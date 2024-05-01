Rugby does not have a drinking problem, but players still need to let off steam

The touring British and Irish Lions squad of 1974 celebrate winning the third Test in South Africa - Colorsport

I do not think rugby has a problem with alcohol. It is an association that was rooted in the amateur era when you played the game and socialised with the opposition afterwards in the clubhouse. Drinking was a huge part of the social element of the game and when rugby went professional, it took a number of years for that culture to dissipate.

When I became Wales coach back in 2007, I had to deal with several well-documented incidents of players misbehaving during a night out. This was not helped by the tradition for the players to go out in Cardiff after our home games to celebrate a victory or let off steam. If we had lost a match, going out in town would have been the last thing I would have wanted to do, and it increased the risk of trouble with members of the public. It was always a concern about the best way to control it and ensure incidents did not get out of hand because of binge drinking.

That culture began to change around 2011 when the new generation of players started to break into the squad, and the best example was my captain, Sam Warburton, who was the ultimate professional. Sam would not drink throughout a campaign and only celebrate with a couple of drinks at the end with his team-mates. The World Cup in New Zealand that year also had a significant impact on how we dealt with drinking and made sure things did not get out of hand.

It was during that tournament that the England squad came under fire for late-night drinking antics in Queenstown while we were portrayed as teetotallers during our campaign. But it all came down to perception and a lesson I learned from a couple of young women from Ireland who were family friends and had stayed at our home in Hamilton while they were following the World Cup.

I remember them telling us a story about how they had been in Queenstown when some of the Ireland players had been out drinking until three or four in the morning. They said it had been a fantastic night and there had been no incidents but then one of the girls said something that really resonated with me. “It was a great night, but you have to wonder how focused the players are on winning the World Cup if they are out until 4am,” she said.

The comment stayed with me. Some players might even be drinking orange juice but if they are out into the early hours of the morning in a nightclub, what perception does that leave with the public? When I returned to our squad, I called a meeting with our senior players and I told them we would be implementing a 1am curfew. If players wanted to have a few more drinks, they could do so but in the privacy of our hotel. The result? People thought we were behaving like angels and that definitely was not the case!

What has changed over the years is now that players tend to drink only at the end of campaigns because they are aware of the impact drinking can have on their training and conditioning. That can bring about new challenges because there is the danger of players overdoing it as they release the tension and pressure after several months of hard work.

The biggest challenge that I have found as a coach is the last week of a Lions tour. A night out can be really useful at the start of the tour for bonding purposes. But in the final week you have players who are not in the final match squad, you are probably never going to coach them again and you think: ‘How am I going to keep the reins on them?’

The key is to ensure the players are able to celebrate together in a controlled environment. When the players go out, there are normally security guys to keep an eye on them but there is also an element of self-policing too. You make them aware of their responsibilities not to get involved in incidents that could end up in newspapers and also to keep an eye on their team-mates if they think they are getting out of control. Even the quietest, more dedicated players can blow off steam for one night.

How you discipline players who go off the rails is also important. Usually, the player is distraught at their behaviour, and feel they have let themselves, their team and their country down. You have a conversation with them and acknowledge that every situation is different. Often the best policy is to front up to the media straight away and that is something that England learned from 2011. Get on the front foot and control the story, do not try to hide away and let things slip out. Sometimes a slap on the wrist is enough, or if it is more serious then a sanction in terms of a fine or a suspension.

We have to remember these are young men and young men can make mistakes. Many people get into trouble because of drinking but do not end up on the front page of newspapers because they are not sports stars. I am sure that Saracens will deal with Billy Vunipola as they see appropriate but he has to be the one who is more disappointed with himself at how it has ended up.

