday's World Cup showdown against Australia.

While the Tokyo Stadium clash is only the second of four group games for both countries, it will shape their quarter-final paths.

The victors are set to put one foot in the last eight - while also potentially avoiding England and New Zealand.

France or Argentina would be Wales' likely quarter-final opponents should they beat the Wallabies for a second time in 10 months.

"The bottom line is, yes, we are fully aware," Wales fly-half Biggar said.

"It depends on the other group, though. I thought France and Argentina played pretty well in that opening game themselves.

"I don't think England will have it all their own way - they have the two toughest fixtures (Argentina and France) to finish.

"But for us, we're not focusing on that. We are looking to get the job done on Sunday, which would put us in a strong position to get out of the group.

Dan Biggar and Wales will give it everything this morning to defeat Australia Credit: Getty Images

"If we don't get the result, we know we are into a big match against Fiji the following week.

"The winner on Sunday puts themselves in one heck of a strong position, and then the loser probably has a bit more pressure on them the week after.

"So it is one of those where we are fully aware of what's at stake, but I think it is one of those where if you are not excited about playing in big games in World Cups like this, then you are in the wrong sport."

Biggar kicked the match-winning penalty when Wales defeated Australia in Cardiff last season.

It ended a 13-Test losing sequence against the Wallabies that had stretched back to 2009, although they have not beaten Australia in a World Cup Test for 32 years.

Biggar added: "It was nice to get the win against them. It was one of those games where defences were on top, and that's something where it will be same again.

"We've spoken as a team about what sort of realistic points target we are trying to keep Australia down to, and we feel if we keep that to what we think, we are going to be in with a shout of winning.

"It's about making sure we deliver, and the relief to get the win against them in November was big. It gives us a little bit more belief and confidence going into Sunday."

While Wales opened their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win against Georgia, Australia were pushed hard by Fiji before the Wallabies pack underpinned a second-half victory charge.

"Fair play to Australia, they showed some real guts and kept the ball tight, they got their way back into the game and finished strongly," Biggar said.

"They would have been disappointed in the way they started the game, but as you always expect with an Australian side, they have that 'never give in' attitude.

"They will make you scrap for absolutely everything."

PA