Australia vs Georgia live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 clash online and on TV

AFP via Getty Images

Australia take on Georgia this morning in their final match of the group stages.

The Wallabies have already secured progression to the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup but will be looking to end their Pool D campaign with a flourish when they take on the Europeans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Michael Cheika’s side currently sit in second on 11 points, having only lost to Wales so far. Should the Welsh fail to beat Uruguay, with Australia getting the better of Georgia, the one-time world champions will qualify top.

As it currently stands, though, they’re set to face England in the last eight.

A win for Georgia, meanwhile, will likely secure them third place, and automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in France.

Can I stream it?

You can live stream the match via the ITV Hub on your laptop, smartphone or tablet. Alternatively, the match will be broadcast on ITV4.

When is it?

Australia vs Georgia kicks off at 11.15 BST (7.15pm Japan Standard Time) on Friday 11 October.

Teams

Australia XV: Beale; Petaia, O'Connor, Kerevi, Koroibete; Toomua, White; Sio, Latu, Kepu, Rodda, Arnold, Dempsey, Pocock (capt), Naisarani.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Simmons, Hooper, Genia, Lealiifano, Haylett-Petty.

Georgia XV: Matiashvili; Kveseladze, Kacharava, Sharikadze, Todua; Khmaladze, Aprasidze; Nariashvili, Mamukashvili, Gigashvili, Nemsadze, Mikautadze, Saginadze, Gorgodze, Gorgadze.

Replacements: Bregvadze, Gogichashvili, Melikidze, Giorgadze, Tkhilaishvili, Lobzhanidze, Malaguradze, Mchedlidze.