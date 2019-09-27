Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia bring back veterans Will Genia and Bernard Foley to take on Wales

Getty

Australia have been forced to shuffle their backline and bring back some veterans to their starting side for their Rugby World Cup match against Wales.

The biggest changes are in the halves, with coach Michael Cheika returning to his tried and tested combination from the 2015 World Cup of Will Genia at scrum-half and Bernard Foley at fly-half.

Nic White has been dropped to the bench to make way for Genia, while Christian Lealiifano has been seemingly punished for a poor display in the side's 39-21 victory over Fiji by being dropped from the match-day 23.

Kurtley Beale has been demoted to the substitutes after a series of lacklustre performances, which has allowed Dane Haylett-Petty to leave the bench and move to starting full-back.

Veteran utility Adam Ashley-Cooper fills the wing spot vacated by Reece Hodge, who has been handed a three-match ban following a high challenge in the Fiji match.

The forwards remain unchanged, with captain Michael Hooper and David Pocock again combining in a back-row featuring two specialist open-side flankers.

Australia starting XV: 15-Dane Haylett-Petty, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-James OâConnor, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Isi Naisarani, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-David Pocock, 5-Rory Arnold, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-Scott Sio.

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Adam Coleman, 20-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 21-Nic White, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)