Rugby league great Terry Hill dies aged 52

Terry Hill won nine international caps for Australia [Getty Images]

Rugby League great Terry Hill has died aged 52 in the Philippines.

The former Australia international played for five Sydney clubs in a career spanning 15 years.

He is believed to have died from a heart attack.

The centre began his career at South Sydney before moving to Eastern Suburbs, then Western Suburbs and joining Manly Sea Eagles in 1994.

He moved to Wests Tigers in 2000 and played there until 2003, before rejoining Manly in 2005 for a short spell, where he made 142 appearances in total and won the Premiership in 1996.

All together he scored 89 tries across 246 games for National Rugby League clubs, and scored eight tries in nine international appearances for the Kangaroos.

Paying tribute to Hill, Manley CEO Tony Mestrov, said: "Terry was a much loved and respected figure at not only the Sea Eagles, but across rugby league, where he played for several clubs.

"On behalf of everyone at the Sea Eagles, we offer our deepest and sincere condolences to Terry's family and friends during this difficult time.

"Terry will always be fondly remembered at Manly."