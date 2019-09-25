Rugby World Cup 2019 – Australia vs Wales: Where to watch Pool D fixture, kick-off time, team news and odds

Getty

Wales will be looking to build upon their opening World Cup win over Georgia when they take on Australia this weekend.

The encounter in Tokyo is likely to decide the Pool D winner, with both sides expected to qualify from the group.

While Warren Gatland’s men cruised to a six-try victory over the Georgians, the Wallabies were given a scare by Fiji before eventually coming through to win.

The two nations have met on 42 previous occasions, with the Wallabies having won 30, Wales 11, with one draw between them.

The teams' last meeting saw Wales prevail 9-6 in Cardiff last November, though the Welsh have never beaten Australia at a World Cup.

When is it?

Australia vs Wales takes place on Sunday 29 September at the Tokyo Stadium.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 4.45pm Japan Standard Time, which is 8.45am BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV1. Alternatively, you can live stream the game via the ITV Hub on your smartphone, desktop or tablet.

Teams

Australia: To be announced on Friday

Wales: To be announced on Friday



Prediction

Wales flashed with brilliance against Georgia as their backline ran riot, particularly in the opening encounters of the clash. The Wallabies, who were made to work by Fiji, won’t be as easy to break down so Gatland’s men will need to seize their opportunities when they arise. They’ll look to target the Aussies with repeated high balls through the boot of Gareth Davies and Liam Williams.

Nonetheless, Wales’ set-piece remains a point of vulnerability. If Australia can exploit this aspect of the Welsh game, things might unravel for the 2019 Six Nations champions. Still, I’m confident there’s a lot more to come from Wales, who I’m tipping for a narrow victory.