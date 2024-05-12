Kevin Sinfield's heartfelt thanks after Rob Burrow Leeds marathon

Rugby star Kevin Sinfield has issued a heartfelt thanks to those who took part and supported the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Half Marathon.

Sunday's event was held in honour of Mr Sinfield's former Leeds Rhino teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

About 14,000 runners, including Mr Burrow's wife Lindsey, took to the streets for a string of good causes.

Speaking after the event, Mr Sinfield said: "I can't thank people enough."

The races, which began at the AMT Headingley Stadium at 09:00 BST, raised funds for various charities such as the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and a Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Mr Sinfield, who has raised more than £800,000 for MND and also took part in the event, was greeted by Mr Burrow at the finish line.

Speaking to the MND Association after the 26.2-mile (42.2km) run, Mr Sinfield said: "This is a true marathon about friendship and spirit, comradery and teamship.

"I can't thank people enough. The volunteers, people who have helped create this today, every single runner who has put all that hard work in and then those on the streets who have made it such a special day again."

Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, also thanked volunteers and those involved with the organisation of the race, adding: "We're incredibly grateful."

Melissah Gibson was the first woman to cross the finish line, while Joe Sagar won the men's event.

About 14,000 runners took part to raise money for various good causes [BBC/Amelia Shallish]

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk